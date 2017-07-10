Eminem Is Back! + 5 Other Things That Are Making Us Totes Nostalgic RN

Guess who’s back, back again?

Slim Shady, a.k.a Marshall Mathers, a.k.a Eminem, is reportedly working on an upcoming album with longtime collaborator (and friend) Dr. Dre. According to Allen Hughes, the director of The Defiant Ones, a new HBO documentary about Dre and record producer Jimmy Iovine, Eminem’s ninth studio album is in the works.

“Dre still records,” Hughes told Uproxx. “People don’t know this: Dre records every day. Literally, he’s in there recording songs every day. He’s like Picasso in that way. He’s always painting. Right now he’s producing, in the eleventh hour, a track for Eminem’s latest album. So Dre’s still real active in music, you know?”

Dr. Dre and Eminem famously worked together on multiple records, including The Slim Shady LP, The Marshall Mathers LP and The Eminem Show, so we’re def anxious to see what the two of them are cooking up. While we wait, here are five other things that are making us super nostalgic right now.

Related:

’90s Boy Band Hanson Is Back—and They Are Cuter than Ever

13 Pairs of Retro Sunglasses for the Ultimate Throwback

5 Throwback Couples Who Caused a Stir on the MMVAs Red Carpet