J.Lo’s World of Dance Viewing Party Was Better than Yours

Co-stars Jennifer Lopez and Jenna Dewan Tatum watched the reality competition’s premiere with their honeys A-Rod and Channing Tatum and, well, consider us jelly

Did *you* watch the World of Dance premiere with Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum and A-Rod? Yeah, me neither. The brand-new reality dance competition show—co-starring Dewan Tatum and Jennifer Lopez, two of the most badass dancers ever (I mean, you’ve seen Dewan Tatum crush her hubby’s Magic Mike routine, yes?—premiered on May 30 and, well, J.Lo’s casj viewing party was basically #squadgoals.

On Dewan Tatum’s Instagram, she delivered a stellar kick while J.Lo served the chicest ponytail flip:

‪Worldwide trend what?! Waiting for #WorldofDance to start on the West Coast like…‬

A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on

Over on J.Lo’s IG, her man A-Rod very sweetly yelled “Big night!” as she started filming. Awwwww. 

#WOD PREMIERE HAPPENING NOW!!!! On #NBC

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

And on A-Rod’s own Insta, he shared a vid of the viewing party, catching his GF off guard as she says “Don’t get me crying!”

#WOD premiere. Such a great night. #proud @jlo

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

Call us next time, J.Lo?

