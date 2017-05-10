The story isn’t over yet.

After the phenomenal success—and serious controversy—over Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, the streaming site has announced that the teen drama will officially be getting a second season.

Their story isn’t over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/nY5vTUfXdo — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 7, 2017

And Netflix released some serious spoilers on Twitter about what to expect when the show returns.

Here’s what we know so far:

There will still be 13 episodes. There will be a new narrator, but no word on who yet. Hannah will still appear in the series, probs in flashbacks. The second season will share other character’s perspectives on Hannah’s story. We will hear more from Jessica, Hannah’s former BFF, and season two will explore how she is recovering from losing Hannah and attempting to return to a normal life. Absolute villain Bryce will also be back, and according to Netflix, “will hopefully get what’s coming to him.” Not sure what that means yet—but maybe there will be court case after all? We’ll also hear more from Alex, Tyler and Hannah’s parents. “We’re going to answer those questions… even more, we’re going to continue to look very truthfully & very honestly at what they go through,” Netflix said in a tweet. Get ready for more retro tech. There will be no more tapes, but “there is a different sort of analog technology that plays a hugely important role in season two,” Netflix tweeted. This season will take on some broader issues, like the values we are instilled with at an early age. In their statement on what to expect, Netflix said season two will explore “the way we raise boys up into men and the way we treat girls and women in our culture—and what we could do better in both cases.” The new story will diverge from Jay Asher’s original book.

My confident excitement for @13ReasonsWhy Season 2 rests in Brian Yorkey and the mind meld we performed a couple years ago. (And that cast!) — Jay Asher (@jayasherguy) May 7, 2017

Almost immediately fans shared their excitement—and some concerns as well.

me: 13 reasons why is trash *rants nonstop*

also me: lowkey waits for season 2 — (@clairexnicole) May 10, 2017

13 Reasons Why Season 2 should happen bc it needs to tackle suicide as not an option and there are reasons why you matter — John Lemonuelle (@jedb08) May 10, 2017

13 Reasons Why Season 2 is unnecessary. They should’ve left it as it is. — Devon loves Shelley (@MaliasVeronica) May 10, 2017

4. is good but I still don’t see anything about mental health? https://t.co/kbTDIyi8eI — jess (@alessiaslovato) May 10, 2017

The series will return to Netflix with 13 new hour-long episodes in 2018.

