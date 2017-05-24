When Gone Girl came out almost five years ago, it didn’t just keep you up for three days straight, it spawned an entire niche industry—domestically-situated, female-driven, psychological thrillers now known collectively as “suburban noir.” They often involve a titular “girl,” who has gone missing, infidelity and mysterious strangers, but no matter how many times you’ve encountered these familiar tropes, they still manage to suck you in. Here are 10 new noirs you’ll be burning through this summer.*

*Warning: the urge to read “just one more chapter” may lead to loss of sleep.

1 of 10

Into the Water by Paula Hawkins (available now) Jules Abbot returns to her hometown after her estranged sister is found dead—the latest victim of the infamous “Drowning Pool,” a bend in the river where women have been disappearing since the 17th century.

