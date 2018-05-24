Multiple Women Accuse Morgan Freeman of Inappropriate Behaviour and Harassment

It’s been dubbed the “Weinstein Effect.” At least, that’s the phrasing many outlets are using to describe the current wave of people, across many different industries, who are now coming forward with their own stories of sexual assault and harassment. The public condemnation of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has been unprecedented—arguably, it’s one of the first times we’ve seen an alleged sexual predator experience such a swift fall from grace.

As more stories are shared, we’re seeing just how important to call these people out on their bad, gross (and in many cases, illegal) behaviour.

Here, an ever-expanding list of people in power—from Oscar winners to ex-presidents—who have been accused of sexual harassment or assault in the wake of Weinstein. This list is not exhaustive (we’ve been updating it as news breaks), and it only reflects accusations made public post-Weinstein. The behaviour noted here varies across a wide spectrum and shows how sexual impropriety is rampant in Hollywood—and pretty much everywhere else.

Morgan Freeman

The allegations: Actor Morgan Freeman has been accused of inappropriate misconduct and harassment by eight women, according to an investigation by CNN. Per the report, multiple women allege that the 80-year-old actor made inappropriate comments and sexual remarks on movie sets, in what the outlet describes as a “pattern of inappropriate behaviour.” In one instance of alleged harassment, a young production assistant told CNN that the Hollywood star subjected her to unwanted touching and comments about her body on a regular basis when she worked on his film Going In Style in 2015. She alleges that Freeman “kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear.” None of these allegations have been proven in a court of law.

The aftermath: Freeman responded to the allegations in a statement to Sky News. “Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows I am not someone who would intentionally offend or knowingly make anyone feel uneasy,” reads the statement. “”I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected—that was never my intent.”

Crystal Castles’ Ethan Kath

The allegations: Crystal Castels singer Alice Glass (born Margaret Osborn) first publicly accused former bandmate Ethan Kath (born Claudio Palmieri) of physical and emotional abuse and rape in October 2017. “He controlled everything I did. I wasn’t allowed to have my own phone or my own credit card, he decided who my friends were, read through my private emails, restricted my access to social media, regulated everything I ate. He berated me and yelled at me, telling me that I was a joke, that all the people that came to our shows were only interested in his instrumentals and that I was ruining the band. He broke glass shower doors to frighten me, he locked me into rooms. He told me that my feminism made me a target for rapists and only he could protect me. He forced me to have sex with him or, he said, I wouldn’t be allowed to be in the band anymore,” wrote Glass on her website.

Months later, The Daily Beast published a long-form investigative piece with details from Glass as well as five fans of the indie electronic duo alleging Kath of a range of offences from physical abuse to rape. The five unnamed women say that the abuse occurred when they were between 14 and 19.

The aftermath: Kath denied the allegations and has filed a defamation suit against Glass and her boyfriend Jupiter Keyes. Toronto police told The Daily Beast in December that there is an ongoing investigation into the allegations against Kath.

Patrick Brown

The allegations: Two women have come forward with allegations against Brown—the 39-year-old leader of Ontario PC party who also holds the provincial seat for Simcoe North. Both were teens at the time of the alleged incidents, according to a January 2018 CTV report. One woman was 18 and in high school when she met Brown at a bar in Barrie more than 10 years ago, when he was a federal MP in Stephen Harper’s Conservative caucus. She alleges that Brown invited her over to his home for a tour. There, the woman says he closed the door to his bedroom and asked her to perform oral sex.

The second woman was also 18 when she met Brown on an Air Canada flight on the way home from university in 2012. She worked for Brown the following summer in his Barrie constituency office, organizing an event called Hockey Night in Barrie. At a nightclub, she said she was given many drinks by Brown and others, and then the party moved back to Brown’s home. There, he invited her and a friend to his bedroom to look at photos. The woman says she was drunk at that time, and when the friend left, she alleges he started kissing her. She also alleges he laid on top of her while she remained frozen. She told CTV she stopped his advances by telling him she had a boyfriend and she needed to go home, and he drove her home.

The aftermath: On January 25, Brown stepped down as leader of the Ontario PCs, but indicated in a statement that he will remain as MPP for Simcoe North. Ahead of the CTV report, three of Brown’s senior staff resigned as a result of Brown’s initial refusal to step down.

Jamie Baillie

The allegation: A third-party investigation, initiated by the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party, found that party leader Jamie Baillie’s conduct violated the Nova Scotia House of Assembly workplace harassment policy.

Senior party members confirmed that the claim involved sexual harassment, while CBC reported that the allegation involved a female staff member in the PC caucus office. No other details have been provided about the complainant or the allegation.

The aftermath: Baillie posted his resignation on January 24 on Twitter, adding, “My priority is my family and I ask that our privacy be respected.”

Kent Hehr

The allegations: Kristin Raworth, a former employee at the Alberta legislature, said that when she started her job she was warned against being alone with Kent Hehr—most recently federal sport and disabilities minister—but ended up in elevators with him because they worked in the same building. She said he once called her “yummy” and would make similar remarks in subsequent encounters. Upon talking with other female staff, she realized others had had similar experiences.

The aftermath: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accepted Hehr’s resignation from the federal cabinet on Thursday, pending an investigation into an allegation that the minister made inappropriate sexual remarks while he was a provincial politician in Alberta. In a statement, Hehr did not directly address the allegations, and said he would stay on as an MP. “I have been informed that an investigation into these allegations has begun and I welcome and respect this process.” Trudeau, who characterizes the move as a leave of absence, said Hehr’s duties will be performed in the meantime by minister of science Kirsty Duncan.

