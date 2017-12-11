5 Golden Globes Snubs That Will Break Your Dang Heart

The Golden Globes just released this year’s nominations, and the list is raising more than a few eyebrows. The award show, which will kick off 2018 and air on Jan. 7, recognizes the best in film and television—and it’s always one of the most entertaining award shows of the season to watch because stars get seriously sloshed.

While it is definitely heartening to see films like I, Tonya, Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird and Mudbound on the list, we couldn’t help but notice some serious oversights. So, without further ado, here are our nominations for biggest Golden Globe snubs:

Get Out’s Jordan Peele didn’t get nominated for “Best Director” OR “Best Screenplay”

While we are absolutely stoked to see Get Out getting recognized for Best Picture in the comedy or musical segment (though that category choice gets a big WTF) and lead actor Daniel Kaluuya getting a nod for Best Actor, it is a freaking travesty that the mastermind behind this piece of art got completely shut out. Jordan Peele’s debut as a writer and director had audiences immediately drawn in with its powerful use of subtly and cleverly timed comedy and its constant tension-building that legit had you on the edge of your seat until the credits. “For me, there are only three kinds of films — good, bad and occasionally great,” Oscar-award winning director William Friedkin told Variety, putting Get Out in the same ranks as Rosemary’s Baby and Alien. “Get Out is made with the finely honed precision of a master.” AND YET, not a single nod to that mastery from the Golden Globes? PLEASE.

Get Out didn’t get a Golden Globe nom for best screenplay pic.twitter.com/hiVtjlLWDF — Ira Madison III (@ira) December 11, 2017

A big golden goose egg for Wonder Woman

The film that smashed box office records (making a casual $821 million USD) and any remaining notion that female superheroes weren’t worth putting on screen received zero Golden Globe nominations. Superhero films like Wonder Woman aren’t exactly award season regulars, but what seems particularly odd is the lack of recognition for the film’s badass director Patty Jenkins. As one Tumblr user put it, “Watching a superhero movie directed by a woman is like putting glasses on for the first time. I didn’t realize how much I had to squint through the ‘male gaze’ ’till suddenly, miraculously, I didn’t have to.” Jenkins received major praise from critics and media, but the fact that she was shut out of the entirely male “Best Director” category makes it clear that while Wonder Woman may have won some battles this year, we still have a ways to go.

Zero nominations for The Big Sick

Sleeper hit of the romcom season The Big Sick, which literally had us both laughing and crying, is now just making us rage due to its complete lack of recognition from the Golden Globes. This movie dealt with love, loss and overcoming cultural differences, bringing to life the incredible true story of comedian Kumail Nanjiani and his wife Emily V. Gordon. The duo teamed up to turn their unconventional meet cute into a must-see film and yet, received no Golden Globe nominations. I’m just going to go ahead and “BOOOOOOOO” to that.

The omission of #TheBigSick from the #GoldenGlobes nominations is hard to fathom. The snub of Holly Hunter makes it hard to imagine anyone involved w/the nominations watched the terrific film written by @kumailn and @emilyvgordon. pic.twitter.com/K7Y1dyUmw8 — Todd Harmonson (@tharmonson) December 11, 2017

Hey gang. This is Steven Spielberg tweeting from Kumail’s phone. My fave movie this yr was The Big Sick. It’s avail on Amazon Prime & iTunes & all that. Great movie to watch w the fam. I watched it w my family (the Spielbergs) & we all loved it. Handing phone back to Kumail now. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 11, 2017



Alexis Bledel didn’t get a nom for The Handmaid’s Tale

Listen, I was never on the Alexis Bledel fan wagon, but this is an utter travesty. Yes, in the past, Bledel’s acting has been a snoozefest, but this chic seriously cranked it up for the much applauded TV series of The Handmaid’s Tale. In her role as Ofglen, Bledel had the unique challenge of acting many of her scenes with either her mouth covered or as someone who is unable to speak. “It looked like the top half of your face had been waiting your whole life for that,” joked Seth Meyers. It’s true. Bledel acted her dang face off in this series, and in September was recognized for this achievement with the Emmy award for outstanding guest actress in a drama. But looks like there’ll be no Globe for you, Alexis. On the bright side, her brilliant co-star Ann Dowd, who took home the Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama series, did get a Golden Globe nod.

Absolute queen Greta Gerwig got nada for directing Lady Bird

Here we go again with yet another absolute queen getting shut out of the all-male Best Directors category for the Golden Globes. Gerwig is the force behind the beautifully realistic coming-of-age story starring Saoirse Ronan and a whole lot of extremely relatable teen angst. While the film is nominated for best picture in the comedy or musical category and best screenplay—and both Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, who plays her mother, got nods—Gerwig did not. “To watch Greta Gerwig’s brilliant Lady Bird is to feel bathed in the warmth and easy comfort of the coming-of-age movies of the ’80s, the Crowe/Hughes gems that made high school seem a subject worthy of a Hollywood genre,” Tony-award winning director Sam Gold told Variety. “But what Gerwig is doing throughout the film, without announcing herself or forcing the issue, is quietly reinventing the genre—or actually, she’s stealing it for all the young women who, because they didn’t fit neatly into the category of fragile ingénue or quirky rebel, didn’t get to see themselves in those films.” Sooooo, like, maybe the Golden Globes haven’t quite caught up with Gerwig’s genius yet? Cool, let’s go with that.

No Greta Gerwig and Jordan Peele for Best Director at the Golden Globes? No thank you, you learned nothing. Goodbye. — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) December 11, 2017

