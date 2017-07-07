Have you ever tried to take a quick selfie and ten minutes later, you have over a hundred photos but none work? We’ve all been there. If you had a unique, Insta-worthy backdrop to accompany your selfie, you would get the perf pic on the first try. That’s why we made a list of the best selfie spots in Saskatoon for your next snap sesh, and if you find yourself in another major city, click here to see our fave selfie spots in Canada.

Best Selfie Spots in Saskatoon: Broadway District

Filled with shops, arts and entertainment, there are plenty of spots in this dynamic community to capture just the right moment.

Best Selfie Spots in Saskatoon: Kinsmen Park Potash Corp Ferris Wheel

If heights are your thing, hop on this ride for a shot with an epic view.

Best Selfie Spots in Saskatoon: Thorvaldson Building, University of Saskatchewan

Toss some architecture into the mix with this grand entryway.

Best Selfie Spots in Saskatoon: Berry Barn

A bright red barn, tons of blooms and an old-school wagon? This spot has all the makings of the perfect country shot.

Best Selfie Spots in Saskatoon: Hazelwood

The crisp white walls and detailed mirrors in this vintage spot make for a dainty backdrop.