Bruce Weber

The allegations: In an investigation published on January 13 by the New York Times, fashion photographer Bruce Weber was accused of “unnecessary nudity and coercive sexual behaviour” by 15 current and former male models. Then, on January 17, The Business of Fashion published allegations by several additional men—four of whom went on the record—who came forward with similar stories dating back to 1982. Former models D.L. Janney and Alex Geerman and current models Christopher Cates and Ryan Vigilant told BoF about incidents where the photographer touched them inappropriately and, in some instances, asked them to pose in their underwear or in the nude for photos that didn’t get published anywhere (and were instead, “for his own use”). Geerman also said Weber’s behaviour was well-known in the industry. “When it comes to Bruce Weber, it was just this understanding like, Look, he does this to everybody. So, it’s just kind of what you take from it, what you make from it. I definitely think a young person going to shoot with him, they don’t understand. I didn’t understand,” he told BoF.

In the Times article, the men said 71-year-old Weber would often ask them to undress during private sessions and lead them through “energy” exercises where Weber would ask them to touch him as well as themselves. One male model, Robyn Sinclair, told the Times that Weber put “his fingers in my mouth” and grabbed his privates. “We never had sex or anything, but a lot of things happened. A lot of touching. A lot of molestation,” said Sinclair. Another model, Josh Ardolf, said that in 2011 during a shoot for Vogue Hommes International, Weber brought him to a private room and photographed him in the nude. The Times reports that when Ardolf—who was 20 at the time—appeared uncomfortable, Weber led him through an exercise and began guiding his hand across his body. “We did the chest, the shoulders, the head. Then I finally put his hand on my abs. Did the breathing. Right after that, he forced his hand right on my genitals,” Ardolf said. “I was first in shock. I didn’t know what to think. I backed up. I felt very, very uncomfortable and very sick…I felt helpless. Like my agency said, he has a lot of power.”

The aftermath: Through his lawyer, Weber released a statement denying the allegations made in the New York Times report, saying that he was “completely shocked and saddened by the outrageous claims being made against me.” Anna Wintour, editor of Vogue and artistic director of Condé Nast, also released a statement saying that the publisher was suspending its relationship with Weber as well as photographer Mario Testino (accused of sexual impropriety in the same New York Times report).

Mario Testino

The allegations: In the same New York Times report that alleged sexually inappropriate behaviour by Bruce Weber, 13 male assistants and models say that renowned fashion photographer Mario Testino subjected them to sexual advances that included groping and masturbation, in allegations that go back to the mid-1990s. One fashion model, Ryan Locke, who worked with Testino on a Gucci campaign, called the 63-year-old “a sexual predator” and detailed an account where Testino locked him in a room during a shoot and climbed on top of him while he was posing on a bed. “[He] says, ‘I’m the girl, you’re the boy.’ I went at him, like, you better get away. I threw the towel on him, put my clothes on and walked out,” Locke said. Another former assistant to Testino, Roman Barrett, told the Times that “sexual harassment was a constant reality,” with Testino and alleged that the photographer rubbed his erection against his leg and masturbated in front of him. “He misbehaved in hotel rooms, the backs of cars and on first-class flights,” Barrett said. “Then things would go back to normal, and that made you feel gaslighted.”

The aftermath: Through his law firm Lavely & Singer, Testino challenged the credibility of the allegations. Lavely & Singer said in a statement that it had spoken to several former employees of Testino who were “shocked by the allegations” and that those employees “could not confirm any of the claims.” And as mentioned above, publisher Condé Nast has suspended its relationship with Testino.

Aziz Ansari

The allegations: In an investigation published on the online outlet Babe on January 13, a 23-year-old woman accused the comedian, 34, of sexual misconduct. The woman, speaking anonymously and known only as “Grace,” detailed a date with Ansari that occurred in September 2017. In a detailed account, supported by text message screenshots, Grace describes how a consensual date with Ansari devolved into her being pressured and coerced into sexual activity, calling it “by the far the worst experience with a man I’ve ever had.”

Grace recounted to Babe how her first date with Ansari quickly escalated from dinner at an oyster bar to her engaging in sexual activity with the comedian, despite feeling pressured, uncomfortable and overwhelmed, feelings she tried to convey to him. Babe reporter Katie Way writes that throughout the course of Grace’s time at Ansari’s apartment, during which Ansari allegedly repeatedly moved her hand to his penis and stuck his fingers in her mouth, Grace “used verbal and non-verbal cues to indicate how uncomfortable and distressed she was.” Grace told Way: “Most of my discomfort was expressed in me pulling away and mumbling. I know that my hand stopped moving at some points. I stopped moving my lips and turned cold.”

The aftermath: Ansari issued a statement on January 14 acknowledging the accusations. “In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual,” the statement reads. “The next day, I got a text from her saying that although ‘it may have seemed okay,’ upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable,” corroborating Grace’s account to Babe. “It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”

Joel Kramer

The allegations: Actor Eliza Dushku published a post to her Facebook page on January 13, accusing movie stunt coordinator Joel Kramer of sexually abusing her on the set of the film True Lies. The film was made in 1994 when Dushku was just 12; Kramer was 36 at the time. “I remember, so clearly 25 years later, how Joel Kramer made me feel special, how he methodically built my and my parents’ trust, for months grooming me… I remember vividly how he methodically drew the shades and turned down the lights; how he cranked up the air-conditioning to what felt like freezing levels, where exactly he placed me on one of the two hotel room beds, what movie he put on the television (Coneheads); how he disappeared in the bathroom and emerged, naked, bearing nothing but a small hand towel,” Dushku wrote. “Hollywood has been very good to me in many ways. Nevertheless, Hollywood also failed to protect me, a child actress.”

