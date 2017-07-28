8 Boys We Wanna Date from Charli XCX’s “Boys” Music Vid

Confession: no one in the FLARE office is getting anything done for the rest of the day, because we’re all too busy watching the Charli XCX “Boys” music video over and over and over again. The video features 75 (!!) beautiful boys, a perfect mix of our all-time fave celeb crushes (*ahem* Joe Jonas), and some new obsessions that stole our hearts the second their sweet, sweet faces hit the screen (we’re looking at you, Fai Khadra). While we are officially obsessed with pretty much every guy involved, these are the boys that we literally can’t stop re-watching, in order of appearance:
1. Joe Jonas
Age: 27
Day Job: Lead singer of DNCE
Relationship Status (as far as we know): Taken—he’s dating actress Sophie Turner
2. Caspar Lee
Age: 23
Day Job: YouTuber
Relationship Status (as far as we know): Single!
3. Tinie Tempah
Age: 28
Day Job: Rapper
Relationship Status (as far as we know): Single!
4. Riz Ahmed
Age: 34
Day Job: Actor and rapper
Relationship Status (as far as we know): Single!
5. Fai Khadra
Age: 25
Day Job: Singer
Relationship Status (as far as we know): Single!
6. Jay Park
Age: 30
Day Job: Singer
Relationship Status (as far as we know): Single!
7. Khalid
Age: 19
Day Job: Singer-songwriter
Relationship Status (as far as we know): Single!
8. Vance Joy
Age: 29
Day Job: Singer-songwriter
Relationship Status (as far as we know): Single!
Go ahead and watch the full video again. You know you want to.
