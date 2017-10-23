A Guide to the Best Halloween Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Canada This October

Halloween is almost here and that means discount candy on November 1, adult humans standing awkwardly on public transit in full costumes (a personal favourite) and scary movie nights, obvi. As always, Netflix Canada has us sorted with a shit ton of spooky movies and TV shows to keep you thoroughly terrified this month. From creepy classics (like four instalments of the Friday the 13th franchise) to gruesome horror-comedies (like Scream Queens Season 2), the gory gang is all here. If you dare, these are the spookiest Halloween movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix Canada this month.
October 1:
13 Demons
Cast: Michael Cunningham, Jackson Ezinga, Daniel Falicki
Synopsis: Gary, and his friends who are into gaming, renaissance fairs and various unsavory vices, stumble across a rare, medieval board game called “13 Demons.”
A Haunted House 2
Cast: Marlon Wayans, Jamie Pressly, Essence Atkins
Synopsis: Marlon Wayans returns in this spoofy sequel as the grieving Malcolm, who’s trying to move on after his girlfriend’s untimely tragic death.
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman
Cast: Elizabeth Daily, Frank Welker, Janice Karman
Synopsis: In this spooky feature-length movie, Alvin, Simon and Theodore stage a production of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and things get seriously creepy.
Are You Afraid of the Dark?
Cast: Ross Hull, Raine Pare-Coull, Jodie Resther
Synopsis: Are You Afraid of the Dark? serves up a spine-tingling blend of imagination and suspense along with a cast of wicked warlocks, demons and villains.
Bates Motel
Cast: Vera Farmiga, Freddie Highmore, Max Thieriot
Synopsis: When his father dies, Norman Bates and his mother open a hotel. But Norman’s precarious mental state drives them down a dark and violent path.
Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem
Cast: Roger Craig Smith, Troy Baker, Khary Payton
Synopsis: On Halloween, the Joker and a band of fiendish villains unleash chaos and a diabolical computer virus. Will the forces of good be enough to stop them?
Casper
Cast: Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman, Cathy Moriarty
Synopsis: A doctor who specializes in ghosts is hired by an heiress to rid a mansion of spirits, but his daughter befriends a friendly ghost that lives there.
Casper’s Scare School
Cast: Devon Werkheiser, John DiMaggio, Billy West
Synopsis: When friendly ghost Casper decides he needs to toughen up, he goes to scare school, where he ends up in a scandal that could threaten the whole world.
Coraline
Cast: Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, John Hodgman
Synopsis: Curious young Coraline unlocks a door in her family’s home and is transported to a universe that strangely resembles her own–only better.
Cult of Chucky
Cast: Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly
Synopsis: Following a string of murders in the asylum where she’s confined, Nica Pierce begins to wonder whether Chucky is real after all.
Dead Set
Cast: Jaime Winstone, Andy Nyman, Kevin Eldon
Synopsis: While the housemates in the Big Brother house remain oblivious, fast-moving hordes of the undead decimate the studio compound.
DreamWorks Spooky Stories: Volume 2
Cast: Seth Rogen, Kiefer Sutherland, Will Arnett
Synopsis: The Shrek characters parody the music video “Thriller,” B.O.B. and pals battle zombie carrots and Megamind faces the effects of the Button of Doom.
Evil Dead
Cast: Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez, Lou Taylor Pucci
Synopsis: A group of friends discover an evil book and unwittingly release a swarm of bloodthirsty demons in this remake of Sam Raimi’s classic horror flick.
Gerald’s Game (Netflix Original)
Cast: Carla Gugino, Bruce Greenwood, Henry Thomas
Synopsis: When her husband’s sex game goes wrong, Jessie–handcuffed to a bed in a remote lake house–faces warped visions, dark secrets and a dire choice.
Ghost Patrol
Cast: Scott McNeil, Vincent Tong, Travis Turner
Synopsis: Two kids and their pet dog (a.k.a. the Ghost Patrol) get a call about an old manor and soon find they are investigating their first real haunted house.
Halloweed
Cast: Simon Rex, Shannon Brown, Jim O’Heir
Synopsis: Stoners meet splatter when a serial killer’s son and his slacker stepbrother move to a rural town, but their evil legacy follows close behind.
Hotel Transylvania
Cast: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez
Synopsis: Hotel Transylvania owner Dracula pulls double duty as an overprotective dad when an unwelcome suitor shows interest in his teenage daughter.
Hotel Transylvania 2
Cast: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez
Synopsis: After Mavis weds Jonathan and baby Dennis arrives, Dracula looks for proof that his grandson is a vampire and needs to remain in Transylvania.
Hush
Cast: John Gallagher Jr., Kate Siegel, Michael Trucco
Synopsis: A deaf writer who retreated into the woods to live a solitary life must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears in her window.
I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House (Netflix Original)
Cast: Ruth Wilson, Bob Balaban, Lucy Boynton
Synopsis: A nervous nurse who scares easily finds herself caring for an ailing horror novelist while living in a house with hidden secrets.