The aftermath: The film’s director, James Cameron, spoke out in support of Dushku at a Television Critics Association event just hours after the news broke, saying “Had I known about it, there would have been no mercy.” Meanwhile, Kramer denied the allegations in a statement to Variety, calling the allegations “absolutely not true.” Kramer has also reportedly been dropped from his agency WorldWide Production Agency in the wake of the allegations.

Paul Haggis

The allegations: The Oscar-winning Canadian producer and director has been accused of sexual misconduct by four women, including two cases of rape. According to reports, after a female publicist filed a lawsuit against 64-year-old Haggis for allegedly raping her, three more women came forward with their own accounts of assault. Speaking to the Associated Press, another publicist says in 1996, when she was 28 and working on a show Haggis had produced, he forced her to perform oral sex, then raped her. She says it started when he called her into his office to review work, then began kissing her as soon as they walked into the room. “I was really resisting,” the woman told AP. “He said to me, ‘Do you really want to continue working?’ And then he really forced himself on me. I was just numb.” Another woman told the outlet that Haggis also tried to sexually assault her, telling her, “I need to be inside you,” before she managed to run away. The women, speaking under the condition of anonymity to AP, said the instances occurred between 1996 and 2015. They also said that the alleged incidents took place early in their careers in the entertainment business, when Haggis lured them to private places under the guise of professional projects.

The aftermath: In response to the allegations, Haggis’s attorney said, “He didn’t rape anybody.”

Albert Schultz

The allegations: The Canadian actor and artistic director of Toronto’s Soulpepper Theatre Company is being sued by four women who accuse him of sexual battery and harassment. According to a report by the CBC, actors Kristin Booth, Diana Bentley, Hannah Miller and Patricia Fagan allege in individual civil lawsuits that Schultz is a “serial sexual predator” and cite sexual workplace harassment claims that span from 2000 to 2013. Per the lawsuits, the women cite 30 separate incidents that include Schultz flashing his penis, giving unwanted hugs and kisses, using sexually suggestive language and demonstrating inappropriate behaviour—including pretending to have an orgasm to congratulate an actor for her performance. Collectively, the women are seeking damages of up to $4.25 million from the theatre company, as well as $3.6 million from Schultz, to compensate for mental suffering, lost wages and injury to dignity and self-respect, according to the CBC.

The aftermath: Following the reports, Soulpepper’s board of directors released a statement that said it told Schultz to “step down from all his Soulpepper responsibilities” while they investigate the allegations; Schutlz subsequently resigned from his role. In a statement, Schultz said, “While I will continue to vigorously defend myself against the allegations that are being made, I have made this decision in the interest of the future of the company into which I poured the last twenty years of my life, and in the interest of the aspirations of the artists and administrators of the company.” The CBC reports that two of the theatre company’s founding members, Ted Dykstra and Stuart Hughes, and actor Michelle Monteith, released a statement in support of the women and said they hope their support will send “a message to organizations everywhere: sexual harassment in the workplace cannot be tolerated. By anyone.”

T. J. Miller

The allegations: A woman who asked to remain anonymous spoke to The Daily Beast, alleging that Silicon Valley comedian T.J. Miller violently sexually assaulted her multiple times when they were both students at George Washington University. In the first instance, the woman says that Miller punched her in the face during sex and then on a second encounter, choked her. “I was genuinely terrified and completely surprised. I understand now that this is for some people a kink, and I continue to believe it is [something] that should be entered into by consenting parties. But, as someone who had only begun having sexual encounters, like, about three months earlier, I had no awareness this was a kink, and I had certainly not entered into any agreement that I would be choked. I was fully paralyzed,” she told The Daily Beast. She also says that Miller anally penetrated her and later penetrated her with a beer bottle, both without her consent. These details were confirmed to The Daily Beast by two of the young woman’s housemates, who heard the details of the encounter the following morning.

The aftermath: Miller and his wife, Kate, posted a statement denying the allegations. In their statement Miller and his wife say that the young woman tried to break them up in college and was kicked out of their university comedy group “because of worrisome and disturbing behaviour.”

“Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again,” Miller says in the statement. “It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.”

Gene Simmons

The allegations: Rock musician Gene Simmons is being sued for sexual misconduct by an unnamed radio and television personality after he allegedly made unwarranted sexual advances on her during a Nov. 1 interview at one of his Rock & Brews restaurants, a chain Simmons co-founded with Kiss bandmate Paul Stanley. As reported by the San Bernardino Sun, during the interview Simmons allegedly reached over and grabbed the woman’s hand and “forcefully placed it on his knee and held it on his knee.” According to the woman, who is identified as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit, Simmons turned “standard interview questions into sexual innuendos, which made plaintiff Doe extremely uncomfortable.” The suit also says that Simmons “forcibly flicked/struck” the woman in the middle of her throat and “reached toward Plaintiff Doe’s buttocks and touched it,” during a promotional photo.

The aftermath: Simmons denies the allegations and in a statement to Vice said that he intends to “defend myself against any alleged charges you may have been reading about in the media.” The 68-year-old also said: “For the record, I did not assault the person making these accusations in the manner alleged in the complaint or harm her in any way.”

Dustin Hoffman

The allegations: Three women accused actor Dustin Hoffman of sexual assaulting them—including one woman who said she was a minor when the alleged incident occurred—in an investigation published by Variety on Dec. 14. One of the women, Cori Thomas, says that Hoffman exposed himself to her when she was a teen, the second woman, Melissa Kester, alleges Hoffman sexually assaulted her while recording audio for the film Ishtar, and the third, who wishes to remain unnamed, says the actor assaulted her in the back of a car and manipulated her another subsequent sexual encounter that left her traumatized. The allegations surfaced after writer Anna Graham Hunter alleged that, when she was a 17-year-old intern on the set of the 1985 made-for-TV movie Death of a Salesman, Hoffman sexually harassed her. In a guest column written for The Hollywood Reporter, Hunter claims that Hoffman repeatedly groped her and made inappropriate comments of a sexual nature. “He was a predator, I was a child, and this was sexual harassment,” she writes.

