Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, Angelina Jolie & More Celebs With Films Coming to TIFF 2017

Emma Stone, Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning and George Clooney are just a few of the A-list stars with films screening at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. TIFF’s Artistic Director Cameron Bailey and Director and Chief Executive Officer Piers Handling announced the first batch of titles live in Toronto on Tuesday, July 25. The festival will kick off on September 7 and wrap up on September 17 with the gala screening of Canada’s C’est La Vie! starring Suzanne Clément.

Matt Damon, Halle Berry, Rachel McAdams, Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Lawrence will also see their movies screen in Toronto, as will Kate Winslet and Idris Elba, who star in the wilderness adventure flick The Mountain Between Us.

Angelina Jolie is set to bring her historical thriller First They Killed My Father to Canada. The movie, which is based on the memoir by Loung Ung, explores life in Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge regime. The mother of six screened the film in Cambodia earlier this year and spoke of the importance of bringing Loung’s story to life. “This film was not made to focus on the horrors of the past, but to celebrate the resilience, kindness and talent of the Cambodian people.”

Check out the full list of films coming to TIFF 2017 (so far!):

TIFF 2017 Galas:

Breathe

Andy Serkis, United Kingdom World Premiere

The Catcher Was A Spy

Ben Lewin, USA World Premiere

Darkest Hour

Joe Wright, United Kingdom Canadian Premiere

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Paul McGuigan, United Kingdom Canadian Premiere

Kings

Deniz Gamze Ergüven, France/Belgium World Premiere

Long Time Running

Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Canada World Premiere

Mary Shelley

Haifaa Al Mansour, Ireland/United Kingdom/Luxembourg/USA World Premiere

The Mountain Between Us

Hany Abu-Assad, USA World Premiere

Mudbound

Dee Rees, USA International Premiere

Stronger

David Gordon Green, USA World Premiere

Untitled Bryan Cranston/Kevin Hart Film

Neil Burger, USA World Premiere

The Wife

Björn Runge, United Kingdom/Sweden World Premiere

Woman Walks Ahead

Susanna White, USA World Premiere

TIFF 2017 Special Presentations:

Battle of the Sexes

Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, USA International Premiere

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

Robin Campillo, France North American Premiere

The Brawler

Anurag Kashyap, India World Premiere

The Breadwinner

Nora Twomey, Canada/Ireland/Luxembourg World Premiere

Call Me By Your Name

Luca Guadagnino, Italy/France Canadian Premiere

Catch the Wind

Gaël Morel, France International Premiere

The Children Act

Richard Eyre, United Kingdom World Premiere

The Current War

Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, USA World Premiere

Disobedience

Sebastián Lelio, United Kingdom World Premiere

Downsizing

Alexander Payne, USA Canadian Premiere

A Fantastic Woman

Sebastián Lelio, Chile Canadian Premiere

First They Killed My Father

Angelina Jolie, Cambodia Canadian Premiere

The Guardians

Xavier Beauvois, France World Premiere

Hostiles

Scott Cooper, USA International Premiere

The Hungry

Bornila Chatterjee, India World Premiere

I, Tonya

Craig Gillespie, USA World Premiere

Lady Bird

Greta Gerwig, USA International Premiere

mother!

Darren Aronofsky, USA North American Premiere

Novitiate

Maggie Betts, USA International Premiere

Omerta

Hansal Mehta, India World Premiere

Plonger

Mélanie Laurent, France World Premiere

The Price of Success

Teddy Lussi-Modeste, France International Premiere

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women

Angela Robinson, USA World Premiere

The Rider

Chloé Zhao, USA Canadian Premiere

A Season in France

Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, France World Premiere

The Shape of Water

Guillermo del Toro, USA Canadian Premiere

Sheikh Jackson

Amr Salama, Egypt World Premiere

The Square

Ruben Östlund, Sweden North American Premiere

Submergence

Wim Wenders, France/Germany/Spain World Premiere

Suburbicon

George Clooney, USA North American Premiere

Thelma

Joachim Trier, Norway/Sweden/France/Denmark International Premiere

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Martin McDonagh, USA North American Premiere

Victoria and Abdul

Stephen Frears, United Kingdom North American Premiere

