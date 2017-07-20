Obsessed with Game of Thrones Season 7? We’re Unpacking the Latest Fan Theories Here

Whether you’re a casual viewer or Westeros-obsessed, surely you’ve heard some of the crazy Game of Thrones fan theories that are circulating on the web. It’s never been more fun to predict the fate of our most beloved characters based on subtle clues picked up by eagle-eyed viewers and straight-up batsh-t-crazy hunches alike. Here we’ve rounded up our fave GoT fan theories, plus the current status of these predictions that we’ll be updating as the season unfolds. (Warning: spoilers ahead, duh.)

R+L=J

Let’s start with a popular one. Since season 1, fans have speculated about whether or not Jon was really Ned Stark’s bastard son since it seemed so out of character for sweet Ned. Now that we know Jon is in fact the son of Ned’s sister Lyanna, we just need confirmation that Rhaegar is his father to fully substantiate the theory that Jon is a Targaryen. If Jon is indeed Daenerys’s nephew and has both Targaryen and Stark blood, it would give him a legitimate claim to the Iron Throne, not just as the King of the North.

Status: Partially confirmed. For now, Jon has no idea who his parents really are, but Bran does because he saw it in a vision so hopefully there will be another Stark reunion in the near future.

Cersei’s death

When Cersei was young she visited a witch who predicted her future. Almost every part of the prophecy has come true—including predicting the birth and loss of her children, her riches and gold, and the fact that she would one day become Queen. Cersei has always interpreted the line from the witch’s prophecy, “Queen you shall be… until there comes another, younger and more beautiful, to cast you down and take all that you hold dear,” to mean Sansa or Margery but some think that it references her brother Jaime. And then there’s the part from the prophecy that Cersei thinks means Tyrion will try to kill her: “And when your tears have drowned you, the valonqar shall wrap his hands about your pale white throat and choke the life from you.” Valonqar means “little brother” in High Valerian which could mean Tyrion, but of course could also mean her twin brother Jaime.

Status: Right now the relationship between Cersei and Jaime is the most strained it’s ever been. Jaime seems to disagree with most of Cersei’s decisions as Queen and is troubled by her lack of grief over the deaths of their children. But will she go so far as to make the Kingslayer become the Queenslayer as well?

Tyrion’s parents

Just before he was shot and killed by his son Tyrion, Tywin Lannister’s last words were, “You’re no son of mine.” This could just be Tywin being a terrible father one final time, but was it actually a deathbed confession? There’s more evidence that Tyrion is in fact not Tywin’s child in the books than the show itself. The theory states that Tyrion’s real father is actually Dany’s father, Aerys Targaryen, who was infatuated with Tyrion’s mother Joanna. Tyrion has light blonde, almost white hair in the books and two different coloured eyes, whereas his siblings have golden blonde hair and green eyes.

Status: Tyrion definitely has an interest in dragons and is getting along better with Daenerys than he ever did with Cersei—but for now the theory is just speculative.

The Prince That Was Promised

From Stannis Baratheon to Jon Snow to Daenerys Targaryen, there have been a lot of theories about who The Prince That Was Promised (a.k.a. Azhor Azhai) *actually* is. It’s told that this warrior would be reborn to save the world. Obviously when we say rebirth, Jon’s recent return-from-the-dead makes him the most likely candidate, but Dany also had a bit of a rebirth when she arose from the ashes earlier in the series. Some theories predict that only together, as both fire and ice, can they defeat the White Walkers.

Status: Everyone seems to have a theory about who is Azhor Azhai, including new theories that it could be The Hound, Jorah Mormont, and even Euron Greyly. With Sam sending a raven to Jon about the dragonglass at Dragonstone, we might be seeing a meet up between Jon and Daenerys on the horizon.

Daenerys’s fate

You’d be hard pressed to find a Game of Thrones fan who isn’t rooting for Daenerys in some way, after all, girl deserves some happiness after everything she’s been through. But some fans have started to question our Khaleesi’s trajectory, wondering if she’s becoming more of a conqueror than a ruler. Dany does worry about going mad like her father, but she has the best advisors in the game making sure that she keeps her cool in her quest for the throne. While her speech at the end of season 6 was definitely epic, it did sound like something her father would have said about his enemies, and lines like this have some viewers questioning if Dany is slowly changing into a villain before our eyes: “Will you ride the wooden horses across the black salt sea? Will you kill my enemies in their iron suits and tear down their stone houses?”

Status: For now, we’re 100 percent team Daenerys but we’ll be keeping an eye out for signs that she’s becoming a bit too fiery in the coming episodes.

