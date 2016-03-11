An Open Letter to Kim K, re: The Sexy Lie

Dear Kim Kardashian-West,
Like millions of other humans—63 million, in fact—we follow you on Instagram, which means that on Monday morning, we awoke to your latest nude selfie. True, there were two strategically-placed black bars, so as to avoid the social media censorship police, but other than that it was you looking five fire emojis’ worth of hot in your birthday suit. To be honest, we didn’t think much of it at first. Not for nothing Kim, but your public displays of flesh are a bit like Trump’s public pronouncements of penis size: initially shocking, objectively tacky, but now just part of the modern landscape.
For some reason, though, not everyone shared our initial indifference. Maybe it was a slow news day, or perhaps the fact that you chose to post this particular #nelfie on the eve of International Women’s Day was just too rich to resist. Whatever the case, your critics engaged in their own form of self-expression.
Chloë Grace Moretz tweeted you about the importance of teaching young women to set goals that don’t revolve around T&A. The singer Pink gave a “shout out to all the women who use their brains, their strength, their work ethic, their talent,” rather than resorting to their bods (cough, cough). Even Bette Midler chimed in, tweeting that “If Kim Kardashian wants to show the world a different side of herself, she’s going to have to swallow the camera.”
Ha!
Come on Kim, that last comment was funny. To your credit, you have built an empire around exposing yourself—last year you released a book that was nothing but selfies. And people bought it!!! Still you freaked out in the face of a little measured criticism, Tweeting mean-girl zingers back at Bette and Chloë and posting an open letter on your (login-required) website. ELLE has posted the whole thing here, but for our purposes, these are the most important bits:
“I am empowered by my body. I am empowered by my sexuality. I am empowered by feeling comfortable in my skin. I am empowered by showing the world my flaws and not being afraid of what anyone is going to say about me. And I hope that through this platform I have been given, I can encourage the same empowerment for girls and women all over the world.
…
I want [my daughter] to be proud of who she is. I want her to be comfortable in her body. I don’t want her to grow up in a world where she is made to feel less-than for embracing everything it means to be a woman.
It’s 2016. The body-shaming, the slut-shaming—it’s like, enough is enough. I will not live my life dictated by the issues you have with my sexuality. You be you and let me be me.
I am a mother. I am a wife, a sister, a daughter, an entrepreneur and I am allowed to be sexy.
#happyinternationalwomensday, you ended the letter. A letter which is being held up as some sort of feminist manifesto for reasons that (we confess) are completely confounding.
Let’s skip right past the part where an individual who refuses to leave the house without contouring—and could teach a master class in flattering lighting—talks about “showing the world her flaws.” Not because it isn’t hypocrisy at its highest level (it is), but because frankly Kim, there are more important fish to fry.
For starters, this idea of your right to life, liberty and the pursuit of sexiness is somehow under siege, simply because some people don’t agree with you. Of course you are “allowed to be sexy.” You are allowed to take nude photos, post nude photos and employ your body in any other way you deem desirable, and (let’s face it) profitable. We stand firm for your right to use your body in the way that you want to, just as we support Donald Trump’s right to freedom of expression. Does that mean that what’s coming out of his mouth isn’t a destructive and deceptive load of crap? No Kim, it most certainly does not.
Of course it’s great that you love your body. It would be great if more women derived that kind of pride and confidence from their physical selves. Instead we hear that 99 percent of women have an “I hate my body” moment every single day (thanks, Special K). And you know why that is Kim? Because our society teaches women that their bodies are objects to be appraised and improved upon. When you position yourself as a living sex doll on the Internet, you do the same thing.
In her Ted Talk and forthcoming book The Sexy Lie, Dr. Caroline Heldman takes aim at the current cultural hoax wherein women have been convinced that being sex objects, and existing to serve another person’s sexual pleasure, can somehow be an empowering experience. It’s a phenomenon she tracks back the ’90s, when third-wave feminism (“choice feminism”) encouraged a broader, more intersectional understanding of girl power (hurray!), but also saw a perversion its messaging, so that pretty much anything a woman chose to do—including offer herself up like a Christmas turkey—was feminist, simply because she made a choice to do so.
Heldman makes a compelling intellectual argument for why objectification cannot possibly be empowering (“Objects can’t hold power—objects are validated by other people. Objects don’t act—they are acted upon.”) She also makes a very practical one: “We have done the research. The more girls and women believe in this idea that sexiness is empowering, the more likely they are to experience depression, low self esteem, eating disorders, depressed cognitive function and sexual dysfunction.”
You say you want your daughter to grow up in a world where she can embrace everything it means to be a woman. Personally, we would love to see little North in a future where the embracing womanhood and the snapping of naked selfies have absolutely nothing to do with each other.
So how do we get there? By calling out the patriarchy rather than fulfilling its fantasies.
And of course, we too want a future where slut-shaming is no more. It’s just that nobody’s calling you a slut, Kim. The irony being that, when a woman objectifies herself in the name of “sexiness,” her actual sexuality has nothing to do with it. Sure, real women also have desires and appetites and everything else more frequently associated with the penile masses. But while sexual appetites on a man are seen as healthy and manly. On a woman they are often viewed as unseemly and, yes, unladylike.
Speaking of which, you may have noticed that you weren’t the only woman to “break the internet,” over the last few days. Irmelin Indenbirken (known in most circles as Leonardo DiCaprio’s mom) was on the receiving end of some serious online outrage after a family photo went viral—one that featured a toddler Leo with his father, his mother and—gasp!—his mother’s armpit hair.
