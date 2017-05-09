When Harry Styles takes flight, the world takes notice. And ever since pics of the 1D heartthrob levitating off the coast of Scotland in a full Gucci lewk were leaked back in April—and countless flying memes made our lives complete—the Internet has waiting with baited breath. Well, the video we’ve all been waiting for dropped (or should we say, took off) yesterday and Twitter. Is. Lit. From appreciating Harry’s heavenly walking-on-water skills to feeling his Peter Pan vibes, these are the Twitter reactions that made us LOL the most.

This girl thinks Harry is basically JC.

Wow only 2 people can walk on water… Harry Styles and Jesus #SignofTheTimesMusicVideo @Harry_Styles pic.twitter.com/tcWRxvt6y0 — Isabelle (@isabelle13xx) May 8, 2017

But this person’s like “Nah dude, Harry ran on water. He’s better than Jesus.” That’s a strong stance. We’re not saying we agree but we’re not *not* saying we agree.

@Harry_Styles JESUS WALKED ON WATER BUT YOU RAN. WHAT A LEGEND. — aspen (@styleshollister) May 8, 2017

One Twitter user is pretty sure Harry invented flying. Can’t argue with that sound logic!

HARRY STYLES INVENTED FLYING pic.twitter.com/TG2tUVb9AV — beth loves harry (@nakedmagic) May 8, 2017

This guy thinks Harry is serving major Peter Pan vibes and we can’t say we disagree (although we would have LIVED for Harry to wear the Jared Leto-approved elfin green Gucci ensemble instead of the Gucci peacoat if he was going to go full Neverland but we digress).

One tweeter has a great solution to how quickly Harry’s concert tix are selling out.

fam i know how we can all see Harry Styles Live on Tour – plenty of space for everybody. #SignOfTheTimesMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/P5bjgSIHX3 — No Way Harriet (@nowayharriet) May 8, 2017

This gal is comparing Harry to a lizard. Can’t say she’s wrong.

BEST THING I’VE SEEN TODAY I CANT STOP LAUGHING #SignOfTheTimesMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/tkmUsrY4TE — ‏️‏️ (@idolspriority) May 8, 2017

Same, girl. Same.

#CaseDismissed.

Harry doesn’t drown in Dunkirk because he can walk on water, case dismissed. #SignOfTheTimesMusicVideo #Dunkirk — sweet creature (@tattedstylesx) May 9, 2017

This Twitter user has figured out that the vid is just found footage of an angel caught on tape. Makes sense, really.

This just in! A real life Angel was caught on tape! Click the link for the actual footage. https://t.co/ecf3R7PcXG#SignOfTheTimesMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/gS8prmmr03 — Name cannot be blank (@powcemon) May 9, 2017

Now that you’ve wet your whistle with the best Twitter has to offer, enjoy the full video:

