6 Canadian Artists You Need to Have on Your Radar RN

If you like Capital Cities, check out Busty and the Bass

Hometown: Montreal

The nine hotties musicians of the jazz funk group Busty and the Bass became best buds during the first days of their freshman year at McGill University, where they were all pursuing music degrees. Boasting guitar, bass, drum, keyboard, saxophone, trumpet and trombone, the band’s booming sound notoriously shut down campus parties until the group graduated in 2015. Flash forward to this past September, when Busty released their new album, Uncommon Good, a sophisticated cross between smooth jazz and top 40 pop. You can catch them live during their North American tour, which starts in November.

If you like HAIM, check out Sweet Alibi

Hometown: Winnipeg

If the pop-rock sister trio HAIM is edgy and synth-heavy, Sweet Alibi is their younger, more rootsy sibling—but with vocals that are just as kick-ass. The folk group brings country and pop together to create catchy, foot-tapping tunes with lyrics that almost always teach a lesson. If you’re in Barrie this Friday, October 14, you can see the band kick off their Canadian tour! For ticket availability, email the band directly at thesweetalibi@gmail.com.

If you like Lil Yachty, check out Clairmont the Second

Hometown: Toronto

PSA: Clairmont is only 19 years old. Dude graduated high school last year, and he’s already got two stellar albums under his belt. His newest project, Lil Mont From The Ave, is clearly a product of the thriving Toronto hip hop scene, displaying a range of smooth beats, thoughtful verses and soulful production. Every track is different from the last: one will make you wanna dance à la The Weeknd, and the next will have verses so dynamic you’ll think you’re listening to Kendrick. Sadly, Clairmont has yet to announce any shows to promote the new album, so we’re gonna have Lil Mont on replay while we wait.

If you like RHYE, check out Hannah Georgas

Hometown: Vancouver

We can almost guarantee that the stunning pipes on this indie artist will make your jaw drop. Hannah Georgas released her breakout record For Evelyn (named after her grandmother) in 2016, but we still can’t stop listening to it. The tracks range in style, from commanding synth-pop perfect for the dance floor to striking ballads, often underscored by Georgas herself on the keys. If you like what you hear, you can see Georgas live in Toronto on November 11.

f you like Majid Jordan , check out Chris LaRocca

Hometown: Woodbridge

When combined with his striking original lyrics, LaRocca‘s EDM-inspired instrumentals become tracks which transcend the traditional boundaries of genre. Much like the group Majid Jordan, LaRocca manages to artfully make his indie lyrics worthy of the dance-floor. Peep LaRocca as he opens for Majid Jordan at the Red Bull 3 Days in TO on October 19.

If you like Jhené Aiko, check out Jessie Reyez

Hometown: Toronto

Reyez released an original track called “Figures” a little more than a year ago, and it’s been viewed more than 10 million times since. Now, the R&B singer has collab’d with Calvin Harris, performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and is headed on tour with PARTYNEXTDOOR in 2018. We’re offish obsessed.

Related:

10 Canadian Artists You Need to Have on Your Radar RN

Miley Cyrus’s Younger Now Has a Bop for *Every* Occasion

Why Country Music Needs to Speak up About Gun Control

