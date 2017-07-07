The Best Selfie Spots in Edmonton

Our Localist guide on where to find the best backdrops to snap the perf selfie for your ‘gram

Aside from #tacotuesday, #selfie is our favourite hashtag. There is a lot that goes into capturing the perfect pic: killer lighting, a cute OOTD and a unique background are all key. Whether you’re all about that minimalism or you’re looking for a lush, nature-filled backdrop for your next selfie, we did some serious snapping to find the best selfie spots in Edmonton. To peep our ultimate list of the best selfie spots across the country, click here.

Best Selfie Spots in Edmonton: Bamboo Ballroom

The grey stone of this boutique makes for the perf neutral backdrop.

The Bamboo Ballroom in Edmonton is one of the best selfie spots in Canada

(Photo: instagram.com/bambooballroom.ca)

Best Selfie Spots in Edmonton: Art Gallery of Alberta

Snag the perfect candid while scoping out pieces by great Canadian artists.

The Art Museum of Alberta in Edmonton is one of the best selfie spots in Canada

(Photo: instagram.com/sarah.j.cairns)

Best Selfie Spots in Edmonton: Muttart Conservatory

For a taste of the Louvre without hopping on a plane, this conservatory features two glass pyramids. Inside, more than 700 species of plants!

The Muttart Conservatory in Edmonton is one of the best selfie spots in Canada

(Photo: instagram.com/fernwehwolf)

