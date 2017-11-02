Our Go-to Sad Movies, TV Shows and YouTube Vids for When You Need a Good Cry

Listen, times are tough right now. The weather is getting colder, we’re poss on the brink of a nuclear war and it’s no longer socially acceptable to wear that v. cute white dress you got this summer. We get it. If you feel yourself bursting with feels—you know, those ready-to-tear-up-at-the-slightest-mention-of-a-puppy-or-glimpse-of-a-baby kind of feels—you are not alone and we are here to help you let it all out.
We asked our editors to share their go-to movies, TV shows and YouTube videos for when they need a good cry, and oh sweet sorrow, did they deliver. From mentions of My Girl to specific scenes from About a Boy, this roundup has all the classic tearjerkers and even a few surprises. TBH, we pretty much wept at our desks while putting this post together. We ain’t ashamed.
So wash off your makeup and grab a box of tissues because this list is basically guaranteed to get those tears flowing.
The movie or TV show: Six Feet Under
Why it always makes me weep: I’m not a big crier in real life, but a lot of the episodes from this dramatic series about a family running a funeral home in L.A. get me feeling just as emotional today as they did when I first watched back in 2001. This show makes you question mortality—your own and that of those around you—while also making death seem pretty darn normal, albeit still painful, to deal with.
The scene or episode that nearly ended me: The last episode of the fifth and final season ended with the youngest Fisher sibling, Claire, hitting the freeway with Sia’s “Breathe Me” playing her off into the future. The combination of Sia’s crackling soprano and mournful lyrics were enough to put me over the edge, but then a flash-forward sequence depicting how every beloved major character leaves the world was like a boot to the tear ducts and the gut. Without having watched the entire series, this scene might play out like some early aughts car commercial, but I promise that after spending five seasons with the Fishers, this is, without question, the best TV series finale of all time.
Tissue rating: Forget the Kleenex; a new t-shirt, not to mention a hit from an oxygen tank, is what’s needed between each ugly sob. —Cameron Williamson
