Excuse Us, But Margaret Atwood Wants a Drake Cameo in The Handmaid’s Tale S2

If you woke up this morning thinking “Drake in The Handmaid’s Tale would just be the best,” well, you might be in luck. In perhaps the most Canadian news ever, celebrated CanLit author Margaret Atwood mentioned during a Boston Review interview with fellow writer Junot Díaz that she’d be down to have Drake make a cameo in the second season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the TV adaptation of her 1985 dystopian novel.

When Díaz asked if she’d ever met the famous rapper, Atwood replied, “I haven’t met Drake, but I have of course met people who have met Drake. But you have to realize how o-l-d I am. I’m not likely to go to the same parties.” K, already love this interview.

Díaz, who had previously referred to Atwood and Drake as Canada’s “two global superstars” during their chat, pressed on. “I just think that, Canada—I’ll say this to the whole nation—you are missing a great opportunity to put these two folks together. Have you listened to his music? Do you have any opinions?” he asked.

And that’s when Atwood casually dropped the mic with this gem: “Wouldn’t it be fun for him to have a cameo in season two of The Handmaid’s Tale?”

“Well, there you have it,” replied Díaz. There we have it, indeed! Honestly, Drizzy on what is arguably one of the best new shows on TV that also happens to be filmed in T.O. is almost too much for this fan to handle.

And the author wasn’t even done talking about Drake. “I’ll drop that notion into the ear of Bruce Miller, the showrunner, and see what he can do with that, because of course the show is filmed in Toronto,” Atwood continued. “Maybe Drake could help smuggle someone?” she said, referring to the people in the fictional story who help prisoners of Gilead escape.

Before any haters scoff, let’s not forget that the 6 god was an actor before he made the transition to music—the native Torontonian got his showbiz start as Jimmy on Degrassi: The Next Generation and appeared on the Canadian series from 2001 to 2009. Drizzy coming home to shoot a spot on The Handmaid’s Tale—the first season was shot entirely in Toronto and luckily for us, someone sleuthed out every single T.O. location where the show was filmed—would be the full circle Canadiana moment we all needed, no?