“Disgusting!” “Gross!” “Unhygienic!” read the thousands of reactions to a sweet family photo featuring a future Oscar winner. Leo has said in the past that his parents were totally boho, so it’s likely that Indenbirken’s uninhibited growth situation was a personal choice. Then again, maybe she simply hadn’t gotten around to shaving. It shouldn’t matter, of course, and yet, while so many of us barely blink at photos featuring objectified women, we recoil in the face of a little armpit fuzz. As if that is the unnatural image. We’re not saying that’s all on you, KKW. Only that when you reinforce a preposterously narrow definition of what a woman ought to look like, it’s not just you who stands to suffer.
You can go ahead and “be you,” but if you really care about empowering women around the world you can also be better.
xo,
FLARE
Related:
An Open Letter to Demi Lovato, Re: #NoMakeUpMondays
An Open Letter to Drew Barrymore, Re: Motherhood
An Open Letter to Rob Lowe, re: Boyeurism
Introducing the FLARE Morning Fix App
Download FLARE Morning Fix—our new daily app—for fresh hits of fashion, beauty, health, sex, relationships, work and culture, plus shoppable outfit inspo! Find it on the App Store and Google Play.
Wow, well said Flare! Love it!
Cathy on
As a feminist I couldn’t disagree more with literally everything about this article.
E on
Well, put. I can’t help wonder how women like Kim k. ,miley,etc can expose themselves like this to the world without thinking what they are saying about themselves and doing to their family honor? Is the money everything?..
Eleanor Dorst on
This is excellent. Thanks.
AW on
Are you serious? Who are you to tell any woman to “do better”? It’s her body as you say yet you still shame her decisions and write this pathetic article arguing what little girls see.
Do your part and teach girls not to feel bad because they don’t look a certain way. Who cares if one woman wears no makeup and another contours the hell out of her face. It’s up to them. Each individual can do as they wish.
Little girls need to be taught to be strong no matter what they see.
What I see in this article is hypocrisy and judgement.
Nina on
I have hairy armpits, and anyone who doesn’t like it can whistle.
Eliza B on
I’ve read a few of these “Open Letters” by Flare, and the common theme seems very strange – that women have choices in how they conduct their lives, but then invalidate a certain celeb’s right to make her own choice or even express an opinion. Kim K. can’t post a pic of her body, Drew Barrymore can’t say that her life began when she had kids (because she might offend someone who’s childless? Last I checked, she said nothing denigrating about women who choose not to have kids), Demi Lovato’s No Makeup Mondays imply … actually, I can’t even figure out Flare’s problem with it. What this pattern of “Open Letters” says to me, is that we women are our own worst enemies. How dare ANY one of us do or say something that expresses our individuality, because Flare’s staff is going to shut you down and make you walk their very narrow line of what they define as feminism.
Ann on
I think you wrote a very thoughtful article and I agree with the bulk of it. However, I take issue with Heldman’s argument that objects can’t hold power. And as your article’s conclusion relies heavily on her argument, this is problematic. Certainly “object” can be seen as an inanimate object, without any agency, without any power. But that’s only one way to look at objects. Objects can also be seen as obstacles to action or thought. The beauty of being the object of a man’s pursuit, is that we can stop them dead in their tracks, and quite literally OBJECT to whatever it is they would like to do to us as subjects in the subject-object relationship. In some ways I’d rather be the objector than the subjected. So I think we could equally make a valid intellectual argument about the power of objects and the weakness of subjects in as far as they are subjected to the power of objects. In fact I would argue that in the male-Kardashian heirarchy, the powerful one is Kardashian if with a sole selfie of her run of the mill female body, she is able to so adequately subject so many men to her allure. That’s power…or weakness of her subjects. So…yes, I agree that to empower women, Kardashian’s selfies may not be the most effective way of doing that. As a woman I am certainly not empowered by the selfies themselves. But I do however see how women can exert great power as objects, and subjects on the other hand are liable to being subjected to power – to be made subordinate to their object. We lose out on a great aspect of human relations if we don’t allow ourselves to consider the value of being objects that can object to subjects in their path. A better way of experiencing human relationships, I think, would be to freely allow ourselves, regardless of gender, to experience objectification and subjectification in equal measure, and neither of those exclusively.
Jess on
well put. i think that’s probably the source of conflict for most females who have that access to that sort of power- the ones with the pretty faces and enviable bodies. it’s a more complex and deeper issue than what flare puts forth
sarah on
As the father of a 10 year old daughter, I’ve watched how she handles the constant bombardment of things thrown at her every day – constant ads to shave this do that and I try to change channels or just shut the TV right off. Her instincts are already strong. ‘Daddy that’s porn!’ is what she says about some of the ads and women with cut-to-low dresses at awards shows, trying to score points. And I can’t disagree. She has a radar for when women are selling their bodies for money (or advertisers are using women to sell products), so I know where she’d put this selfie. You can call it empowering, but frankly if this is where Third Wave feminism has taken things, it needs a re-work.
Peter Crisp on
All I took away from this is that the author is asking Kim K to be ashamed for looking how she wants to look, feeling hot and flaunting it. Kim isn’t objectifying herself, she’s celebrating her sexuality. Every woman has the right to feel sexy and express that confidence whichever way she wants, and still be just as much of a person as everybody else.
S on
Well said Flare! Everything you said is totally true. I don’t consider myselt as a feminist but what mrs. KKW is standing up for, or believes in, is not what i want my sisters or my future kids to follow.
Son thi on
Really? Why does ANYONE care what she or any other so called celebrity does???
segyyz on
KK is just a ho bag
Me on