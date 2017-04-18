You probably don’t remember half of what you learned in grade school, but you likely remember the dude who made science fun: Bill Nye of the beloved science show, Bill Nye the Science Guy. Now, the legendary 61-year-old scientist is back with his new Netflix series, Bill Nye Saves the World. Premiering on April 21, Nye returns to TV with awe-inspiring experiments plus his trademark humour and chic bow tie collection to change the way people understand science. From celeb cameos to important conversations around climate change, here’s why we’re super-stoked for the return of our fave teacher.

Tyler the Creator is behind the theme song

Loved the original @BillNye The Science Guy theme song? Get ready for @TylerTheCreator's fresh new take for #BillNyeSavestheWorld.



In case Nye didn’t make science hip enough, he teamed up with rapper Tyler the Creator for his new show’s theme song. Playing on the original tune from Bill Nye the Science Guy that’s likely drilled into your memory (Bill! Bill! Bill!), the revamped track is just as catchy.

Nye’s celeb guests are unreal

From model Karlie Kloss and BFFs Zach Braff and Donald Faison to babely Canadian YouTube star Derek Muller, Nye’s “science squad” is as entertaining as he is. Nye calls on his famous friends to help conduct experiments, lead field segments and, well, just be hilarious.

Nye tackles sexy topics

Doing it, alternative medicine, and the v. important issue of global warming are all featured topics on the show. By dedicating each 30-minute episode to a single scientific issue, Nye goes deep and separates fact from fiction—something he likes to do whenever U.S. President Donald Trump makes an anti-science claim.

His bow ties are back

The stylish science guru became known for his bow tie collection in the original Bill Nye series—and they’re back! In fact, Nye loves bow ties so much that he never leaves home without a few different options.

He plans to save the world

The name of Nye’s new series isn’t just for show; the scientist really wants to change the planet and the way people treat it. Nye told Vulture that the goal of the series is to “change the course of human history.” “We’re going to do that by promoting science literacy, showing people that the issues we’re discussing can be thought about from a scientific point of view, and helping people to reach logical and well-reasoned conclusions about those same issues” he said. We’re behind you, Bill!

