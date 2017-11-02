Our Go-to Sad Movies, TV Shows and YouTube Vids for When You Need a Good Cry

Listen, times are tough right now. The weather is getting colder, we’re poss on the brink of a nuclear war and it’s no longer socially acceptable to wear that v. cute white dress you got this summer. We get it. If you feel yourself bursting with feels—you know, those ready-to-tear-up-at-the-slightest-mention-of-a-puppy-or-glimpse-of-a-baby kind of feels—you are not alone and we are here to help you let it all out.

We asked our editors to share their go-to movies, TV shows and YouTube videos for when they need a good cry, and oh sweet sorrow, did they deliver. From mentions of My Girl to specific scenes from About a Boy, this roundup has all the classic tearjerkers and even a few surprises. TBH, we pretty much wept at our desks while putting this post together. We ain’t ashamed.

So wash off your makeup and grab a box of tissues because this list is basically guaranteed to get those tears flowing.

The movie or TV show: Six Feet Under Why it always makes me weep: I’m not a big crier in real life, but a lot of the episodes from this dramatic series about a family running a funeral home in L.A. get me feeling just as emotional today as they did when I first watched back in 2001. This show makes you question mortality—your own and that of those around you—while also making death seem pretty darn normal, albeit still painful, to deal with. The scene or episode that nearly ended me: The last episode of the fifth and final season ended with the youngest Fisher sibling, Claire, hitting the freeway with Sia’s “Breathe Me” playing her off into the future. The combination of Sia’s crackling soprano and mournful lyrics were enough to put me over the edge, but then a flash-forward sequence depicting how every beloved major character leaves the world was like a boot to the tear ducts and the gut. Without having watched the entire series, this scene might play out like some early aughts car commercial, but I promise that after spending five seasons with the Fishers, this is, without question, the best TV series finale of all time. Tissue rating: Forget the Kleenex; a new t-shirt, not to mention a hit from an oxygen tank, is what’s needed between each ugly sob. —Cameron Williamson

2. The movie or TV show: This Is Us Why it always makes me weep: Because it’s literally the saddest story about a “blended” family ever told on network television. Devastating arcs and gut-wrenching dialogue occur as often as the jokes on Modern Family. The scene or episode that nearly ended me: Open up Netflix, select This Is Us, then close your eyes and drag your mouse over any episode. That one. That one is the saddest. Tissue rating: Go out and buy more, you don’t have enough. —Alanna Cardona

3. The movie or TV show: The Office Why it always makes me weep: I know you’re thinking, Um, that’s a comedy, idiot. And you’re not wrong (about it being a comedy, not me being an idiot), but The Office has some of the most tender, insightful and relatable arcs that has legit brought me to tears, real tears, not just laughing so hard I’m crying tears. So at certain moments, I’d argue it could be considered (and forgive me for this term) a “dramedy.” The scene or episode that nearly ended me: Easily the Season 7 finale, a.k.a. Michael Scott’s last day in the office before moving to Colarado to be with his *finally* Tissue rating: A three-ply roll of toilet paper and/or large knit sweater sleeve, because I’m budget. —Alanna Cardona The OfficeI know you’re thinking, Um, that’s a comedy, idiot. And you’re not wrong (about it being a comedy, not me being an idiot), but The Office has some of the most tender, insightful and relatable arcs that has legit brought me to tears, real tears, not just laughing so hard I’m crying tears. So at certain moments, I’d argue it could be considered (and forgive me for this term) a “dramedy.”Easily the Season 7 finale, a.k.a. Michael Scott’s last day in the office before moving to Colarado to be with his *finally* fiancé , Holly Flax (played by the inimitable Amy Ryan). One scene in particular gets me EVERY time: the team gathers in the famous conference room and surprised him with a song, “9,986,000 Minutes,” a parody of Rent’s “Season of Love.” Watch that and try NOT crying. Good luck.A three-ply roll of toilet paper and/or large knit sweater sleeve, because I’m budget. —Alanna Cardona

4. The movie or TV show: Parenthood Why it always makes me weep: Because Craig T. Nelson is the perfect stern but loving patriarch, Lorelai Gilmore, a.k.a. Lauren Graham, shines as part of the Braverman crew, and young Max is the most delightful, complicated, heartbreaking, heartwarming young man to ever grace network TV, it’s a fact (don’t @ me). The scene or episode that nearly ended me: The series finale duuuuuuhh. Spoiler, obv, but every time I watch Zeek pass away quickly and peacefully in his multi-generation home while his nearest and dearest go about their business, it takes a year off my life. Tissue rating: A full box per episode and I’m talking three-ply because the tears just don’t quit. —Jennifer Berry