The aftermath: Hoffman responded to The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, saying: “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.” Hoffman did not personally respond to the Variety story, but his lawyer said the allegations “defamatory falsehoods.”

Russell Simmons

The allegations: On Dec. 13, the New York Times published an investigation where three women accused Def Jam Recordings co-founder Russell Simmons of raping them. The allegations came after the LA Times published an investigation claiming Simmons sexually assaulted aspiring model Keri Claussen Khalighi in 1991 when she was just 17. Khalighi told the Times that Simmons and his pal Brett Ratner—who has been accused of multiple accounts of sexual assault and rape—invited the teen to Simmons’s apartment, and then quickly made sexual advances. “I looked over at Brett and said ‘Help me’ and I’ll never forget the look on his face,” Khalighi told the Times. “In that moment, the realization fell on me that they were in it together.” Khalighi said that Simmons then tried to force her to have intercourse, and coerced her to perform oral sex while Ranter watched. When she went to shower after the alleged assault, Khalighi said Simmons came up behind her and penetrated her without her consent.

The aftermath: Through his attorney Martin Singer, Simmons denied the allegations. On Dec. 14, CNN reported that the NYPD have opened an investigation into Simmons and the rape allegations.

Larry King

The allegations: Terry Richard, who was married to singer and actor Eddie Fisher from 1975 to 1976, told the Daily Mail TV on December 11 that the television host, 84, sexually assaulted her on two different occasions in 2005 and 2006. The alleged incidents occurred during baseball awards dinners at Universal Studios in Los Angeles. Richard, 63, says that both groping incidents occurred while they were taking a photograph together. “Larry King is a groper. He groped me twice,” she told Daily Mail TV. “He gets a thrill doing this in front of the camera, knowing I couldn’t do anything.”

The fallout: Several days before Daily Mail TV published Richard’s story, an attorney for King sent the outlet a letter denying the allegations. “We represent Larry King. I am informed that you intend to publish a statement by a woman named Terry Richards that, 10 or more years ago, Mr. King supposedly ‘groped’ her at one or more baseball dinners,” it reads. “That assertion is entirely and unequivocally false and defamatory. Mr. King did no such thing then or ever. Your publishing this false and defamatory statement will be actionable and highly damaging,” the statement continues.

King’s lawyer Bert Fields told Page Six that King denies Richard’s accusations and plans to sue Daily Mail TV over their story, saying he “flatly and unequivocally denies these claims” and “intends to file suit and prove that they’re utterly false.”

Mario Batali

The allegations: Four women have accused celebrity chef Mario Batali of inappropriate touching and sexual misconduct that is allegedly part of a pattern of behaviour “that spans at least two decades.” In an investigation published by Eater New York on Dec. 11, three of the four accusers said they worked for Batali in some capacity over their careers. One woman alleges that the TV chef and restaurant owner “repeatedly grabbed her from behind and held her tightly against his body.” Another former employee says that Batali “groped her and that, in a separate incident, he compelled her to straddle him.” A third alleges that Batali “grabbed her breasts at a party.” According to Eater, Batali did not deny all the allegations and said that they “match up” with the ways he has behaved.

The fallout: Batali told Eater he will step away from the “day-to-day operations” of his business for an unspecified period of time. “I have work to do to try to regain the trust of those I have hurt and disappointed,” he said in a statement. “I know my actions have disappointed many people…The failures are mine alone.” Batali has also been asked to step away from his co-hosting duties on the ABC show, The Chew.

Bryan Singer

The allegations: Director Bryan Singer, who is best known for X-Men, is being sued for allegedly raping a 17-year-old boy on a yacht 14 years ago. In a complaint filed on Thursday, Dec. 7 in Seattle, accuser Cesar Sanchez-Guzman says the Hollywood director forced him to perform oral sex, then forcibly performed oral sex on him, then anally penetrated him, Variety reports. Sanchez-Guzman says the alleged incident happened at a yacht party hosted by tech investor Lester Waters in 2003, and that Waters “frequently hosted parties for young gay males in the Seattle area.” Sanchez-Guzman also claims that Singer “told him that he was a producer in Hollywood and that he could help Cesar get into acting as long as Cesar never said anything about the incident,” the court document states. Singer denies the allegations.

The fallout: Singer was recently fired from Freddy Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody for repeatedly being absent from the set and causing production to temporarily shut down after he did not return to work following Thanksgiving. Rolling Stone reports that after Singer was fired, he said he missed work because he was caring for a sick parent.

Greg Zaun

The allegations: On the week of November 27, Rogers Media received complaints from multiple female employees about Zaun—a Sportsnet baseball commentator and former Blue Jays catcher—in relation to inappropriate workplace behaviour and commentary. [FYI, Rogers Media is the parent company of both Sportsnet and FLARE.]

The fallout: On Thursday, November 30, Zaun was fired after an investigation into the allegations. A company statement sent to employees following Zaun’s dismissal notes: “This type of behaviour completely contradicts our standards and our core values. We believe in a professional workplace where all employees feel comfortable and respected. We are grateful to our employees who spoke with us and we will take every measure to protect their privacy.”

