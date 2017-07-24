A Teary Girl at Comic Con Is All the Reason We Need for a Wonder Woman Sequel

We finally got some Wonder Woman news this weekend at Comic Con! While details remain somewhat scarce, it was confirmed that there is officially a sequel in the works, titled Wonder Woman II.

It still isn’t clear if Patty Jenkins will be directing the second installment of the Wonder Woman saga, although she has clearly expressed interest in being involved again. If she does get the call, Jenkins says she will set the sequel in the United States.

The announcement isn’t exactly surprising: the first flick is the highest-grossing film of the summer so far, having made $779, 433, 279 worldwide. Everyone loved it, us included.

Gal Gadot was there at Comic Con, signing autographs alongside the rest of the Justice League, when a little girl reminded us all why the Wonder Woman story is so important.

.@GalGadot shared a moment with a young Wonder Woman cosplayer while signing autographs with the Justice League at San Diego @Comic_Con pic.twitter.com/KZhucQd0yC — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2017

A cape-clad girl approaches the actress for an autograph, and immediately starts to cry, overwhelmed by meeting her hero. Gadot takes her hand and tells her not to cry. “Now we are friends so there’s no reason to cry anymore,” she says in the video. “We are together!”

“Here we are. You’re going to enjoy this moment,” Gadot encourages her. “You seem like a really, really good girl. Be happy, smile! There’s no need to cry.”

As the video circulated on social media, everyone agreed that this is just one more example of how important representation in media is to young, impressionable kids looking to see themselves in their idols.

These movies matter pic.twitter.com/V5Sz7lFwiE — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) July 22, 2017

A woman who says she is the girl’s mother noted that they were in fact tears of happiness, and that her daughter’s meeting with Gal was a memory that would last a lifetime.

That was my daughter. She was so happy to meet her that she was tearing up. Gal was so sweet to her. Memories of a lifetime! — Danica Dreamer (@DanicaDreamer) July 23, 2017

Yes to little girls seeing themselves represented on screen, yes to female superheroes and yes to Gal Gadot!