5. The movie: About a Boy Why it always makes me weep: Main character Marcus, played by a very young Nicholas Hoult, reallllly pulls on the heartstrings. Marcus’s preteen awkwardness, desire to fit in and upsetting family situation always makes me emotional—even though, spoiler, his life gets better! I also can’t help but tear up over his unlikely friendship with an immature Will, played by an equally immature Hugh Grant, because even though the two are completely different, the way they help each other in life is so heartwarming. The scene or episode that nearly ended me: The scene where Marcus shows up at Will’s apartment—soaking wet from the rain—after his shoes were stolen by class bullies. It gets me every. single. time. Why are kids so mean?! Tissue rating: At least two boxes. One for the aforementioned scene, and one for the happy ending. It’s an emotional roller coaster! —Laura Hensley

6. The Movie : A Walk To Remember Why it always makes me weep: It’s a love story between popular hunk of the early aughts, Shane West, and a nerdy Mandy Moore—whomst they tried to ugly-fy but totally failed. West pulls the most romantical gestures, obvs. falls in love with Moore (although he was strictly told not to) and BAM, finds out Moore is dying and will not be here for marriage and the like. The scene that nearly ended me: When West knocks on his estranged father’s door after learning that he is the literal saint secretly paying for Moore’s private homecare, only to be tightly embraced by said absent father. Like clockwork, tears come like waterfalls and I forever question my own hugging abilities. Tissue rating: Honestly no amount of tissue is going to save your soul. Sub the Kleenex for a tub of Rocky Road and embrace the ugly cry. —Amanda Demeku

7. The movie or TV show: This Is Us Why it always makes me weep: Because… This Is Us ?! I like to imagine the show’s writers sitting around a big conference table and brainstorming the most tragic things that could ever happen to anyone, and then diabolically ticking each and every one off their master list of sob-inducing plot points. Tbh, I totally avoided watching this show—until a random week where I didn’t have much going on and couldn’t get Riverdale to load properly on Netflix. Next thing you know, I’m five episodes into Season 1 and my eyes are practically swollen shut from all the tears. The scene or episode that nearly ended me: I’m still only halfway through Season 1, so it’s gotta be Randall’s biological dad passing away. Like… Randall just found him? And he was bonding with the kids? Why you gotta do me this way, yo. Tissue rating: A solid ¼ to ½ a box per episode. It would be more, but the writers sneak in just enough jokes that it’s not non-stop tears. —Stacy Lee Kong

8. The movie or TV show: A Walk to Remember Why it always makes me weep: I know, I know—it’s kind of cliché, but DAMN. I’ve seen it 15+ times and I still feel all the feels. Old school Mandy Moore is a freakin’ gem, Shane West is a homeboy that can get it (because he’s caring and thoughtful, obviously) and we all know that anything Nicholas Sparks touches is a guaranteed tear-jerker. The scene or episode that nearly ended me: When Jamie tells Landon she has leukemia and he says, “no, you’re 18, you’re perfect.” I just rewatched that scene and am trying not to cry at my desk. Tissue rating: I despise crying in public, so, if I’m watching with peeps, I like to use the corner of my sweater sleeve to discreetly dab away any rogue tears. In private, though, I need one full box of tissue plus one on stand-by. —Meghan Collie

9. The movie or TV show: A Little Princess Why it always makes me weep: I grew up with this movie and no matter how many times I watch it, the story of a young British girl who grew up in India only to be put in a U.K. boarding school when her father is sent to fight in WWI still gets me every time. Watching young Sara Crewe (Liesel Matthews) go from princess to pauper, and get treated so terribly by those who should care for her breaks my dang heart—as does her unwaivering search for beauty, even when she’s living in a dusty old attic and working as a maid. The scene or episode that nearly ended me: The final scene, when Sara sees her father, whom she was told had been killed in the war, but he doesn’t remember her. Oh, this goes down while she's being hauled into a police van for a crime she didn’t commit. Every time she yells “Papa!” at him, desperately trying to make him remember her, I just weep harder. Tissue rating: Two, one for when they tell Sara her dad is dead and one for when he returns. —Ishani Nath

10. YouTube series: Soldiers coming home and surprising their loved ones Why it always makes me weep: I truly don’t know what it is about these videos. I’m sure a psychologist would tell you that it has something to do with the fact that my dad was in the military, but TBH, I think these videos are just some kind of personal kryptonite for me. It’s gotten so bad that my friends literally tag these vids on Facebook for me because it’s a guaranteed way to give me feels. The scene or episode that nearly ended me: When the relative sees them and breaks down into an ugly cry, snuggling into their outstretched arms and just straight up sobbing—I do too. Tissue rating: Zero. No amount of tissues is enough to soak up the tears from these vids so I don’t even try. —Ishani Nath