Matt Lauer

The allegations: Complaints against the Today show co-host are continuing to pour in. As of now we know that on November 29, NBC News chairman Andrew Lack issued a memo to his staff noting that the broadcaster had received a “detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace by Matt Lauer.” The memo continued: “We were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.” The New York Times reported that the complaint involved behaviour with a female colleague that began at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and then continued in New York. Not long after the story broke, The New York Times updated its report to include at least two new complaints against Lauer. In one, a former employee says Lauer “summoned her to his office in 2001, locked the door and sexually assaulted her.” The Times describes the assault in greater detail, noting that Lauer locked the door by pressing a button on his desk (a security measure installed for high-profile employees) and “bent her over a chair and had intercourse with her.” At some point, she says she passed out and had to be taken to a nurse. The former employee did not want to share her name, and says she didn’t report what happened out of fear of losing her job. At the time, she says she felt helpless and ashamed. As part of an exclusive two-month investigation that also ran on November 29, Variety details multiple instances of sexual harassment by Lauer, including that he once gave a colleague a sex toy with an explicit note “as a present” and exposed himself to a different female employee and “reprimanded her for not engaging in a sexual act.” According to the story, Lauer would also quiz female producers about who they’d slept with, “offering to trade names,” and liked to play “f-ck, marry or kill” and name specific co-hosts he’d was interested in. Variety notes that its reporters spoke to three women and corroborated their stories with friends and colleagues.

The aftermath: Lauer was fired “some 34 hours after the woman and her lawyer visited the network headquarters in Midtown Manhattan,” reports The New York Times—and he’s been the lead story on NBC ever since. Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb learned about his termination around 4 a.m. on November 29 and were visibly shaken reporting the news live. Lauer has since issued a statement saying he regrets the shame and sorrow he caused and that damage control is now his full-time job. “Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul searching,” he shared. Lauer admitted there is “enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.” Page Six is now reporting (via an inside source) that the network is “scrambling” to edit out Lauer from bits of its pre-taped Rockefeller Center tree lighting ceremony.

Garrison Keillor

The allegations: According to a statement released by Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) on November 29, last month the station was notified of allegations of inappropriate behaviour relating to the American author and radio personality while he produced A Prairie Home Companion, a weekly comedy and musical radio show. Keillor hosted the show for more than four decades, from 1974 to 2016. The statement doesn’t go on to list any additional details, but it does say that “MPR takes these allegations seriously.”

The aftermath: MPR terminated its contract with Keillor and ended its business ties with him. That means the station will stop distributing and broadcasting of Keillor’s radio show The Writer’s Almanac and any rebroadcasts of The Best of A Prairie Home Companion. The station is also in the process of changing the name of the current iteration of A Prairie Home Companion, which Keillor does not host. Keillor has since responded to his dismissal with an email to the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wrote: “I put my hand on a woman’s bare back. I meant to pat her on the back after she told me about her unhappiness and her shirt was open and my hand went up it about six inches. She recoiled. I apologized. I sent her an email of apology later and she replied that she had forgiven me and not to think about it. We were friends. We continued to be friendly right up until her lawyer called.” Keillor also “managed a joke of sorts,” reports the Minnesota Star Tribune, writing: “Getting fired is a real distinction in broadcasting and I’ve waited fifty years for the honor. All of my heroes got fired. I only wish it could’ve been for something more heroic.” He continued: “If I had a dollar for every woman who asked to take a selfie with me and who slipped an arm around me and let it drift below the beltline, I’d have at least a hundred dollars. So this is poetic irony of a high order. But I’m just fine.” In MPR’s statement about Keillor’s dismissal, it notes that a “special Board Committee has worked closely with MPR President Jon McTaggart and legal counsel to review the facts as we know them and carefully consider the implications of various options… The Board Committee concluded that terminating the Keillor relationship was the appropriate decision.”

John Lasseter

The allegations: Numerous reports are surfacing that the Disney animator and Pixar co-founder—behind such classics as Toy Story and Inside Out—was “very tactile in a weird way,” with several former Disney-Pixar employees referring to unwanted advances, including but not limited to “uninvited kisses or a hand that would stray to the leg during staff meetings” and Lasseter “passionately kissing a female subordinate at a 2010 Miramax party.” Speaking to Deadline, a former female exec said that Lasseter would rub her leg in a meeting: “It was creepy and weird. It got to the point where I wouldn’t sit next to him in a meeting, because it undermined everything I said.” Deadline says that there is also evidence to suggest that Disney may have been aware of Lasseter’s behaviour, noting that Lasseter often attended wrap parties with a handler. Two anonymous sources also say Lasseter was “obsessed” with young character actresses portraying Disney’s Fairies, and initiated hugs that lasted too long. “He was inappropriate with the Fairies,” a former Pixar exec told Deadline. “We had to have someone make sure he wasn’t alone with them.” The Hollywood Reporter also notes that Rashida Jones, who is credited as a writer on Toy Story 4, and her writing partner Will McCormack left the project early after Lasseter made an “unwanted advance.”

The aftermath: On Tuesday November 21, Lasseter announced he would be taking a leave of absence, specifically a “six-month sabbatical,” in a lengthy email following “missteps.” He wrote: “I want to apologize to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug or any other gesture they felt crossed the line in any way, shape or form.” Jones and McCormack issued a statement to The New York Times saying that her departure from Pixar was not related to “unwanted advances,” but rather “creative, and more importantly, philosophical differences.” They continued: “There is so much talent at Pixar, and we remain enormous fans of their films. However, it is also a culture where women and people of colour do not have an equal creative voice.”

Richard Branson

The allegations: The founder of Virgin Group has been accused of sexually assaulting Antonia Jenae, a backup singer for Joss Stone, at a party on his private Caribbean island in 2010. Jenae, now 44, says Branson, 67, “motorboated” her while making engine noises and begged her to go topless at the pool. “His behavior [sic] was disgusting. I feel like it was sexual assault,” Jenae said in an interview with the UK newspaper The Sun. “We were by the bar and he was saying bye to everyone. He came up to me and put his face in my breasts. He went ‘brrrrrr’ and just walked away,” says Jenae, adding that British singer Stone witnessed the incident. “It was surreal, totally out of the blue. Joss and I were like, ‘What the hell was that?!’ Everyone was wondering why I wasn’t angry because I’m usually a firebrand. But I was just too shocked.”