Little Evil (Netflix Original)
Cast: Adam Scott, Evangeline Lilly, Bridget Everett
Synopsis: In this horror-comedy, a recently married man who wants to bond with his stepson begins to fear that the boy is a demon.
Little Witch Academia (Netflix Original)
Cast: Megumi Han, Fumiko Orikasa, Michiyo Murase
Synopsis: Akko’s unconventional ideas don’t go over well at the Magical Academy, but when a dragon is unleashed, she may be the only witch who can save the day.
Maleficent
Cast: Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Sharito Copley
Synopsis: Turning the classic fairy tale Sleeping Beauty on its head, this fantasy drama tells the story from the point of view of the evil godmother Maleficent.
Matilda
Cast: Mara Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman
Synopsis: Cursed with a cruel school principal and parents, a little girl discovers her hidden powers–which she uses to stand up to the bullies in her life.
Monster High: Ghouls Rule
Cast: Laura Bailey, Hank Banks, Cam Clarke
Synopsis: After learning that monsters and “Normies” used to spend Halloween together, Frankie Stein and her pals rally both groups for a frightfully good time.
Monster High: Haunted
Cast: Dan Fraga, William Lau
Synopsis: Hearing that their old school is being haunted, Spectra Vondergeist and her pals head back to Monster High to get to the bottom of the scary spookery.
Monster House
Cast: Mitchel Musso, Sam Lerner, Spencer Locke
Synopsis: Three friends uncover the truth about a scary abandoned house in their neighborhood that has a personality of its own and seems to be eating people.
Monster Trucks
Cast: Lucas Till, Jane Levy, Thomas Lennon
Synopsis: A young man working at a small town junkyard discovers and befriends a creature which feeds on oil being sought by a fracking company.
Mummy, I’m a Zombie
Cast: Kimberley Wharton, MJ Lallo, Ratana
Synopsis: Teenage zombie Dixie has her hands full trying to save the world while planning a Halloween party and running her student council.
Night Of The Living Dead
Cast: Tony Todd, Patricia Tallman, Tom Towles
Synopsis: This revamp of the black-and-white original brings to lurid colour the tale of a band of small-town folks surrounded by an army of walking dead.
Night of the Living Deb
Cast: Maria Thayer, Michael Cassidy, Chris Marquette
Synopsis: The morning after an ill-advised drunken hookup, Deb and her hunky one-night stand, Ryan, wake up with regret—and facing a zombie apocalypse.
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
Cast: Chris J. Murray, Brit Shaw, Ivy George
Synopsis: Terrifying found footage takes viewers on a chilling ride when the malevolent spirit returns for yet another supernatural rampage of horror and death.
ParaNorman
Cast: Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi, Anna Kendrick
Synopsis: When an army of zombies invades a small town, it’s up to an odd local boy with a knack for communicating with the dead to save the day.
Power Rangers Super Samurai: Trickster Treat
Cast: Alex Heartman, Najee De-Tiege, Hector David Jr.
Synopsis: When a Nighlok invades the Samurai Rangers’ dreams and turns them into nightmares, the Rangers must figure out what is reality and what is illusion.
Power Rangers: Megaforce: Raising Spirits
Cast: Andrew M. Gray, John Mark Loudermilk, Ciara Hanna
Synopsis: On Halloween, the scariest night of the year, the Rangers have a strange encounter with a mysterious medium who conjures “visions” of monsters past.
R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly
Cast: Madison Pettis, Sterling Beaumon, Luke Benward
Synopsis: After discovering a pair of young ghosts, a nebbish 11-year-old agrees to help the sibling spirits solve the mystery surrounding their demise.
Rings
Cast: Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Alex Roe, Johnny Galecki
Synopsis: A young woman finds herself on the receiving end of a terrifying curse that threatens to take her life in seven days.
Scooby-Doo
Cast: Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard
Synopsis: In this live-action feature, Scooby and the gang journey to Spooky Island, where a magical force is awakened that could spell doom for the human race.
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Cast: Tye Sheridan, David Koechner, Cloris Leachman
Synopsis: Three high school friends find their last scout campout derailed by a zombie apocalypse and unwittingly become their town’s first line of defense.
Scream 4
Cast: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox
Synopsis: Perennial survivor Sidney Prescott, now a successful self-help author, returns to her hometown of Woodsboro in the fourth act of the Scream franchise.
Scream Queens, Season 2
Cast: Emma Roberts, Jamie Lee Curtis, John Stamos
Synopsis: The second season of the semi-anthology series centres on returning characters being terrorized by a serial killer in a hospital.
The Bad Batch
Cast: Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Keanu Reeves
Synopsis: Banished to a wasteland of undesirables, a young woman struggles to find her feet among a drug- soaked desert society and an enclave of cannibals.
The Devil’s Candy
Cast: Ethan Embry, Shiri Appleby, Pruitt Taylor Vince
Synopsis: A struggling painter is possessed by satanic forces after he and his young family move into their dream home in rural Texas, in this creepy haunted-house tale.