11. TV show: Giveaways on Ellen Why it always makes me weep: I’m slightly embarrassed by this one. I can make it through the sad stories and giveaways on any other show, even Oprah. But there is just something different about how Ellen warms you up with a beautiful story about everyday people overcoming insurmountable odds and then smacks you right in the feels with a big, The scene or episode that nearly ended me: When Ellen announces their gift and the guest goes from surprised to sobbing. Tissue rating: One. These typically will generate one or two big baby tears, but then I pull it together. —Ishani Nath Giveaways on EllenI’m slightly embarrassed by this one. I can make it through the sad stories and giveaways on any other show, even Oprah. But there is just something different about how Ellen warms you up with a beautiful story about everyday people overcoming insurmountable odds and then smacks you right in the feels with a big, life-changing giveaway that always seems to leave the guests and me in tears.When Ellen announces their gift and the guest goes from surprised to sobbing.One. These typically will generate one or two big baby tears, but then I pull it together. —Ishani Nath

12. The movie or TV show: Planet Earth Why it always makes me weep: I know there is a natural way of things in the wild and it’s incredible to be able to observe it all in such a fabulously produced series such as Planet Earth, but sometimes the natural order of things is more painful than this girl can handle. The scene or episode that nearly ended me: I can’t even get past the first episode without ugly crying behind my hands. I almost can’t even write the scene here, I don’t want to ruin your day (and had to use head nods and shakes to explain my tears to my husband mid-episode last night) but when the elephants are migrating through the desert to water and one of the young elephants gets lost in the dust storm…and starts to follow his mother’s footsteps in the wrong direction…I’m already tearing up again at my desk, I can’t even. Tissue rating: Depending on the strength of your heartstrings, a whole box. —Lindsay Murrell

13. The movie or TV show: My Girl Why it always makes me weep: Literally everyone I know—even those who claim to rep the hardest of shells—cries like a damn baby while watching this movie. It’s physically impossible not to. Nothing hits me in the feels harder than a ‘90s coming-of-age story that forces you to reflect on your first crush (Macaulay Culkin and Anna Chlumsky 4eva), your hottest teacher in middle school (hi, 1991 Griffin Dunne), the first time you wore makeup and being a generally misunderstood hypochondriac tomboy. The scene or episode that nearly ended me: I’ll never experience a heartbreak as painful as when Culkin (as Thomas) dies from his bee stings and Chlumsky cries over his casket at the funeral. I swear, for years after seeing that film I woke up screaming, “He can’t see without his glasses!” JK (I think?) but moral of the story, that scene made me cold as ice from a young age. Don’t even try to break my heart like that because you never will. Tissue rating: At least a million tissues are required, or if you’re like me you can just cry into a pint of ice cream, too. Dairy is surprisingly emotion-absorbent. —Meaghan Wray

14. The movie or TV show: A League of Their Own Why it always makes me weep: For the power of sisterhood between women—and actual sisters. For the mix of athleticism and awesome acting. For Geena Freaking Davis. How many times have I watched this film? I lost count, but I can pretty much recall every line. Whenever I watch it, I know I’m going to cry because I’m a huge sap who can’t help but think of my own sister, who lives a few thousand miles from me but never feels far away, and all the childhood memories of us playing around together come flooding back. In particular, I remember the off-brand version of baseball we played with the neighbourhood kids that involved us using an old water bottle as a bat, pitching with a deflated soccer ball, and somehow making it work. For all the acclaim they got, I don’t really care about Tom Hanks or Jon Lovitz, but I live for the moments when Dottie teases her kid sister Kit (“no high ones”), the banter between BFFs Mae and Doris, and that uninterrupted few minutes when the Rockford Peaches, reunited decades later save for a few people who have passed away, sing “Victory Song” together again. The scene or episode that nearly ended me: The opening of the film, as older Dottie begrudgingly tosses her retired glove in her suit case, is nothing short of brilliant IMHO. But the scene that destroys me? It has to be when Marla, after rocking up to her gymnasium try-out with her dad only to be discouraged by less-than-enthusiastic scout Lovitz, turns around and cracks that ball straight through the highest window—BAM. Literally shattering glass ceilings. That just gets me. The tears start and don’t stop after that Tissue rating: This is a “mascara running ever so slightly” situation. This film doesn’t make me bawl, but it does make me tear up a lot—especially when Marla gets her own happy ending. —Alanna Evans Next

