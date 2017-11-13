What We Know About Yovanna Ventura, The Weeknd’s New GF & Bieber’s Ex

It’s not only Selena Gomez who has moved on!
On Friday, The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) was spotted gettin’ real cozy with 21-year-old model Yovanna Ventura. According to Us Weekly, the singer—who split from Gomez in October—was seen leaving a club holding hands with Ventura a day after the pair apparently hung out allllll night together at French Montana’s bday bash. Jealous of their weekend? Us, too.
So who is Ventura? And how is she tied to Gomez’s true love Justin Bieber? Here’s everything we know about The Weeknd’s rumoured new girl.
She’s a model
The American beauty has worked with Guess, DOMelle swimwear and Beach Bunny, to name a few. Her Insta feed is full of stunning selfies and shots of her lounging by bodies of water.
She’s into fitness
According to E! News, Ventura likes fitness and makes additional income promoting health products on Instagram—and her account shows it. She should go on The Bachelor!
She dated the Biebs
Back in 2014 Bieber was linked to a then 18-year-old Ventura, after he apparently reached out to her on Instagram. According to reports at the time, the two met up in Ventura’s hometown of Miami and later spent time partying in Las Vegas. Their love didn’t last long, probably because Bieber wore this bucket hat on a date.
She’s reps Khloé Kardashian’s brand
She was in a campaign for Khloé Kardashian’s denim line, Good American. When you think about the fact that Kourtney Kardashian AND Kendall Jenner have both been linked to the Biebs, this makes the Kardashian konnection even juicier….
