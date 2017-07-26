Emma Stone, Elle Fanning, Angelina Jolie & More Celebs With Films Coming to TIFF 2017

The Toronto International Film Festival kicks off September 7 and we can’t wait!

Elle Fanning, seen here in a still from her upcoming film 'Mary Shelley', is one of the many celebs at TIFF 2017 with films set to screen

Mary Shelley, starring Elle Fanning (second from left) and Bel Powley, Douglas Booth, Tom Sturridge, Stephen Dillane, and Joanne Froggatt will premiere at TIFF 2017

Emma Stone, Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning and George Clooney are just a few of the A-list stars with films screening at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. TIFF’s Artistic Director Cameron Bailey and Director and Chief Executive Officer Piers Handling announced the first batch of titles live in Toronto on Tuesday, July 25. The festival will kick off on September 7 and wrap up on September 17 with the gala screening of Canada’s C’est La Vie! starring Suzanne Clément.

Matt Damon, Halle Berry, Rachel McAdams, Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Lawrence will also see their movies screen in Toronto, as will Kate Winslet and Idris Elba, who star in the wilderness adventure flick The Mountain Between Us.

Angelina Jolie is set to bring her historical thriller First They Killed My Father to Canada. The movie, which is based on the memoir by Loung Ung, explores life in Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge regime. The mother of six screened the film in Cambodia earlier this year and spoke of the importance of bringing Loung’s story to life. “This film was not made to focus on the horrors of the past, but to celebrate the resilience, kindness and talent of the Cambodian people.”

Check out the full list of films coming to TIFF 2017 (so far!):

TIFF 2017 Galas:

Breathe
Andy Serkis, United Kingdom World Premiere

The Catcher Was A Spy
Ben Lewin, USA World Premiere

Darkest Hour
Joe Wright, United Kingdom Canadian Premiere

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Paul McGuigan, United Kingdom Canadian Premiere

Kings
Deniz Gamze Ergüven, France/Belgium World Premiere

Long Time Running
Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier, Canada World Premiere

Mary Shelley
Haifaa Al Mansour, Ireland/United Kingdom/Luxembourg/USA World Premiere

The Mountain Between Us
Hany Abu-Assad, USA World Premiere

Mudbound
Dee Rees, USA International Premiere

Stronger
David Gordon Green, USA World Premiere

Untitled Bryan Cranston/Kevin Hart Film
Neil Burger, USA World Premiere

The Wife
Björn Runge, United Kingdom/Sweden World Premiere

Woman Walks Ahead
Susanna White, USA World Premiere

TIFF 2017 Special Presentations:

Battle of the Sexes
Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton, USA International Premiere

BPM (Beats Per Minute)
Robin Campillo, France North American Premiere

The Brawler
Anurag Kashyap, India World Premiere

The Breadwinner
Nora Twomey, Canada/Ireland/Luxembourg World Premiere

Call Me By Your Name
Luca Guadagnino, Italy/France Canadian Premiere

Catch the Wind
Gaël Morel, France International Premiere

The Children Act
Richard Eyre, United Kingdom World Premiere

The Current War
Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, USA World Premiere

Disobedience
Sebastián Lelio, United Kingdom World Premiere

Downsizing
Alexander Payne, USA Canadian Premiere

A Fantastic Woman
Sebastián Lelio, Chile Canadian Premiere

First They Killed My Father
Angelina Jolie, Cambodia Canadian Premiere

The Guardians
Xavier Beauvois, France World Premiere

Hostiles
Scott Cooper, USA International Premiere

The Hungry
Bornila Chatterjee, India World Premiere

I, Tonya
Craig Gillespie, USA World Premiere

Lady Bird
Greta Gerwig, USA International Premiere

mother!
Darren Aronofsky, USA North American Premiere

Novitiate
Maggie Betts, USA International Premiere

Omerta
Hansal Mehta, India World Premiere

Plonger
Mélanie Laurent, France World Premiere

The Price of Success
Teddy Lussi-Modeste, France International Premiere

Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
Angela Robinson, USA World Premiere

The Rider
Chloé Zhao, USA Canadian Premiere

A Season in France
Mahamat-Saleh Haroun, France World Premiere

The Shape of Water
Guillermo del Toro, USA Canadian Premiere

Sheikh Jackson
Amr Salama, Egypt World Premiere

The Square
Ruben Östlund, Sweden North American Premiere

Submergence
Wim Wenders, France/Germany/Spain World Premiere

Suburbicon
George Clooney, USA North American Premiere

Thelma
Joachim Trier, Norway/Sweden/France/Denmark International Premiere

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Martin McDonagh, USA North American Premiere

Victoria and Abdul
Stephen Frears, United Kingdom North American Premiere

