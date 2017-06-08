20 Times Yara Shahidi Cared More About High School than Hollywood

Time well spent A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:46pm PDT

Look out class of 2022, you’ve got some serious competition.

Just before she posted the cutest Boomerang vid celebrating her high school graduation, Yara Shahidi confirmed the college she’ll be attending this fall.

It’s official: she’s heading to Harvard University, which means the 18-year-old Black-ish star will soon hit the books with another high-profile classmate, Malia Obama.

Earlier this year we found out that in addition to a recommendation from her A.P. calc teacher, Shahidi also included a recommendation letter from none other than Michelle Obama in her college applications. “How did you get that?” Jimmy Kimmel asked her, during a taping of his show.

“Um, hard work,” she replied, in the ultimate mic-drop moment.

In the months that followed, Shahidi confirmed she got into every college she applied to, but hadn’t made a final decision yet. We finally got an answer this week, in a perfectly captioned Instagram. Full of #CrimsonPride and sporting a new college sweatshirt, Shahidi posted a quote from novelist and playwright James Baldwin: “The paradox of education is precisely this — that as one begins to become conscious one begins to examine the society in which he is being educated,” she shared.

This isn’t the first time Shahidi shared a Baldwin quote or showed her school spirit on Instagram. Here, a collection of our favourite moments from the star’s study breaks—plus, a few times when she was just way too cool for school.

When she low-key admitted she’s dating AP Calculus

In real life I only date AP Calc, but tonight my alter ego (Zoey) starts dating actual boys #blackish #tonight #930 A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Aug 19, 2015 at 6:25pm PDT

When she used ALL the Post-its

I am a stickler for organization! Reviewing One of my all time fave pieces of literature, #theireyeswerewatchingGod #zoranealhurston #APLITprep #AnnotationOverload #MyHappySpace #examtime A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on May 3, 2016 at 9:34pm PDT

When her highlighter was the highlight of all our Insta feeds

My current sitch #APlangcomp #Lituation A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Dec 9, 2016 at 6:55pm PST

When she got measured for her cap and gown

Getting ready for my cap and gown #seniormoments A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:35pm PST

When her high school spirit was way better than ours

“Love takes off the masks that we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within. I use the word “love” here not merely in the personal sense but as a state of being, or a state of grace – not in the infantile American sense of being made happy but in the tough and universal sense of quest and daring and growth” – James Baldwin #LoveTrumpsHate A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Nov 12, 2016 at 11:38am PST

When dropped another James Baldwin reference

#currentlyreading Baldwin, per usual. #jamesbaldwin A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on May 9, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

When she shared this stylish studying selfie

Sending all of my gratitude and love to the wonderful people who made me feel glamorous amidst exam studying #blackish A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on May 17, 2016 at 6:08pm PDT

When she got super excited about National College Signing Day

CollegeSigningDay is here tomorrow #GetInFormation and take a #SigningSelfie with #BetterMakeRoom and show off your acceptance letter! A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Apr 25, 2016 at 10:04pm PDT

When she made the White House Science Fair the chicest place to be

#WHScienceFair 1 pm ET TODAY! I’ll be cohosting the live stream with @karliekloss @whitehouse A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Apr 13, 2016 at 9:35am PDT

When she prayed for the college app process to fly by

When those before you send prayers and manifestations for a smooth college app process. #PostCollegeQueens A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Dec 29, 2016 at 12:32pm PST

When she spent her school vacay with Vonnegut

holiday break + non-assigned reading. Filling my spirit & mind #CatsCradle A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Dec 19, 2016 at 1:18pm PST

When her uniform was #goals

Canadian tux: my version of a suit and tie #tb A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Dec 15, 2016 at 6:23pm PST

When she was relieved AP exams were almost over

Grinning because AP’s are almost over and summer is almost here how have your AP exams gone? A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on May 14, 2016 at 5:45pm PDT

When she took a little study break—but not really

@chocolatemommyluv snapping pics while I talk politics. #cantstopwontstop A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Jan 31, 2017 at 9:01pm PST

When she turned Beyoncé into a verb

When you try and Beyoncé -yes I turned Beyoncé into a verb- at the Lacma PC: @airesamor A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Aug 30, 2015 at 11:07am PDT

When she casually dropped Camus in conversation

-Albert Camus #foodforthought #humanitarian #rebel #qotd A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Aug 23, 2015 at 11:00pm PDT

When she gave STEM a shout-out

STEM GIRLS IN FORMATION #HelpGirlsShine when you post a selfie in the sun! Let’s get more women in #STEM and help 30 girls race to create a brighter tomorrow. Together, we can spark a change! #IceboxDerby @commonwealthedison #jonesfamilyreunion2016 A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Aug 13, 2016 at 9:36am PDT

When she was a model student at the UN

The world is ours! #UN #communityBuilding #blackish A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Oct 16, 2015 at 12:39pm PDT

When she gave us a peek at the best possible future #YARA2035

YARA 2035 A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Apr 6, 2016 at 4:01pm PDT

