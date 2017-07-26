Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, Angelina Jolie & More Celebs With Films Coming to TIFF 2017

Emma Stone, Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning and George Clooney are just a few of the A-list stars with films screening at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. TIFF’s Artistic Director Cameron Bailey and Director and Chief Executive Officer Piers Handling announced the first batch of titles live in Toronto on Tuesday, July 25. The festival will kick off on September 7 and wrap up on September 17 with the gala screening of Canada’s C’est La Vie! starring Suzanne Clément.
Matt Damon, Halle Berry, Rachel McAdams, Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Lawrence will also see their movies screen in Toronto, as will Kate Winslet and Idris Elba, who star in the wilderness adventure flick The Mountain Between Us.
Angelina Jolie is set to bring her historical thriller First They Killed My Father to Canada. The movie, which is based on the memoir by Loung Ung, explores life in Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge regime. The mother of six screened the film in Cambodia earlier this year and spoke of the importance of bringing Loung’s story to life. “This film was not made to focus on the horrors of the past, but to celebrate the resilience, kindness and talent of the Cambodian people.”
Check out the full list of films coming to TIFF 2017 (so far!):
TIFF 2017 Galas:
Breathe
Andy Serkis, United Kingdom World Premiere
The Catcher Was A Spy
Ben Lewin, USA World Premiere
Darkest Hour
Joe Wright, United Kingdom Canadian Premiere
Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Paul McGuigan, United Kingdom Canadian Premiere
Kings
Deniz Gamze Ergüven, France/Belgium World Premiere
Long Time Running
Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Canada World Premiere
Mary Shelley
Haifaa Al Mansour, Ireland/United Kingdom/Luxembourg/USA World Premiere
The Mountain Between Us
Hany Abu-Assad, USA World Premiere
Mudbound
Dee Rees, USA International Premiere
Stronger
David Gordon Green, USA World Premiere
Untitled Bryan Cranston/Kevin Hart Film
Neil Burger, USA World Premiere
The Wife
Björn Runge, United Kingdom/Sweden World Premiere
Woman Walks Ahead
Susanna White, USA World Premiere
TIFF 2017 Special Presentations:
Battle of the Sexes
Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, USA International Premiere
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
Robin Campillo, France North American Premiere
The Brawler
Anurag Kashyap, India World Premiere
The Breadwinner
Nora Twomey, Canada/Ireland/Luxembourg World Premiere
Call Me By Your Name
Luca Guadagnino, Italy/France Canadian Premiere
Catch the Wind
Gaël Morel, France International Premiere
The Children Act
Richard Eyre, United Kingdom World Premiere
The Current War
Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, USA World Premiere
Disobedience
Sebastián Lelio, United Kingdom World Premiere
Downsizing
Alexander Payne, USA Canadian Premiere
A Fantastic Woman
Sebastián Lelio, Chile Canadian Premiere
First They Killed My Father
Angelina Jolie, Cambodia Canadian Premiere
The Guardians
Xavier Beauvois, France World Premiere
Hostiles
Scott Cooper, USA International Premiere
The Hungry
Bornila Chatterjee, India World Premiere
I, Tonya
Craig Gillespie, USA World Premiere
Lady Bird
Greta Gerwig, USA International Premiere
mother!
Darren Aronofsky, USA North American Premiere
Novitiate
Maggie Betts, USA International Premiere
Omerta
Hansal Mehta, India World Premiere
Plonger
Mélanie Laurent, France World Premiere
The Price of Success
Teddy Lussi-Modeste, France International Premiere
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
Angela Robinson, USA World Premiere
The Rider
Chloé Zhao, USA Canadian Premiere
A Season in France
Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, France World Premiere
The Shape of Water
Guillermo del Toro, USA Canadian Premiere
Sheikh Jackson
Amr Salama, Egypt World Premiere
The Square
Ruben Östlund, Sweden North American Premiere
Submergence
Wim Wenders, France/Germany/Spain World Premiere
Suburbicon
George Clooney, USA North American Premiere
Thelma
Joachim Trier, Norway/Sweden/France/Denmark International Premiere
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Martin McDonagh, USA North American Premiere
Victoria and Abdul
Stephen Frears, United Kingdom North American Premiere
