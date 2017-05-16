Hollywood hottie Zac Efron got his start on the Disney Channel, and he hasn’t strayed too far from being typecast as the chiseled jock next door. (Case in point: Efron’s role as Troy Bolton in High School Musical and Matt Brody in the upcoming Baywatch movie remake.) But with his new role, the often-goofy babe is switching career gears towards more dramatic work.

Efron has been cast as serial killer Ted Bundy in the upcoming psychological thriller, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and some people think the film might put him in the running for an Academy Award.

Zac Efron as Ted Bundy, if he has the chops for it will win him an Oscar. — Bradley Milne (@Darbmilne) May 15, 2017

This is the kind of movie that could win my Zac an Oscar!!!! https://t.co/rCLvV1L2gQ — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) May 15, 2017

In the 1970s, after more than a decade of denying his crimes, Bundy admitted to sexually assaulting and murdering 30 women in the span of four years. Despite his heinous acts, Bundy is often remembered for his charming personality and looks. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the film is from the perspective of Bundy’s then-girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer. Documentary filmmaker Joe Berlinger, whose film Paradise Lost 3: Purgatory was nominated for an Oscar, is set to direct the film and, perhaps, coax an Oscar-calibre performance out of Efron.

But not all of Efron’s fans are convinced by the casting.

@Variety @ZacEfron Zac Efron is way too cute to play Ted Bundy and I mean that in the best way. Bundy is a dead eyed creep, Zac is not. — carrielynn (@verycarrie) May 15, 2017

THEY ARE MAKING A TED BUNDY MOVIE. Serial killer fanatics can now wallow around in all their glory. I’m gonna be fact checking dis shit — my name is mud (@realoldcarbon) May 16, 2017

I heard @ZacEfron is playing Ted Bundy in a new movie. It’s a harsh world for us uglies, now the hot guys are taking the creepy roles too. — Brandon Osborne (@FilipiYES) May 16, 2017

Some, however, can’t deny the resemblance.

Zac Efron Is About to Play a Serial Killer and You’ll Never Look At Him the Same Way Again https://t.co/DR6xwJ3QYc pic.twitter.com/6fLN9uvbZ2 — Seventeen (@seventeen) May 16, 2017

brilliant move casting Zac Efron as Ted Bundy: https://t.co/1QnwCymfYu — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) May 15, 2017

One person even made this connection two years ago.

“@brittallen_: “@ParkerKitHill: I am mesmerized by Zac Efron pic.twitter.com/v4XsPmd2IG” good lawd” he looks like Ted Bundy — katalina wine mixer (@kat4tner) January 3, 2015

Nicolas Cartier, one of the film’s producers, has said he he’s looking forward to working with Efron after being impressed by his critically acclaimed but lesser-known dramatic role as Jack in the murder-mystery Paperboy and his hilarious performance in Neighbors.

Filming will begin this fall.



