HBO Exec Confirms Big Little Lies Author Is “Taking Her Crack” at S2 Story Lines

If you breathlessly, obsessively watched Big Little Lies, you’re likely in one of two camps: the people who desperately want a second season and those on team “Don’t mess with perfection!” who are vehemently opposed. Either way, the passion peeps feel about this show is indicative of just how freaking good it is, especially for a seven-episode series that was initially marketed as little more than a soapy prime-time whodunnit. Instead, the stories were complex, the characters layered, and the subject matter—namely physical and emotional abuse, and sexual assault—tackled with sensitivity and brought to life by a stellar, mostly female cast including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz.

Since p. much the first episode, the rumour mill has been churning out speculation about a possible second season, and the buzz only got louder after the April 2 finale. So, could a second season really become a reality? It wouldn’t be the first time fan fervour prompted TV execs to rethink their initial strategy and turn out a sequel. Here, we break down the buzz about a possible Big Little Lies season 2.

HBO Programming President Casey Bloys confirms that Liane Moriarty, author of the novel on which the show is based, is offish working on possible season 2 story lines

ET reports that after a session at the summer Television Critics Association press tour on July 26, Bloys told a group of reporters that chats about a second season of BLL are ongoing. “Liane [Moriarty] is taking her crack at it and I think that it’s interesting,” he said. When asked about whether or not HBO would consider the continuation of the show without director Jean-Marc Vallee, who has been vocal about not wanting to make another season, Bloys mentioned Reese and Nicole’s powers of persuasion. “I know he said that. But you know Reese and Nicole,” Bloys said. “First, we have to see the material and if it’s worth everybody’s time. If it is, then the conversation of directors [will happen]. I understand why Jean-Marc feels [that way]. He did that. He’s doing another show for us, all eight episodes. But Nicole and Reese can be very persuasive.” Praise be!

Reese confirms that season two talks are def, def underway

“Yeah, Nicole and I just spoke about it three days ago,” Reese told E! News at on April 24 when asked about a possible second season. “We’re talking to Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book, about how could these characters go on, what would happen? We definitely left it open-ended so there’s a possibility there.”

Author Moriarty says she’s working on ideas for a second season

The Australian author just told The Sydney Morning Herald that a second season is in the works. “I have started to think about ways this could continue,” said Moriarty. “The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn’t write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we’ll see what happens.” She also said that continuing to address Bonnie and Celeste’s stories would be a priority for a possible season two—and that she wasn’t super down with how the show left out Bonnie’s entire backstory of domestic abuse. “My original reaction was, what have they done? How have they left that out?” she said. “But a lot of people have said that they could tell [what was Bonnie’s true story], there had been little hints and that you can take that away. It’s implied in her performances and some little lines. I think I might have preferred to have had it in there but I wouldn’t argue against it either. It also leaves open the possibility of season two.” Yes it does Liane, yes it does.

Reese and Nicole have reportedly optioned the rights to another one of Moriarty’s novels

Harper’s Bazaar has reported that the costars, who initially optioned the rights to the Big Little Lies novel, have been doing a little more shopping. They reportedly also optioned Moriarty’s book Truly Madly Guilty last year and, while it’s not a direct sequel to BLL, who knows what TV magic they have in mind?



Plus Reese and Laura want it to happen

In an Instagram Live interview with Vanity Fair before the show’s finale, Reese said she was down with making a sequel, teasing viewers by saying this: “We’ve been talking with the writer, and you guys should Facebook Liane Moriarty and tell her how much you want to see Big Little Lies 2. That would be good. She’s thinking about ideas, and so we would love to hear ideas.”

Her costar Laura Dern (who was just so damn good as the complicated, maddening, misunderstood Renata Klein, was equally enthused yet purposely vague about a part deux. “We had the time of our lives making this. People are asking us a lot if there is room for a season 2 of this, and I know there is a lot of discussion, so… whatever it is, we will come up with something really fun for sure.”

Director Jean-Marc Vallée says “no way” to a straight sequel, but…

The Montreal-born director, who previously worked with both Witherspoon and Dern on the film Wild, did say he’d love to work with Reese and Nicole again. In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Vallée said the BLL ending (WARNING: SPOILER AHEAD)—a detective watching the women frolicking on the beach through binoculars—was not an intentional way of leaving the series open to a sequel even though it differed from the book’s ending.

“No, it’s because we thought it would be an amazing way to finish it, to let the audience figure out and imagine on their own what might happen to these women. The detective might find something out, she might not. But these women have to live with this lie and they are okay with that. It’s not meant to revisit it or to allow another season. It’s the perfect ending. That’s all, thank you, goodbye, no more Big Little Lies,” Vallée said. Womp womp.

But wait—”Of course, I’d love to work with Reese and Nicole and these actresses again, but it should be something else. Although a nice title to follow-up would be Big Little Alternative Facts,” he continued. Rejoice!



Could Vallée pull a Ryan Murphy and use the same cast as new characters in an entirely different story, American Horror Story anthology-style?! *says a little prayer*

