PSA: Zayn Malik Shared an Updated Link So You Can Download His New Track

Have you too been hitting refresh non-stop on Zayn Malik’s website—only to come up with one error message after another?

Well, we’ve got great news for you: the singer-songwriter’s inZAYN account on Twitter shared a new link to his latest track, and you can download it right here. Trust, you won’t regret it.

The updated link was tweeted in response to a massive wave of traffic that crashed Malik’s personal website early on Sunday March 11. The 25-year-old sent fans into a frenzy just minutes after sharing a tweet that directed them to stream his latest banger, a remix to R&B recording artist August Alsina’s track “Don’t Matter.”

This was not a song I intended to put out, but due to unprofessionalism has been leaked by someone and my fans mean more to me than a stupid leak, so here it is free for you to enjoy, before my music drops https://t.co/M7NZnlGBw7 🙂 love z pic.twitter.com/ggYMqaKlC9 — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 11, 2018

Apparently, the song had been leaked online without the former One Direction star’s permission. Early reports suggest it may have been the work of hackers.

Malik said he wanted fans to enjoy the track without accessing the leaked audio, although he admitted it wasn’t the cut he intended to share just yet.

Alsina shared words of encouragement with Malik on Twitter, writing: “I’m sending an abundance of love to you!” He said he didn’t know how the leak happened, but agreed that Malik’s move to offer a free download was the best way to “make lemons into lemonade.” We couldn’t agree more.

Zayn, I’m sending an abundance of love to you! You are my brother, I am yours. I don’t know how this happened but WAY TO MAKE LEMONS INTO LEMONADE. (& a great batch, might I add) we do great work together. Mashallah King! https://t.co/fRzaIdIUD4 — August Alsina (@AugustAlsina) March 11, 2018

This isn’t the first time Malik, who parted ways with One Direction in March 2015, has had to contend with leaks. He famously ended his friendship with producer Naughty Boy (Shahid Khan) after clips of Malik’s “No Type” were leaked in June 2015. Naughty claimed the clips from Malik’s music video collab with rap duo Krept & Konan had been stolen from his hard dive, but the rumours were enough for Malik to exchange some heated words with Naughty on Twitter. A year later, Naughty again taunted Malik on Twitter, threatening to leak an unheard version of Malik’s “Like I Would.”

As of now, Malik’s site is still down.

