The Bachelorette's Wells Adams & Modern Family's Sarah Hyland Are Dating?!?!

WHAT THE ACTUAL HECK???

  0
Sarah hyland wearing a red dress and wells in a leather jacket

(Photo: Getty Images)

Pardon my French, but WHAT in the actual hell?! On Sunday, Us Weekly reported that Sarah Hyland and former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams are “casually dating.” According to a source, the TV stars have been “seeing each other for months.” Did your jaws just drop? CAUSE SAME.

Hyland and Adams sparked dating rumours with some flirty chatting via Twitter in August, right around the time we thought Adams and Danielle M. were hitting it off back in Nashville—very interesting. In August, Hyland kicked off the banter with a mini-freakout about Adams coming back as the bartender (same same).

Our hearts are aflutter, HBU? A few days later, Hyland—clearly a maj Bachelor fan, like us!—took a quiz to see which Bachelor in Paradise character she is, and she got Kristina, to which Adams replied…

And how about the time Adams gave Hyland a big ol’ “heck ya” in her support of accessible birth control?

The pair all but confirmed their relationship by celebrating Halloween together with the dorkiest/cutest Stranger Things-themed costumes.

11 hangin’ out with a 10 #strangerthings

A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween

A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on

I think you’d be hard-pressed to find something stranger, SARAH. We need more details, starting with (but not limited to): How the heck did these two meet? And what happened with Danielle M.!?

In case you forgot, the only good thing this season of Bachelor in Paradise gave us was a ’ship between Wells and Danielle M. (or DanWells, y’know, for short). They had years of friendship bolstering their luv, legitimate chemistry and they gave us potentially the hottest kiss in Bach history. Behold:

danielle and wells kiss

RIP to this sizzlin’ couple (Photo: GIPHY)

We’re sure Sarah is super nice, but it’s gonna take us awhile to get over this split…

