8 Boys We Wanna Date from Charli XCX’s “Boys” Music Vid

Confession: no one in the FLARE office is getting anything done for the rest of the day, because we’re all too busy watching the Charli XCX “Boys” music video over and over and over again. The video features 75 (!!) beautiful boys, a perfect mix of our all-time fave celeb crushes (*ahem* Joe Jonas), and some new obsessions that stole our hearts the second their sweet, sweet faces hit the screen (we’re looking at you, Fai Khadra). While we are officially obsessed with pretty much every guy involved, these are the boys that we literally can’t stop re-watching, in order of appearance:

1. Joe Jonas

Age: 27

Day Job: Lead singer of DNCE

Relationship Status (as far as we know): Taken—he’s dating actress Sophie Turner

2. Caspar Lee

Age: 23

Day Job: YouTuber

Relationship Status (as far as we know): Single!

3. Tinie Tempah

Age: 28

Day Job: Rapper

Relationship Status (as far as we know): Single!

4. Riz Ahmed

Age: 34

Day Job: Actor and rapper

Relationship Status (as far as we know): Single!

5. Fai Khadra

Age: 25

Day Job: Singer

Relationship Status (as far as we know): Single!

6. Jay Park

Age: 30

Day Job: Singer

Relationship Status (as far as we know): Single!

7. Khalid

Age: 19

Day Job: Singer-songwriter

Relationship Status (as far as we know): Single!

8. Vance Joy

Age: 29

Day Job: Singer-songwriter

Relationship Status (as far as we know): Single!

Go ahead and watch the full video again. You know you want to.

