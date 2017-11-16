Why Is Get Out Competing as a Comedy at the Golden Globes?

News broke yesterday that Jordan Peele’s horror flick Get Out—which premiered in February and killed at the box office, grossing $33.5 million in its first weekend—will compete as a comedy at the 2018 Golden Globes.

The pick is confusing for anyone who has seen the film, which—spoiler alert!—includes a ring of rich, white families that steals black people to be their slaves and ends with a series of gory murders. Pretty much every moviegoer left the theatre scared or, at the very least, uneasy—definitely not laughing. So it’s no surprise that everyone, even Peele, is unhappy with the decision.

‘Get Out’ is a documentary. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) November 15, 2017

Prior to the release of Get Out, his directorial debut, Peele was best known for comedy as one half of Key & Peele. That said, the terrifying film is ultimately an only slightly hyperbolic representation of systemic racism in the United States. So, why comedy?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Blumhouse—the company which produced the film—entered it in the unlikely category to increase its chances of winning. It’s predicted that the Drama category (the obvious choice for Get Out) will be stacked with hard-hitters, including Dunkirk and Call Me By Your Name.

EW also speculates that the decision will mean bigger win(s) for the film’s outstanding lead, Daniel Kaluuya, who will likely now compete with comedy and musical frontmen like Hugh Jackman, Kumail Nanjiani, and James Franco.

But while it might mean more success during awards season, Peele and fans of the film alike were very open about the various problems with this categorization.

Miscategorizing Get Out as a comedy is a sorry attempt to deflate its impact as both a formative horror genre film and exacting critique of white supremacy. https://t.co/NAuNXPSCMJ — Here’s looking at you, Squid (@guttersquid) November 15, 2017

“Get Out”, is a movie about: • Systematic Racism

• Interracial Relationships

• Black Horror Movie Stereotypes

• White Privilege … all in one. Definitely not a comedy. — NUFF (@nuffsaidNY) November 15, 2017

‘Get Out’ was nominated best comedy/musical dmsnsjsmsjejs white ppl are really funny — Hibz (@Adolfhib) November 15, 2017

“What the movie is about is not funny,” Peele said, in a chat with IndieWire. “I’ve had many black people come up to me and say, ‘man, this is the movie we’ve been talking about for a while and you did it.’ That’s a very powerful thing. For that to be put in a smaller box than it deserves is where the controversy comes from.”

Related:

2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Our Editors Pick the Best and Worst (!) Dressed

The Best Moments from Jimmy Fallon’s Golden Globes Opening Monologue

We’re Obsessed with Meryl Streep’s Anti-Trump Golden Globes Speech

2017 Golden Globes Winners: Check Out the Complete List

Ryan Gosling’s Sweet Golden Globes Speech Made Us Love Him More

See All The Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet Photos!

All the Best Hair and Makeup from the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2017: All the Best Behind-the-Scenes Instagrams