The aftermath: In a statement from a spokesperson for Virgin Management, Branson denied the allegations. “Everyone appeared to enjoy their time on the island. Richard has no recollection of this matter and neither do his family and friends, who were with him on the island at the time. There would never have been any intention to offend or make anyone feel uncomfortable in any way and Richard apologises if anyone felt that way during their time on the island.”

Nick Carter

The allegations: Melissa Schuman, a former pop singer from band Dream, says that when she was 18, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter raped her. In a blog post, Schuman, now 33, wrote that Carter invited her back to his apartment during a day off from filming a movie they were both in. She says Carter brought her into a bathroom, picked her up and put her on the bathroom counter, and “started to unbutton” her pants. Schuman wrote she told him to stop, but the pop star “didn’t listen.” Later, Schuman wrote, Carter performed oral sex on her against her will, and forced her to perform oral sex on him. Carter, who was 22 at the time of the alleged incident, reportedly then took Schuman to a bedroom and climbed on top of her. She again said no, and that she was saving sex for marriage. “He was relentless, refusing to take my no’s for an answer. He was heavy, too heavy to get out from under him,” she wrote. “Then I felt it, he put something inside of me. I asked him what it was and he whispered in my ear once more, ‘it’s all me baby.'”

The aftermath: On November 22, Carter, 37, denied the allegations to People and said that “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual.” The singer also said that “This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

Charlie Rose

The allegations: The 75-year-old 60 Minutes correspondent and host of CBS This Morning has been accused of sexual harassment by eight women in a report by The Washington Post. The incidents reportedly took place from the late 1990s to 2011 and all of the women worked with Rose in some capacity. The women say that Rose engaged in behaviours including groping, lewd phone calls and nudity.

The aftermath: Rose has since been fired by CBS and PBS (where his talk show, Charlie Rose, ran for more than 20 years) and issued a statement in which he apologizes yet says he doesn’t think all of the allegations are “accurate.” “I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed,” reads part of Rose’s statement. “I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate.” The full statement was shared on Rose’s Twitter account.

Glenn Thrush

The allegations: New York Times White House correspondent Glenn Thrush has been accused of sexual harassment, including unwanted sexual advances, by multiple young, female journalists. In a story published by Vox and written by Laura McGann—a former colleague of Thrush’s who is also one of his accusers—three women accuse Thrush of various forms of sexual assault “from unwanted groping and kissing to wet kisses out of nowhere to hazy sexual encounters that played out under the influence of alcohol.” McGann writes, “Each woman described feeling differently about these experiences: scared, violated, ashamed, weirded out. I was—and am—angry.” The writer continues, “Details of their stories suggest a pattern. All of the women were in their 20s at the time. They were relatively early in their careers compared to Thrush, who was the kind of seasoned journalist who would be good to know. At an event with alcohol, he made advances. Afterward, they (as I did) thought it best to stay on good terms with Thrush, whatever their feelings.” The disturbing exposé also includes incriminating text messages from the reporter.

The aftermath: The political reporter has been suspended by the New York Times with a spokesperson for the newspaper calling the allegations against him “very concerning and not in keeping with the standards and values of the New York Times.” Thrush, who says he has entered a substance abuse program, sent a statement to CNN that reads, in part: “I apologize to any woman who felt uncomfortable in my presence, and for any situation where I behaved inappropriately. Any behavior that makes a woman feel disrespected or uncomfortable is unacceptable,” he writes. “My recollection of my interactions with Laura differs greatly from hers—the encounter was consensual, brief, and ended by me. She was an editor above me at the time and I did not disparage her to colleagues at Politico as she claims. The assertion that I would rate women based on their appearance is also false. I have never offered mentorship or reporting advice to anyone, man or woman, with an expectation of anything in return. To assert otherwise is false.”

Bijou Phillips

The allegations: On November 11, inspired by the essay Ellen Page posted on her Facebook page accusing Brett Ratner of sexual harassment, actor Daniel Franzese posted his own story of homophobic and abusive behaviour on the set of the 2011 movie Bully. “[Bijou Phillips] body shamed me and ridiculed me about my sexuality‬ and physically assaulted me. I was scared and closeted and feared for my job,” he wrote. Franzese recounted an escalating pattern of bullying, from loudly outing him on set to making fun of his physique, including yelling, “Ewwww gross!!!” when he had to take his shirt off for a scene. Then, when encouraged to apologize by then-boyfriend Nick Stahl, Franzese says Phillips, “pulled [him] aside and said ‘I’m sorry if I offended you. You actually remind me of someone.'” She was referring to Carnie Wilson, “who is in her sister’s band Wilson Phillips at the time [and] was well know for her weight issues in the media. It was meant to be a insult,” Franzese wrote. “She then grabbed my nipple and twisted it hard through my shirt and laughed and walked away.”

The aftermath: Phillips apologized in an interview with TMZ, saying, “I want to write to address what Daniel has said. I don’t remember that time well, those years are a blur. I was a teenager and reckless in my behavior. I know Daniel to be a trustworthy and honest person, and to find out through social media that I was not the friend I thought I was to him made me so sad… I am so mortified by this behavior and have contacted Daniel and apologized to him privately. I am not and never have been homophobic. I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ community and Daniel.” Franzese accepted Phillips’ apology via Twitter thread.

