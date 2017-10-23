A Guide to the Best Halloween Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Canada This October

Halloween is almost here and that means discount candy on November 1, adult humans standing awkwardly on public transit in full costumes (a personal favourite) and scary movie nights, obvi. As always, Netflix Canada has us sorted with a shit ton of spooky movies and TV shows to keep you thoroughly terrified this month. From creepy classics (like four instalments of the Friday the 13th franchise) to gruesome horror-comedies (like Scream Queens Season 2), the gory gang is all here. If you dare, these are the spookiest Halloween movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix Canada this month.

October 1:

13 Demons

Cast: Michael Cunningham, Jackson Ezinga, Daniel Falicki

Synopsis: Gary, and his friends who are into gaming, renaissance fairs and various unsavory vices, stumble across a rare, medieval board game called “13 Demons.”

A Haunted House 2

Cast: Marlon Wayans, Jamie Pressly, Essence Atkins

Synopsis: Marlon Wayans returns in this spoofy sequel as the grieving Malcolm, who’s trying to move on after his girlfriend’s untimely tragic death.

Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman

Cast: Elizabeth Daily, Frank Welker, Janice Karman

Synopsis: In this spooky feature-length movie, Alvin, Simon and Theodore stage a production of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and things get seriously creepy.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Cast: Ross Hull, Raine Pare-Coull, Jodie Resther

Synopsis: Are You Afraid of the Dark? serves up a spine-tingling blend of imagination and suspense along with a cast of wicked warlocks, demons and villains.

Bates Motel

Cast: Vera Farmiga, Freddie Highmore, Max Thieriot

Synopsis: When his father dies, Norman Bates and his mother open a hotel. But Norman’s precarious mental state drives them down a dark and violent path.

Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem

Cast: Roger Craig Smith, Troy Baker, Khary Payton

Synopsis: On Halloween, the Joker and a band of fiendish villains unleash chaos and a diabolical computer virus. Will the forces of good be enough to stop them?

Casper

Cast: Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman, Cathy Moriarty

Synopsis: A doctor who specializes in ghosts is hired by an heiress to rid a mansion of spirits, but his daughter befriends a friendly ghost that lives there.

Casper’s Scare School

Cast: Devon Werkheiser, John DiMaggio, Billy West

Synopsis: When friendly ghost Casper decides he needs to toughen up, he goes to scare school, where he ends up in a scandal that could threaten the whole world.

Coraline

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, John Hodgman

Synopsis: Curious young Coraline unlocks a door in her family’s home and is transported to a universe that strangely resembles her own–only better.

Cult of Chucky

Cast: Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly

Synopsis: Following a string of murders in the asylum where she’s confined, Nica Pierce begins to wonder whether Chucky is real after all.

Dead Set

Cast: Jaime Winstone, Andy Nyman, Kevin Eldon

Synopsis: While the housemates in the Big Brother house remain oblivious, fast-moving hordes of the undead decimate the studio compound.

DreamWorks Spooky Stories: Volume 2

Cast: Seth Rogen, Kiefer Sutherland, Will Arnett

Synopsis: The Shrek characters parody the music video “Thriller,” B.O.B. and pals battle zombie carrots and Megamind faces the effects of the Button of Doom.

Evil Dead

Cast: Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez, Lou Taylor Pucci

Synopsis: A group of friends discover an evil book and unwittingly release a swarm of bloodthirsty demons in this remake of Sam Raimi’s classic horror flick.

Gerald’s Game (Netflix Original)

Cast: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Henry Thomas

Synopsis: When her husband’s sex game goes wrong, Jessie–handcuffed to a bed in a remote lake house–faces warped visions, dark secrets and a dire choice.

Ghost Patrol

Cast: Scott McNeil, Vincent Tong, Travis Turner

Synopsis: Two kids and their pet dog (a.k.a. the Ghost Patrol) get a call about an old manor and soon find they are investigating their first real haunted house.

Halloweed

Cast: Simon Rex, Shannon Brown, Jim O’Heir

Synopsis: Stoners meet splatter when a serial killer’s son and his slacker stepbrother move to a rural town, but their evil legacy follows close behind.

Hotel Transylvania

Cast: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez

Synopsis: Hotel Transylvania owner Dracula pulls double duty as an overprotective dad when an unwelcome suitor shows interest in his teenage daughter.

Hotel Transylvania 2

Cast: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez

Synopsis: After Mavis weds Jonathan and baby Dennis arrives, Dracula looks for proof that his grandson is a vampire and needs to remain in Transylvania.

Hush

Cast: John Gallagher Jr., Kate Siegel, Michael Trucco

Synopsis: A deaf writer who retreated into the woods to live a solitary life must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears in her window.

I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House (Netflix Original)

Cast: Ruth Wilson, Bob Balaban, Lucy Boynton

Synopsis: A nervous nurse who scares easily finds herself caring for an ailing horror novelist while living in a house with hidden secrets.

