Sorry, Mr. President, No One Is Buying Your #IWD Tweet

It’s International Women’s Day, and while women in more than 50 countries are making a statement by being absent from workplaces and public commerce, President Donald Trump decided to invade our Twitter timelines with yet another tone-deaf tweetstorm.

In two tweets—which lacked his love of CAPS LOCK and those “unpresidented” typos—the reality TV tycoon turned U.S. president shared straight up alternative facts about his “tremendous” respect for women, which fell just shy of stating: “No one is a bigger feminist than me.”

I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

Trump followed his initial tweet calling for others to “join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world.” But let’s be clear, his version of honouring women—whether he’s “grabbing ’em by the pussy,” barging into in their dressing rooms, rating their attractiveness on a 10-point scale or simply being a big ol’ creep discussing his daughter’s dateability—is not behaviour that anyone should join in on.

On International Women’s Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2017

Since my tiny woman voice hits a pitch that I know Donald Trump can’t possibly hear, it seems like the best way to respond to the hypocrisy of his tweets is with words from the only person the president listens to: himself.

I feel sorry for Rosie ‘s new partner in love whose parents are devastated at the thought of their daughter being with @Rosie–a true loser. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2011

While @BetteMidler is an extremely unattractive woman, I refuse to say that because I always insist on being politically correct. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2012

.@ariannahuff is unattractive both inside and out. I fully understand why her former husband left her for a man- he made a good decision. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2012

Maybe I’m old fashioned but I don’t like seeing women in combat. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2013

26,000 unreported sexual assults in the military-only 238 convictions. What did these geniuses expect when they put men & women together? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2013

Hey @realDonaldTrump – In case you’re looking for that tweet you deleted .. I got it right here. pic.twitter.com/a6F98q5xGU — Lenny Jacobson (@Lennyjacobson) April 17, 2015

Comments like these are just a small representation of what women have to deal with 364 days a year, so, Mr. President, please, do us all a favour today and honour International Women’s Day by just staying silent.