Roy Moore

The allegations: At least nine women have accused the uber-Christian Republican senatorial candidate of inappropriate behaviour, ranging from trolling for teenage girls in shopping malls to flat-out assault. One woman, Leigh Corfman, detailed to the Washington Post how she first encountered Roy Moore when she was 14 and he was 32. She later met up with Moore twice; during their second meeting, he undressed and forced Corfman to touch his genitals through his underwear. Another accuser, Beverly Young Nelson, says that when the was 16, Moore groped her and tried to force her head to his crotch.

The aftermath: Moore, who is based in Alabama, has denied all accusations and his wife of 32 years, Kayla Moore, recently held a news conference outside of the Alabama State Capitol Building in which she told the crowd that her husband, “would not step down.” As of press time, President Trump has not condemned the accusations publicly or on social media; Moore has been denounced by some Republican politicians but retains the support of the Alabama Republican Party. The senatorial election is on December 12.

Mariah Carey

The allegations: The head of the singer’s former security company, Michael Anello, says in a draft lawsuit that the singer “committed sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello,” and once requested that he move a suitcase while wearing an open, transparent negligee. He says Mariah Carey also called him “a Nazi, a skinhead, a KKK member and a white supremacist.”

The aftermath: Carey has not addressed the sexual harassment allegations and as of press time, and Anello hasn’t actually filed a lawsuit. TMZ—one of the only outlets to report on the allegations—suggests that the lawsuit may be on temporary hold as Anello’s lawyer negotiates with Carey for unpaid wages related to the dissolution of their business arrangement.

Sylvester Stallone

The allegations: According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Sylvester Stallone was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl in Las Vegas in 1986 while promoting his film Over the Top and allegedly threatened to “beat her head in” if she told anyone. Stallone, who was 40 at the time, reportedly made the teen perform oral sex on him, as did Stallone’s 27-year-old bodyguard, Michael ‘Mike’ De Luca. According to a police report obtained by the Daily Mail, the teen says she met Stallone while he was filming at the former Las Vegas Hilton hotel, and was given keys to Stallone’s hotel room by De Luca. After she went up to the room, the unnamed teen says she started having sex with Stallone before the actor encouraged De Luca to join them. According to reports, the 16-year-old became “very uncomfortable” and felt like she had “no choice.” De Luca reportedly then forced the teenager to perform oral sex on him before penetrating her, while Stallone made her perform oral sex.

In January 2016, the Baltimore Post-Examiner published the same allegations against Stallone, and in 2015, published an article that alleged the Rocky star may have molested his half-sister, too.

The aftermath: The 71-year-old actor denies the allegations and through his rep, called the report “a ridiculous, categorically false story.” In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Stallone’s rep said, “No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone.” According to the Daily Mail, the alleged victim never pressed charges after the police report.

Jeffrey Tambor

The allegations: Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor was first called out by his former assistant in a post on her private Facebook page. The assistant claimed that Tambor repeatedly propositioned her, made lewd comments towards her and groped her. Following these allegations, Trace Lysette, who also stars in Transparent, tweeted that she too had experienced “sexual advances and comments” from Tambor. In the tweet, she describes one encounter where Tambor “got physical” with her. During a shoot for Transparent, Lysette says she was dressed in a “flimsy top and matching short shorts,” which prompted a sexual comment from Tambor. Later, on set, she was standing against a wall and Tambor approached her. “He came in close, put his bare feet on top of mine so I could not move, leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrusts back and forth against my body. I felt his penis on my hip through his thin pajamas [sic] and I pushed him off me.”

The aftermath: Following the allegations from Tambor’s former assistant, Amazon Studios opened an investigation. Tambor responded by saying these claims were from a “disgruntled” former employee and called the accusations “baseless.” On Nov. 19, Tambor told Deadline that he would not be returning to Transparent. “Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent,” he said. In response to Lysette’s tweet, Tambor told The Guardian, “I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone. But the fact is, for all my flaws, I am not a predator and the idea that someone might see me in that way is more distressing than I can express.”

Richard Dreyfuss

The allegation: On November 4, Harry Dreyfuss told Buzzfeed News that Kevin Spacey groped his crotch when he was 18. A few hours after the allegation went live, Richard Dreyfuss shared the article in a tweet that said he was “so incredibly proud” of his son. Most people commended both Harry and Richard, but not writer Jessica Teich, who later alleged that the elder Dreyfuss “repeatedly harrassed” her when they worked together several years ago. In a Facebook post and then in conversation with Vulture, Teich said that the harassment was consistent for a two- to three-year period in the mid-1980s, and it culminated with Dreyfuss asking her to meet for work, but instead taking his penis out. “I can’t remember how my face got close to his penis, but I do remember that the idea was that I was going to give him a blow job,” Teich said. “I didn’t, and I left.”

The aftermath: Dreyfuss responded with the following, as part of a larger statement released to Vulture: “I emphatically deny ever ‘exposing’ myself to Jessica Teich, whom I have considered a friend for 30 years. I did flirt with her, and I remember trying to kiss Jessica as part of what I thought was a consensual seduction ritual that went on and on for many years. I am horrified and bewildered to discover that it wasn’t consensual. I didn’t get it. It makes me reassess every relationship I have ever thought was playful and mutual.”

George Takei

The allegation: Former male model Scott R. Brunton told The Hollywood Reporter that famed Star Trek star George Takei sexually assaulted him in 1981. Brunton alleges that Takei, who was in his early 40s at the time, had taken him out for dinner and a show to help ease his woes over an ex. At the end of the night, Brunton went back to Takei’s condo for a drink, but says that he started to feel dizzy and at some point, must’ve passed out. “The next thing I remember I was coming to and he had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear,” Brunton told THR. “I came to and said, ‘What are you doing?!’ I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He goes, ‘You need to relax. I am just trying to make you comfortable. Get comfortable.’ And I said, ‘No. I don’t want to do this.’ And I pushed him off and he said, ‘OK, fine.’ And I said I am going to go and he said, ‘If you feel you must. You’re in no condition to drive.’ I said, ‘I don’t care I want to go.’ So I managed to get my pants up and compose myself and I was just shocked. I walked out and went to my car until I felt well enough to drive home, and that was that.”

