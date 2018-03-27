WhoBitBeyoncé: Tiffany Haddish Says Queen B Was Bit & the Internet Has Suspects

Beyoncé’s loyal followers are putting their investigative caps on to get to the bottom of the latest mystery: who bit the singer at a party last year? Actress Tiffany Haddish opened up to GQ about the incident in December, where Beyoncé had her face bitten by a mystery actress. Now, actresses Sara Foster and Sanaa Lathan have been listed as fellow attendees of the party, taking to social media to deny their involvement.

While Haddish, 38, didn’t give up the name of the person in question, that hasn’t stopped fans from playing detective. The Girls Trip star explained to the glossy that she met the “Single Ladies” singer at a party last year. “There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest. She bit Beyoncé in the face… So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay Z and was like, ‘Jay! Come here!’ and snatched him.”

The story is shrouded in mystery, with celebrities and fans alike dying to know the culprit. The party in question took place after one of Jay Z’s shows in California on Dec. 22. The Cut attempted to make some guesses at who it could’ve been, writing off celebrity party goers like Rihanna, James Franco, French Montana and P Diddy as innocent bystanders, and revealed two actresses in attendance: Sara Foster and Sanaa Lathan.

In a hilarious Instagram post, the 90210 star addressed the fact that she was on the suspect list, saying “Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyoncé.”

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

Lathan also denied her involvement on Twitter, saying that if she was ever going to bite the “Formation” singer it would be a love bite.

While the mother of three’s representatives stayed mum on the incident, explaining that they don’t know anything about it, nothing can come between Beyoncé and her fierce fandom! The Beyhive quickly took to Twitter to start the search, coining the hashtag #WhoBitBeyonce?

On the next season of American Crime Story #WhoBitBeyonce pic.twitter.com/XwS3KStukd — Joel Cazares (@jcazres) March 26, 2018

And in signature hilarious fashion, Chrissy Teigen just had to get in on the action! John Legend ’s wife took to social media to tweet out a series of messages brainstorming the culprit, writing, “I can only think of one person who would do this. But I cannot say. But she…is the worst” and “My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH.”

I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

I AM NEVER TELLING I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 26, 2018