Little Evil (Netflix Original)

Cast: Adam Scott, Evangeline Lilly, Bridget Everett

Synopsis: In this horror-comedy, a recently married man who wants to bond with his stepson begins to fear that the boy is a demon.

Little Witch Academia (Netflix Original)

Cast: Megumi Han, Fumiko Orikasa, Michiyo Murase

Synopsis: Akko’s unconventional ideas don’t go over well at the Magical Academy, but when a dragon is unleashed, she may be the only witch who can save the day.

Maleficent

Cast: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Sharito Copley

Synopsis: Turning the classic fairy tale Sleeping Beauty on its head, this fantasy drama tells the story from the point of view of the evil godmother Maleficent.

Matilda

Cast: Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman

Synopsis: Cursed with a cruel school principal and parents, a little girl discovers her hidden powers–which she uses to stand up to the bullies in her life.

Monster High: Ghouls Rule

Cast: Laura Bailey, Hank Banks, Cam Clarke

Synopsis: After learning that monsters and “Normies” used to spend Halloween together, Frankie Stein and her pals rally both groups for a frightfully good time.

Monster High: Haunted

Cast: Dan Fraga, William Lau

Synopsis: Hearing that their old school is being haunted, Spectra Vondergeist and her pals head back to Monster High to get to the bottom of the scary spookery.

Monster House

Cast: Mitchel Musso, Sam Lerner, Spencer Locke

Synopsis: Three friends uncover the truth about a scary abandoned house in their neighborhood that has a personality of its own and seems to be eating people.

Monster Trucks

Cast: Lucas Till, Jane Levy, Thomas Lennon

Synopsis: A young man working at a small town junkyard discovers and befriends a creature which feeds on oil being sought by a fracking company.

Mummy, I’m a Zombie

Cast: Kimberley Wharton, MJ Lallo, Ratana

Synopsis: Teenage zombie Dixie has her hands full trying to save the world while planning a Halloween party and running her student council.

Night Of The Living Dead

Cast: Tony Todd, Patricia Tallman, Tom Towles

Synopsis: This revamp of the black-and-white original brings to lurid colour the tale of a band of small-town folks surrounded by an army of walking dead.

Night of the Living Deb

Cast: Maria Thayer, Michael Cassidy, Chris Marquette

Synopsis: The morning after an ill-advised drunken hookup, Deb and her hunky one-night stand, Ryan, wake up with regret—and facing a zombie apocalypse.

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Cast: Chris J. Murray, Brit Shaw, Ivy George

Synopsis: Terrifying found footage takes viewers on a chilling ride when the malevolent spirit returns for yet another supernatural rampage of horror and death.

ParaNorman

Cast: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi, Anna Kendrick

Synopsis: When an army of zombies invades a small town, it’s up to an odd local boy with a knack for communicating with the dead to save the day.

Power Rangers Super Samurai: Trickster Treat

Cast: Alex Heartman, Najee De-Tiege, Hector David Jr.

Synopsis: When a Nighlok invades the Samurai Rangers’ dreams and turns them into nightmares, the Rangers must figure out what is reality and what is illusion.

Power Rangers: Megaforce: Raising Spirits

Cast: Andrew M. Gray, John Mark Loudermilk, Ciara Hanna

Synopsis: On Halloween, the scariest night of the year, the Rangers have a strange encounter with a mysterious medium who conjures “visions” of monsters past.

R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly

Cast: Madison Pettis, Sterling Beaumon, Luke Benward

Synopsis: After discovering a pair of young ghosts, a nebbish 11-year-old agrees to help the sibling spirits solve the mystery surrounding their demise.

Rings

Cast: Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki

Synopsis: A young woman finds herself on the receiving end of a terrifying curse that threatens to take her life in seven days.

Scooby-Doo

Cast: Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard

Synopsis: In this live-action feature, Scooby and the gang journey to Spooky Island, where a magical force is awakened that could spell doom for the human race.

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Cast: Tye Sheridan, David Koechner, Cloris Leachman

Synopsis: Three high school friends find their last scout campout derailed by a zombie apocalypse and unwittingly become their town’s first line of defense.

Scream 4

Cast: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox

Synopsis: Perennial survivor Sidney Prescott, now a successful self-help author, returns to her hometown of Woodsboro in the fourth act of the Scream franchise.

Scream Queens, Season 2

Cast: Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Stamos

Synopsis: The second season of the semi-anthology series centres on returning characters being terrorized by a serial killer in a hospital.

The Bad Batch

Cast: Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves

Synopsis: Banished to a wasteland of undesirables, a young woman struggles to find her feet among a drug- soaked desert society and an enclave of cannibals.

The Devil’s Candy

Cast: Ethan Embry, Shiri Appleby, Pruitt Taylor Vince

Synopsis: A struggling painter is possessed by satanic forces after he and his young family move into their dream home in rural Texas, in this creepy haunted-house tale.

