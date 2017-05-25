I woke up this morning with a stress-induced hive making camp on my forehead and a pool of anxious sweat at my back. Why is that, you ask? A bedtime scroll through Twitter revealed that basically the entire universe loathes the Dirty Dancing remake and it has me questioning pretty much everything. I didn’t think the remake was as horrendous as people are saying… what does this say about me as a human woman? I’ve always had a healthy appetite for guilty-pleasure movies, but do I really just have utterly terrible taste? Is my love and nostalgia for the original so deep that I had DD blinders on? And finally—will I ever again trust my ability to evaluate a remake the world never asked for?

So many questions, none of which I wanted immediately answered.

What I did want was to really love the remake. I tried hard to support the casting—some of which I still believe is dece, like Sarah Hyland as the tightly-wound sister—despite wondering if Abigail Breslin, a good actress and all-around delight with zero dancing experience, was the right choice for Baby Houseman. I interviewed the actor taking on the insane task of recreating the ICONIC role of Johnny Castle—the dance instructor whose body in a tight black t-shirt still makes me weep—and he was a true gent, so earnestly proud of the film. I even endorsed his performance after seeing an early screener—and BTW, I still think he did a solid job and so do his loyal fans. But what’s causing me perhaps the greatest heartache is wondering if my beloved Patrick Swayze, the original Johnny Castle, is rolling over in his grave, cursing me for saying his successor did a respectable job? This fear might plague me forever. I am, in a word (or two, to be exact), the shookest.

At least one good thing came out of this remake: memes so on point, they’d make a grown woman cry. (Full disclosure, I did.) Here, the best—and most savage—tweets from viewers who feel the remake did them dirty.

Dirty Dancing Havana Nights: We completely ruined Dirty Dancing ABC: Hold my beer.#DirtyDancing — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyo21) May 25, 2017

This #DirtyDancing remake is like your child’s middle school play that is terrible so you just sit through it like pic.twitter.com/CTUv6fKHGA — Hannah Litaker (@HLitty) May 25, 2017

Wtf is going on with the parents???? #dirtydancing this wasn’t in the movie at all!!!! pic.twitter.com/o6lme4Erev — Jonna (@yvette052977) May 25, 2017

This is from:

A: A Viagra Ad

B: The murder scene from an old Columbo

C: The Will and Grace reboot

D: #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/lUyfHXVo7u — Crutnacker (@Crutnacker) May 25, 2017

To anyone claiming they like the #DirtyDancing remake… pic.twitter.com/kTeDXUVXNm — Jessica Floyd Regitz (@JessFPardue) May 25, 2017

If ABC was smart, they’d run the original #DirtyDancing the next three nights in primetime without commercials, as penance for their crimes. — Justin Schillo (@mordock57) May 25, 2017

I’d like to state for the record that I feel personally offended and victimized by the Dirty Dancing remake #DirtyDancing — Emily (@frenchieblogs) May 25, 2017

Actual footage of my face after watching #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/mx95wtN6bD — Raul A. Ortiz Jr (@RaulAOrtizJr) May 25, 2017

Basically Baby in the final dance scene #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/pHkrurRDg8 — Carina (@riskycookie) May 25, 2017

First look at ABC’s remake of Ghost #dirtydancing pic.twitter.com/j0gPG1ckl1 — Thomas Rodriguez (@TRodriguez1980) May 25, 2017

The ABC remake of Jurassic Park

#DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/vkZYO67hP1 — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) May 25, 2017

#DirtyDancing omg, the last dancing scene we’ve been waiting for pic.twitter.com/ttSXIGFfmC — Megan Elise Saxty (@sexysaxty7) May 25, 2017

Sorry boo, I hope you can forgive me.

Related:

Meet the Actor Filling Patrick Swayze’s Shoes in Dirty Dancing

The Dirty Dancing Remake: Everything We Know From Instagram!

Anne T. Donahue Talks ALL the Twin Peaks Revival Goodness | Tarot Talk