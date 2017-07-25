Rejoice Ladies: Thanks to This Brand, Beer Isn’t Just for Boys Anymore!

Put down those kitchen utensils and prepare to raise a glass to a new era, ladies. After years of being restricted to dainty white wine spritzers, we can now finally enjoy a beer brewed just for us.

Yes, you read that right. Now, amid the rows on rows of icky boy beer bottles, there will now be a bevvy made exclusively for the fairer sex. How will you know which one is ovary-friendly? Obviously, it’ll be the pink one.

Czech beer brand Aurosa recently prompted eye-rolls around the world when it launched its latest product, claiming to be a “Beer for Her.” Wary of a woman’s delicate palate, this premium semi-dark beer, which retails for around $14 per bottle, is described on the company’s website as having an “unmistakably strong taste that was adapted to the elegance of women.”

“Aurosa was born to prove that women can succeed anywhere without having to adapt and sacrifice their natural femininity,” the brand sell continues—because heaven forbid a woman forsake her “natural femininity” and pick up a regular lager.

According to certified Cicerone (a.k.a. beer sommelier) Crystal Luxmore, the idea of a pint made for a princess is just another round of BS.

“Whenever I see a new beer that promotes its image and brand positioning before talking about the liquid itself, I’m immediately skeptical,” she says. “Aurosa is particularly insulting because the brand conceives of women as delicate flowers who prefer to drink beer from pretty bottles, which are preferably perched in a tower of pink and white roses. It proceeds to tell women that they can be both empowered and pretty (phew!) by using its product.”

It didn’t take long for similar criticisms of the new brew to pour in on social media.

Honestly, the only #BeerForHer I’d be interested in is one where women don’t get blamed for what happens to them once they’ve drunk it — Jess Devonport (@neverjessie) July 20, 2017

@Aurosa_Official I just bought some beer, can you tell me if it’s now suitable for a woman to drink? #beerforher pic.twitter.com/VuvJWD8Wq0 — Ian Palmer (@Ianpalmersound) July 13, 2017

Im not sure what #beer to have tonight. I better check the #beerforher shelf to see what is available for a lady such as I. pic.twitter.com/C1K9DEfsg2 — The Wench (@BlackCountryPub) July 21, 2017

#BeerForHer a product women never knew we needed. Maybe now I’ll stop sprouting testicles every time I enjoy a pint… — Emzie Asteria (@emmabritt77) July 23, 2017

Is ANY of this for me? I’m so confused. #beerforher pic.twitter.com/f6bxUE8pwP — Caroline Mair (@PlusuneFrambois) July 13, 2017

In light of the backlash, Aurosa posted a statement on its Facebook page saying that this was not intended to “take part in sexism, feminism or the like” but was merely meant to help us feeble womenfolk break into the boys’ club that is beer drinking.

“Brewers, men and generally, the society have operated under the misconception that women do not like beer or that it is a man’s drink,” the brand wrote. “This has been rendered into the media and the marketing system. The tasteless and sexist marketing that brewing companies use illustrates that point clearly.”

However, Luxmore points out that this poorly crafted attempt to stand against tasteless and sexist marketing is, in fact, a standout example of tasteless and sexist marketing. Rather than welcoming women into the male-dominated culture, Luxmore argues that this brand relegates us to the sidelines to enjoy our lady beverage with other “empowered” women.

“We don’t need pin-up girls on our beer bottles—Nickel Brook and Barnstormer breweries, I’m looking at you—nor do we need our beer to come in frilly, cupcake-and-unicorn packaging,” says Luxmore, the co-founder of Beer Sisters, which provides craft beer tastings, education and events. “Both are equally demeaning and patronizing. What we need is to feel as safe and welcome as men do when we sidle up to a bar for a beer. What we need is to feel included in the culture of beer—not perceived as ladies who can’t handle an IPA, or as sexy Bud Girls.”

Though Luxmore is a professional connoisseur of new brews, she says this is one beer that she won’t be ordering up anytime soon.

“The only time I plan to touch the product,” she says, ” is when I include it as part of a story rounding up ‘Alcohol’s Top Ten Brand Fails.'” We’ll toast to that.

