20 Times Yara Shahidi Cared More About High School than Hollywood

Look out class of 2022, you’ve got some serious competition.
Just before she posted the cutest Boomerang vid celebrating her high school graduation, Yara Shahidi confirmed the college she’ll be attending this fall.
It’s official: she’s heading to Harvard University, which means the 18-year-old Black-ish star will soon hit the books with another high-profile classmate, Malia Obama.
“The paradox of education is precisely this – that as one begins to become conscious one begins to examine the society in which he is being educated.” ~ James Baldwin #CrimsonPride
Earlier this year we found out that in addition to a recommendation from her A.P. calc teacher, Shahidi also included a recommendation letter from none other than Michelle Obama in her college applications. “How did you get that?” Jimmy Kimmel asked her, during a taping of his show.
“Um, hard work,” she replied, in the ultimate mic-drop moment.
In the months that followed, Shahidi confirmed she got into every college she applied to, but hadn’t made a final decision yet. We finally got an answer this week, in a perfectly captioned Instagram. Full of #CrimsonPride and sporting a new college sweatshirt, Shahidi posted a quote from novelist and playwright James Baldwin: “The paradox of education is precisely this — that as one begins to become conscious one begins to examine the society in which he is being educated,” she shared.
This isn’t the first time Shahidi shared a Baldwin quote or showed her school spirit on Instagram. Here, a collection of our favourite moments from the star’s study breaks—plus, a few times when she was just way too cool for school.
When she low-key admitted she’s dating AP Calculus
In real life I only date AP Calc, but tonight my alter ego (Zoey) starts dating actual boys #blackish #tonight #930
When she used ALL the Post-its
I am a stickler for organization! Reviewing One of my all time fave pieces of literature, #theireyeswerewatchingGod #zoranealhurston #APLITprep #AnnotationOverload #MyHappySpace #examtime
When her highlighter was the highlight of all our Insta feeds
My current sitch #APlangcomp #Lituation
When she got measured for her cap and gown
Getting ready for my cap and gown #seniormoments
When her high school spirit was way better than ours
“Love takes off the masks that we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within. I use the word “love” here not merely in the personal sense but as a state of being, or a state of grace – not in the infantile American sense of being made happy but in the tough and universal sense of quest and daring and growth” – James Baldwin #LoveTrumpsHate
When dropped another James Baldwin reference
#currentlyreading Baldwin, per usual. #jamesbaldwin
When she shared this stylish studying selfie
Sending all of my gratitude and love to the wonderful people who made me feel glamorous amidst exam studying #blackish
When she got super excited about National College Signing Day
CollegeSigningDay is here tomorrow #GetInFormation and take a #SigningSelfie with #BetterMakeRoom and show off your acceptance letter!
When she made the White House Science Fair the chicest place to be
#WHScienceFair 1 pm ET TODAY! I’ll be cohosting the live stream with @karliekloss @whitehouse
When she prayed for the college app process to fly by
When those before you send prayers and manifestations for a smooth college app process. #PostCollegeQueens
When she spent her school vacay with Vonnegut
holiday break + non-assigned reading. Filling my spirit & mind #CatsCradle
When her uniform was #goals
Canadian tux: my version of a suit and tie #tb
When she was relieved AP exams were almost over
Grinning because AP’s are almost over and summer is almost here how have your AP exams gone?
When she took a little study break—but not really
@chocolatemommyluv snapping pics while I talk politics. #cantstopwontstop
When she turned Beyoncé into a verb
When you try and Beyoncé -yes I turned Beyoncé into a verb- at the Lacma PC: @airesamor
When she casually dropped Camus in conversation
-Albert Camus #foodforthought #humanitarian #rebel #qotd
When she gave STEM a shout-out
STEM GIRLS IN FORMATION #HelpGirlsShine when you post a selfie in the sun! Let’s get more women in #STEM and help 30 girls race to create a brighter tomorrow. Together, we can spark a change! #IceboxDerby @commonwealthedison #jonesfamilyreunion2016
When she was a model student at the UN
The world is ours! #UN #communityBuilding #blackish
When she gave us a peek at the best possible future #YARA2035
