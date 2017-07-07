The Best Selfie Spots in Winnipeg

Our Localist guide on where to find the best backdrops to snap the perf selfie for your ‘gram

  0

Take full advantage of the city’s aesthetically pleasing architecture for the background of your next #selfie—no filter needed. Between the gorgeous bridges, ultra-modern hotels and even the zoo, there is an endless list of chic, Insta-worthy backdrops in the ‘Peg. That’s why we rounded-up the best selfie spots in Winnipeg for your next snap sesh. And to check out the rest of our fave selfie spots from coast to coast, click here.

Best Selfie Spots in Winnipeg: The Forks Bridge

Overlooking the spot where the Assiniboine River meets the Red, this rail bridge not only offers a stunning view, but the seamless setting for a waterfront snap.

The Forks Bridge in Winnipeg is one of the best selfie spots in Canada

(Photo: instagram.com/atumilap747)

Best Selfie Spots in Winnipeg: Journey to Churchill at the Assiniboine Park Zoo

Animal lovers, this is the place for you. Get up close and personal with some polar bears (separated by glass, of course) for a unique snap sure to rank high in likes.

Journey to Churchill at the Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg is one of the best selfie spots in Canada

(Photo: instagram.com/alyssadenae)

Best Selfie Spots in Winnipeg: Seven Oaks House Museum

Though photos aren’t currently allowed inside, the grounds are filled with blooms sure to perk up your Insta-Story.

Seven Oaks House Museum in Winnipeg is one of the best selfie spots in Canada

(Photo: instagram.com/sevenoakshouse)

Best Selfie Spots in Winnipeg: Mere Hotel

The modern exterior of this hotel adds a pop of colour to any photo.

The Mere Hotel in Winnipeg is one of the best selfie spots in Canada

Related:
The Best Brunch Spots in Winnipeg
The Best Hair Salons in Winnipeg
The Best Local Stores in Winnipeg for Unique Prom Dress Shopping

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
Filed under:

Comments are closed.

Resources