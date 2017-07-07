Take full advantage of the city’s aesthetically pleasing architecture for the background of your next #selfie—no filter needed. Between the gorgeous bridges, ultra-modern hotels and even the zoo, there is an endless list of chic, Insta-worthy backdrops in the ‘Peg. That’s why we rounded-up the best selfie spots in Winnipeg for your next snap sesh. And to check out the rest of our fave selfie spots from coast to coast, click here.

Best Selfie Spots in Winnipeg: The Forks Bridge

Overlooking the spot where the Assiniboine River meets the Red, this rail bridge not only offers a stunning view, but the seamless setting for a waterfront snap.

Best Selfie Spots in Winnipeg: Journey to Churchill at the Assiniboine Park Zoo

Animal lovers, this is the place for you. Get up close and personal with some polar bears (separated by glass, of course) for a unique snap sure to rank high in likes.

Best Selfie Spots in Winnipeg: Seven Oaks House Museum

Though photos aren’t currently allowed inside, the grounds are filled with blooms sure to perk up your Insta-Story.

Best Selfie Spots in Winnipeg: Mere Hotel

The modern exterior of this hotel adds a pop of colour to any photo.

