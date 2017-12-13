A Major Golden Globes Party Was Just Cancelled for a Seriously Worthy Cause

According to The Hollywood Reporter, one of the biggest Golden Globes parties has been cancelled—and the cash that would have gone to crates of Veuve and obnoxiously tiny apps will go to a legal defense fund for victims of sexual harassment instead. For an industry currently in the eye of Shitstorm Weinstein—and facing a long overdue reckoning of sexual impropriety in the entertainment industry—this feels like a positive step.

Major Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) confirmed on December 12 that its annual pre-Golden Globes party that typically takes place on the Friday prior to the awards isn’t happening and that it plans to use the party’s expenses to set up a legal defense fund for victims of sexual harassment. In the past, fetes have been held at swanky locals like Soho House and Catch LA so one can assume that the financial resources that would have been used for the annual party and will now be redirected towards assisting victims of workplace harassment cases—inside and outside of the entertainment industry—will be nothing to scoff at.

This news comes on the heels of a recent New York Times exposé which reports, among many allegations of complicity within the entertainment industry, that eight CAA agents knew about sexual harassment allegations against sexual predator and disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein, but made no efforts to protect their female clients from his notorious private “meetings.”

The president of CAA, Richard Lovett, released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter in response to the story, saying: “We want to make clear to clients and colleagues that even one of our clients being harassed over the company’s 42 years is one too many. We apologize to any person the agency let down for not meeting the high expectations we place on ourselves, as individuals and as a company.”

The lengthy statement also reads: “Everyone here is at our best—individually and collectively—when we seize the opportunity for change and make a directional commitment. This watershed moment is just such an opportunity,” referring to its commitment to the “50-50 by 2020” gender-parity pledge that aims to create gender-balanced leadership by the end of the decade.

“Lasting change requires new day-to-day habits. We must act in support of our shared truth: our business and our lives will be better and stronger if we treat each other the way we wish to be treated,” writes Lovett.

We couldn’t agree more.