The Exorcist, Season 1
Cast: Alfonso Herrera, Ben Daniels, Kurt Egyiawan
Synopsis: Follows three priests dealing with cases of a demonic presence targeting a family and a foster home.
The Ghost and Mr. Chicken
Cast: Don Knotts, Joan Staley, Liam Redmond
Synopsis: A wannabe reporter decides to get the scoop on local ghosts by spending a night at a haunted house where there’s been an unsolved murder.
The Hulk: Where the Monsters Dwell
Cast: Fred Tatasciore, Liam O’Brien, Jesse Burch
Synopsis: On Halloween, the Hulk and Dr. Strange battle monsters wreaking havoc on New York and uncover an evil plot by Nightmare, ruler of the Dream Dimension.
The Walking Dead: Season 7
Cast: Andrew Lincoln, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs
Synopsis: In the wake of a zombie apocalypse, survivors hold on to the hope of humanity by banding together to wage a fight for their own survival.
This Is the End
Cast: James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen
Synopsis: Playing themselves in this witty black comedy, Seth Rogen and a bevy of Hollywood notables are stuck together at a party when the apocalypse dawns.
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
Cast: Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk, Katrina Bowden
Synopsis: Expecting to relax at their “vacation” cabin, two backwoods boys see their trip turn into a nightmare when they’re accused of being psychotic killers.
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Cast: Peter Sallis, Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter
Synopsis: Working as experts in pest removal, Wallace and Gromit stumble upon a voracious monster that threatens to ruin the annual veggie-growing contest.
Warm Bodies
Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer, Analeigh Tipton
Synopsis: After eating a young man’s brains and absorbing the memories within, a freshly dead zombie falls in love with his victim’s girlfriend.
What We Do in the Shadows
Cast: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Jonny Brugh
Synopsis: Vampire roommates struggle with the conflicts of sharing space, adapting to modern society and dealing with too much natural light.
Zombieland
Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone
Synopsis: Looking to survive in a world taken over by zombies, a dorky college student teams with an urban roughneck and a pair of grifter sisters.
October 11:
Goosebumps
Cast: Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, Odeya Rush
Synopsis: A teen is glum about moving to a small town until he falls for his new neighbor. But her dad is a horror writer whose scary world soon turns real.
October 13:
Super Monsters, Season 1 (Netflix Original)
Synopsis: Six preschool kids whose parents are the world’s most famous monsters try to master their special powers while preparing for kindergarten.
Supernatural, Season 12
Cast: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Mark Sheppard
Synopsis: Siblings Dean and Sam crisscross the country, investigating paranormal activity and picking fights with demons, ghosts and monsters.
The Babysitter (Netflix Film)
Cast: Bella Thorne, Robbie Arnell, Andrew Bachelor
Synopsis: When Cole stays up past his bedtime, he discovers that his hot babysitter is part of a satanic cult—and they’ll stop at nothing to keep him quiet.
October 15:
Slasher: Guilty Party
Cast: Katie McGrath, Brandon Jay McLaren, Steve Byers
Synopsis: Many years after the grisly slaying of her parents, a woman revisits her hometown, only to find that a new serial killer is recreating past crimes.
October 20:
1922 (Netflix Film)
Cast: Molly Parker, Thomas Jane, Dylan Schmid
Synopsis: A farmer pens a confession admitting to his wife’s murder, but her death is just the beginning of a macabre tale of guilt-driven psychological terror.
October 21:
The Vampire Diaries, Season 8
Cast: Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder
Synopsis: Trapped in the adolescent bodies, feuding vampire brothers Stefan and Damon vie for the affection of captivating teenager Elena.
October 26:
Friday the 13th: Part 4: The Final Chapter
Cast: Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton, Corey Feldman
Synopsis: Hockey-masked psychopath Jason is back in business at Camp Crystal Lake in the fourth (but far from final) chapter of the popular horror franchise.
Friday the 13th: Part 5: A New Beginning
Cast: Melanie Kinnaman, John Shepherd, Anthony Barrile
Synopsis: Still haunted by his past, Tommy Jarvis—who, as a child, killed Jason Voorhees—wonders if the serial killer is connected to a series of brutal murders occurring in and around the secluded halfway house where he now lives.
Friday the 13th: Part 6: Jason Lives
Cast: Thom Matthews, Jennifer Cooke, David Kagen
Synopsis: When Tommy digs up Jason’s body to make sure he’s dead, he finds a well-rested Jason ready to spill blood again.
Friday the 13th: Part 7: The New Blood
Cast: Jennifer Banko, John Otrin, Susan Blu
Synopsis: Jason is released from his watery grave at the bottom of Crystal Lake by a telekinetic teen who returned to the site where her dad supposedly drowned.
October 27:
Stranger Things 2 (Netflix Original)
Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard
Synopsis: It’s been nearly a year since Will’s strange disappearance and his dramatic return to Hawkins. But life’s hardly back to normal. Not even close.
