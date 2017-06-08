20 Times Yara Shahidi Cared More About High School than Hollywood

Hats off to Yara Shadihi! The Black-ish star just graduated high school and confirmed which college she’ll be attending this fall

Time well spent

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

Look out class of 2022, you’ve got some serious competition. 

Just before she posted the cutest Boomerang vid celebrating her high school graduation, Yara Shahidi confirmed the college she’ll be attending this fall. 

It’s official: she’s heading to Harvard University, which means the 18-year-old Black-ish star will soon hit the books with another high-profile classmate, Malia Obama. 

Earlier this year we found out that in addition to a recommendation from her A.P. calc teacher, Shahidi also included a recommendation letter from none other than Michelle Obama in her college applications. “How did you get that?” Jimmy Kimmel asked her, during a taping of his show.

“Um, hard work,” she replied, in the ultimate mic-drop moment.

In the months that followed, Shahidi confirmed she got into every college she applied to, but hadn’t made a final decision yet. We finally got an answer this week, in a perfectly captioned Instagram. Full of #CrimsonPride and sporting a new college sweatshirt, Shahidi posted a quote from novelist and playwright James Baldwin: “The paradox of education is precisely this — that as one begins to become conscious one begins to examine the society in which he is being educated,” she shared.

This isn’t the first time Shahidi shared a Baldwin quote or showed her school spirit on Instagram. Here, a collection of our favourite moments from the star’s study breaks—plus, a few times when she was just way too cool for school.

When she low-key admitted she’s dating AP Calculus

 

In real life I only date AP Calc, but tonight my alter ego (Zoey) starts dating actual boys #blackish #tonight #930

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

When she used ALL the Post-its

When her highlighter was the highlight of all our Insta feeds

 

My current sitch #APlangcomp #Lituation

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

When she got measured for her cap and gown

Getting ready for my cap and gown #seniormoments

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

When her high school spirit was way better than ours

When dropped another James Baldwin reference

#currentlyreading Baldwin, per usual. #jamesbaldwin

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

When she shared this stylish studying selfie

Sending all of my gratitude and love to the wonderful people who made me feel glamorous amidst exam studying #blackish

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

When she got super excited about National College Signing Day

 

CollegeSigningDay is here tomorrow #GetInFormation and take a #SigningSelfie with #BetterMakeRoom and show off your acceptance letter!

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

When she made the White House Science Fair the chicest place to be 

 

#WHScienceFair 1 pm ET TODAY! I’ll be cohosting the live stream with @karliekloss @whitehouse

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

When she prayed for the college app process to fly by

 

When those before you send prayers and manifestations for a smooth college app process. #PostCollegeQueens

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

When she spent her school vacay with Vonnegut

 

holiday break + non-assigned reading. Filling my spirit & mind #CatsCradle

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

When her uniform was #goals

Canadian tux: my version of a suit and tie #tb

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

When she was relieved AP exams were almost over

 

Grinning because AP’s are almost over and summer is almost here how have your AP exams gone?

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

When she took a little study break—but not really

@chocolatemommyluv snapping pics while I talk politics. #cantstopwontstop

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

When she turned Beyoncé into a verb

 

When you try and Beyoncé -yes I turned Beyoncé into a verb- at the Lacma PC: @airesamor

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

When she casually dropped Camus in conversation

 

-Albert Camus #foodforthought #humanitarian #rebel #qotd

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

When she gave STEM a shout-out

When she was a model student at the UN

 

The world is ours! #UN #communityBuilding #blackish

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

When she gave us a peek at the best possible future #YARA2035

 

YARA 2035

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

