The Bachelorette’s Wells Adams & Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland Are Dating?!?!

Pardon my French, but WHAT in the actual hell?! On Sunday, Us Weekly reported that Sarah Hyland and former Bachelorette contestant Wells Adams are “casually dating.” According to a source, the TV stars have been “seeing each other for months.” Did your jaws just drop? CAUSE SAME.

Hyland and Adams sparked dating rumours with some flirty chatting via Twitter in August, right around the time we thought Adams and Danielle M. were hitting it off back in Nashville—very interesting. In August, Hyland kicked off the banter with a mini-freakout about Adams coming back as the bartender (same same).

OH MY GOD @WellsAdams IS THE FRIKKIN BARTENDER?! Best. Season. Ever. #BachelorInParadise — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) August 15, 2017

Taking applications for #BIP5 bar backs now. Please send references..Preferably from Phil Dunphy. I’m kidding the job is yours @Sarah_Hyland https://t.co/BtmH3fTbrL — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) August 15, 2017

Our hearts are aflutter, HBU? A few days later, Hyland—clearly a maj Bachelor fan, like us!—took a quiz to see which Bachelor in Paradise character she is, and she got Kristina, to which Adams replied…

Need a hug and some relationship advice? Igotchu — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) September 8, 2017

Haha always! Big ole (that was supposed to be a bear hug) WHY ISNT THERE A HUG EMOJI https://t.co/3NGc0vu1VO — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) September 8, 2017

I dunno guys. I kinda always thought this emoji was more of a “give me more food I’m still hungry” emoji… — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) September 8, 2017

Hahahaha I just said jazz hands but I’m always down for people to give me more food — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) September 8, 2017

And how about the time Adams gave Hyland a big ol’ “heck ya” in her support of accessible birth control?

Get em, girl! — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) October 7, 2017

The pair all but confirmed their relationship by celebrating Halloween together with the dorkiest/cutest Stranger Things-themed costumes.

11 hangin’ out with a 10 #strangerthings A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

I think you’d be hard-pressed to find something stranger, SARAH. We need more details, starting with (but not limited to): How the heck did these two meet? And what happened with Danielle M.!?

In case you forgot, the only good thing this season of Bachelor in Paradise gave us was a ’ship between Wells and Danielle M. (or DanWells, y’know, for short). They had years of friendship bolstering their luv, legitimate chemistry and they gave us potentially the hottest kiss in Bach history. Behold:

We’re sure Sarah is super nice, but it’s gonna take us awhile to get over this split…