The Exorcist, Season 1

Cast: Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniels, Kurt Egyiawan

Synopsis: Follows three priests dealing with cases of a demonic presence targeting a family and a foster home.

The Ghost and Mr. Chicken

Cast: Don Knotts, Joan Staley, Liam Redmond

Synopsis: A wannabe reporter decides to get the scoop on local ghosts by spending a night at a haunted house where there’s been an unsolved murder.

The Hulk: Where the Monsters Dwell

Cast: Fred Tatasciore, Liam O’Brien, Jesse Burch

Synopsis: On Halloween, the Hulk and Dr. Strange battle monsters wreaking havoc on New York and uncover an evil plot by Nightmare, ruler of the Dream Dimension.

The Walking Dead: Season 7

Cast: Andrew Lincoln, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs

Synopsis: In the wake of a zombie apocalypse, survivors hold on to the hope of humanity by banding together to wage a fight for their own survival.

This Is the End

Cast: James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen

Synopsis: Playing themselves in this witty black comedy, Seth Rogen and a bevy of Hollywood notables are stuck together at a party when the apocalypse dawns.

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Cast: Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk, Katrina Bowden

Synopsis: Expecting to relax at their “vacation” cabin, two backwoods boys see their trip turn into a nightmare when they’re accused of being psychotic killers.

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Cast: Peter Sallis, Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter

Synopsis: Working as experts in pest removal, Wallace and Gromit stumble upon a voracious monster that threatens to ruin the annual veggie-growing contest.

Warm Bodies

Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer, Analeigh Tipton

Synopsis: After eating a young man’s brains and absorbing the memories within, a freshly dead zombie falls in love with his victim’s girlfriend.

What We Do in the Shadows

Cast: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Jonny Brugh

Synopsis: Vampire roommates struggle with the conflicts of sharing space, adapting to modern society and dealing with too much natural light.

Zombieland

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone

Synopsis: Looking to survive in a world taken over by zombies, a dorky college student teams with an urban roughneck and a pair of grifter sisters.

October 11:

Goosebumps

Cast: Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, Odeya Rush

Synopsis: A teen is glum about moving to a small town until he falls for his new neighbor. But her dad is a horror writer whose scary world soon turns real.

October 13:

Super Monsters, Season 1 (Netflix Original)

Synopsis: Six preschool kids whose parents are the world’s most famous monsters try to master their special powers while preparing for kindergarten.

Supernatural, Season 12

Cast: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Mark Sheppard

Synopsis: Siblings Dean and Sam crisscross the country, investigating paranormal activity and picking fights with demons, ghosts and monsters.

The Babysitter (Netflix Film)

Cast: Bella Thorne, Robbie Arnell, Andrew Bachelor

Synopsis: When Cole stays up past his bedtime, he discovers that his hot babysitter is part of a satanic cult—and they’ll stop at nothing to keep him quiet.

October 15:

Slasher: Guilty Party

Cast: Katie McGrath, Brandon Jay McLaren, Steve Byers

Synopsis: Many years after the grisly slaying of her parents, a woman revisits her hometown, only to find that a new serial killer is recreating past crimes.

October 20:

1922 (Netflix Film)

Cast: Molly Parker, Thomas Jane, Dylan Schmid

Synopsis: A farmer pens a confession admitting to his wife’s murder, but her death is just the beginning of a macabre tale of guilt-driven psychological terror.

October 21:

The Vampire Diaries, Season 8

Cast: Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder

Synopsis: Trapped in the adolescent bodies, feuding vampire brothers Stefan and Damon vie for the affection of captivating teenager Elena.

October 26:

Friday the 13th: Part 4: The Final Chapter

Cast: Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton, Corey Feldman

Synopsis: Hockey-masked psychopath Jason is back in business at Camp Crystal Lake in the fourth (but far from final) chapter of the popular horror franchise.

Friday the 13th: Part 5: A New Beginning

Cast: Melanie Kinnaman, John Shepherd, Anthony Barrile

Synopsis: Still haunted by his past, Tommy Jarvis—who, as a child, killed Jason Voorhees—wonders if the serial killer is connected to a series of brutal murders occurring in and around the secluded halfway house where he now lives.

Friday the 13th: Part 6: Jason Lives

Cast: Thom Matthews, Jennifer Cooke, David Kagen

Synopsis: When Tommy digs up Jason’s body to make sure he’s dead, he finds a well-rested Jason ready to spill blood again.

Friday the 13th: Part 7: The New Blood

Cast: Jennifer Banko, John Otrin, Susan Blu

Synopsis: Jason is released from his watery grave at the bottom of Crystal Lake by a telekinetic teen who returned to the site where her dad supposedly drowned.

October 27:

Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard

Synopsis: It’s been nearly a year since Will’s strange disappearance and his dramatic return to Hawkins. But life’s hardly back to normal. Not even close.

