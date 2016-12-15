1. Hateful thing: Rape culture in our courtrooms. An inquiry into the conduct of Justice Robin Camp showed that sexual assault still isn’t being taken seriously in Canadian courts: During a 2014 rape trial, Camp repeatedly referred to the 19-year-old complainant as “the accused” and asked her, “Why couldn’t you just keep your knees together?” In November, at least, the Canadian Judicial Council recommended he be removed from the bench.

How this Canadian charity fights it: The Women’s Legal Education and Action Fund (LEAF) intervenes in cases on behalf of women and girls to defend our right to equality. The non-profit played a major role in seeing Camp removed from the bench.

Whose name to donate in: Justice Robin Camp, naturally.

2. Hateful thing: The continuing epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in Canada.

How this Canadian organization fights it: The Native Women’s Association of Canada helped lead the push for a federal inquiry and will continue to act as a watchdog over the process. The non-profit also advances the well-being of aboriginal girls and women in areas like health, education and employment.

Whose name to donate it in: There are a heartbreaking number of names to choose from, even though the RCMP’s full list isn’t public. CBC has compiled its own list here.

3. Hateful thing: Ontario MP and Conservative leadership candidate Kellie Leitch’s giddy support of Trump-style politics, and the not-unrelated appearance of racist posters on Toronto streets and anti-Semitic graffiti in Montreal.

How this Canadian organization fights it: The Canadian Race Relations Foundation fights to end racism and discrimination by influencing government policy and offering research-based solutions.

Whose name to donate it in: Yours.

4. Hateful thing: The genocide of the Yazidi people in Iraq by ISIS, and the ongoing sexual enslavement of more than 3,200 Yazidi girls and women.

How this Canadian charity fights it: Operation Ezra, a Winnipeg-based initiative run by the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg, privately sponsors Yazidi families to restart their lives in Canada. To date, the community group has settled nine people in Winnipeg, with another 15 set to arrive on December 20.

Whose name to donate it in: Nadia Murad, who escaped capture and sexual torture by ISIS, and was recently named a UN Goodwill Ambassador.

5. Hateful thing: Victim shaming and silencing. Last June, UBC fired creative writing chair Steven Galloway after reported allegations of bullying, sexual harassment and sexual assault (an investigation cleared him of that last charge). In November, more than 80 Canadian creatives—including Joseph Boyden and Margaret Atwood—published an open letter to the school demanding Galloway’s “right to due process.” No word from those creatives about the complainants’ right to due process, though.

How this Canadian organization fights it: Your local sexual assault centre works to support the rights of victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault. To find one in your area, check out the Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

Whose Name to Donate in: Atwood, Boyden, David Cronenberg—take your pick.

6. Hateful thing: The increasing effects of rising temperatures and waters, melting ice caps and extreme weather patterns in Canada and around the world. (Not to mention the dangerous ignorance of people who deny climate change).

How this Canadian organization fights it: The David Suzuki Foundation aggressively advocates for Canada to end carbon emissions and switch from a reliance on fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Whose name to donate it in: The Future.

7. Hateful thing: Gord Downie’s doctor announced that the Tragically Hip frontman suffers from glioblastoma, an incurable form of brain cancer (though it didn’t stop Downie and the Hip from their cross-country tour).

How this Canadian charity fights it: The Gord Downie Brain Cancer Research Fund at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto helps support innovative research into brain cancers like glioblastoma.

Whose name to donate it in: Mr. Gordon Downie.

8. Hateful Thing: Pipelines that threaten the environment and ignore indigenous treaty rights. Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline, which connects Alberta oil country to B.C., has many indigenous people vowing to create their own No DAPL-style protest.

How this Canadian organization fights it: Coast Protectors, an initiative of a group of Indian chiefs in British Columbia, works to oppose any actions that threaten their land and environment. They’ve pledged to stop the pipeline expansion.

Whose name to donate it in: Autumn Peltier, a 12-year-old water protector from the Wikwemikong First Nation on Manitoulin Island who addressed Justin Trudeau directly before the Assembly of First Nations.

9. Hateful thing: The mistreatment of 12 indigenous women from Val-d’or, Que. They alleged sexual and physical abuse by Quebec provincial police officers, but in November, the CBC reported that the Crown didn’t plan to lay charges against the accused officers.

How this Canadian organization fights it: The Val-d’Or Native Friendship Centre supported the women who came forward, and is now pressuring the Quebec government to launch an independent inquiry into allegations made against police. The centre has a GoFundMe page where you can make donations to Aboriginal women in that region.

Whose name to donate it in: Joyce Thomas and Joséphine Papatie, two of the women who publicly alleged abuse (though more have come forward).

10. Hateful thing: The proliferation of fake news. A deluded internet conspiracy theory claimed that Hillary Clinton and her campaign chair, John Podesta, ran a child sex ring from the basement of a D.C. pizzeria. The theory spread like wildfire on social media and, in early December, prompted a man with an assault rifle to walk in to the pizzeria to “self-investigate.” (He turned himself in when he failed to find the sex ring.)

How to fight it: Don’t donate—subscribe. Support the efforts of newspapers, magazines and websites that work hard to investigate, report and inform. Don’t take the clickbait.

Whose name to donate it in: The Truth.

