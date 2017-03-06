Emma Watson Isn’t a “Bad Feminist” for Baring Her Boobs

Twitter users recently said some ugly things about Beauty and the Beast star Emma Watson.

Watson, who plays Belle in the new live-action remake of the classic Disney film, is a proud feminist, but her ideals were called into question after she posed bare-chested for Vanity Fair.

Maturing from Hermione to Belle in @beautyandthebeast is a true coming-of-age story for @EmmaWatson: “I couldn’t care less if I won an Oscar or not if the movie didn’t say something that I felt was important for people to hear.” Read the full cover story at the link in bio. Photograph by Tim Walker. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:02am PST

Following heated Twitter debate, Watson finally responded to the controversy calling this yet another example of the misunderstandings and misconceptions about feminism.

“Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality,” she says. “I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it.”

But the female body still has a lot to do with feminism, according to assistant professor and feminist expert Miranda Campbell at Ryerson University’s School of Creative Industries.

“Women’s bodies are often Ground Zero in the fight for equality,” she says. “Some of the initial push around feminism, especially the second wave of feminism, is around the ability to do what you want with your own body—that’s really key—that women’s bodies are still up for discussion and debate in a way that we still don’t see with men’s bodies.”

If you’re wondering if your wardrobe is feminist enough, have no fear. The discussion about whether women can be feminists while baring their bods prompted Twitter users to come to the defense of Watson (and women everywhere) by posting pics of #WhatFeministsWear.

#whatfeministswear : Literally anything we feel like. From burkas to bikinis.pic.twitter.com/ehcI3F4imC — Jennifer Arfsten (@JenniferArfsten) March 6, 2017

Also, just in case anyone needs yet *another* refresher, here’s a casual reminder that “feminism” is still defined as “the theory of the political, economic, and social equality of the sexes.”