The aftermath: Takei responded to the allegations in a series of tweets on Nov. 11 saying that “the events [Brunton] describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur.” Takei went on to say that he takes the claims very seriously, but does not remember Brunton at all. “But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful.”

Matthew Weiner

The allegation: Former Mad Men writer Kater Gordon, who won an Emmy for her work on the show in 2009, has accused Weiner, the creator of the series, of sexual harassment. In a report published on November 9 by The Information, Gordon says that while working late with Weiner one night in 2008, he told her she “owed it to him to let him see her naked,” an incident that left her with feelings of “shame and regret.” Gordon, who has not worked in the television industry since being let go of the Mad Men writing team shortly after her Emmy win, told the website that she decided to share her experience following the allegations against Weinstein. Gordon is also launching a nonprofit organization called Modern Alliance designed to educate women and raise awareness of how to deal with sexual harassment.

The aftermath: A PR rep for Weiner released the following statement to The Information in response to the allegations: “Mr. Weiner spent eight to ten hours a day writing dialogue aloud with Miss Gordon, who started on Mad Men as his writers assistant. He does not remember saying this comment nor does it reflect a comment he would say to any colleague. During the nine years he was showrunner on Mad Men, Mr. Weiner had a predominantly female driven writers room. He has long believed in and implemented an egalitarian working environment including the highest levels of production and writing based on mutual respect for all.”

Steven Seagal

The allegations: Actors Portia de Rossi, Julianna Margulies, Lisa Guerrero and Rae Dawn Chong have all shared stories of being propositioned or put in inappropriate situations by Seagal.

My final audition for a Steven Segal movie took place in his office. He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants. I️ ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, “well, I didn’t know if he was your type.” — Portia de Rossi (@portiaderossi) November 8, 2017

On November 10, television personality Jenny McCarthy joined the list of women accusing Seagal of sexual misconduct. McCarthy had in fact previously shared her story in a 1998 interview but decided to share again in light of the allegations from de Rossi, Margulies, Guerrero and Chong. She spoke about her experience on her Sirius XM radio show, saying that Seagal sexually harassed her during an audition for a role in one of his films. She recalled him saying, “You know, this part has nudity in it and I can’t really tell what your body looks like in that dress that you’re wearing.”

The aftermath: Seagal has yet to respond to any of the allegations.

Jeremy Piven

The allegations: Reality star and actress Ariane Bellamar took to Twitter to allege that Entourage actor Jeremy Piven groped her on two occasions—once on the set of Entourage, and once at the Playboy mansion.

The aftermath: Piven has denied the allegations. In a statement, he said: “I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard.” CBS has said it is aware of the reports and is “looking into” the issue (Piven stars in the broadcaster’s new drama series, Wisdom of the Crowd).

Brett Ratner

The allegations: Natasha Henstridge, a Canadian actress (Species, X-Men: The Last Stand) and former model is one of six women [including Olivia Munn] to accuse the filmmaker of sexual harassment or misconduct. Henstridge told the Los Angeles Times that he forced her to perform oral sex when she was 19, and his career as a music video director was heating up. “He physically forced himself on me,” she said. “At some point, I gave in and he did his thing.”

The aftermath: Ratner’s attorney, Martin Singer, said the director “categorically” disputed the women’s accounts. In a letter to the Times, he added: “I have represented Mr. Ratner for two decades, and no woman has ever made a claim against him for sexual misconduct or sexual harassment.”

Kevin Spacey

The allegations: Anthony Rapp (currently starring in Star Trek: Discovery and best known for originating the role of Mark in Rent) says that when he was 14 years old, a then-26-year-old Kevin Spacey “climbed on top of him” at a party and made sexual advances.

The aftermath: Spacey tweeted that while he does not remember the incident, “if I did behave then as [Rapp] describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” In the same tweet, Spacey comes out as gay, saying Rapp’s story has “encouraged” him to “address other things about [his] life.” He was criticzed for choosing this particular moment to come out, and implying a toxic and erroneous link between being gay and being a pedophile. Later that day, Netflix announced that the season six of House of Cards, which is in production now and stars Spacey as U.S. president Frank Underwood, will be its last.

Hamilton Fish

The allegations: The president and publisher of The New Republic is accused of inappropriate interactions with several female employees, per an email memo from TNR’s owner.

The aftermath: Fish is on a leave of absence pending an investigation.

James Toback

The allegations: Rachel McAdams and Selma Blair are two of over 300 women who have accused the Oscar-nominated writer-director of sexual harassment and assault. Blair says that after a horrifying encounter in a hotel room, Toback threatened her life.

The aftermath: Toback has denied the allegations, saying early on that he has never met most of the women who accuse him. It was this response that prompted Blair to go public: “When he called these women liars, and said he didn’t recall meeting them and that the behaviour alleged could not be attributed to him, I just felt rage and an obligation to speak publicly now,” she told Vanity Fair.

Mark Halperin

The allegations: Nearly a dozen women have now come forward following last week’s CNN report in which eight women claimed the political journalist and Game Change author made aggressive and unwanted sexual advances towards them during his tenure as director of political news at ABC, including pressing his erection against their bodies.

The aftermath: NBC has cut ties with the frequent contributor and Halpern’s hotly anticipated book chronicling the recent U.S. election has been cancelled. Halperin himself has apologized in a statement, saying, “I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with,” which is a weird way to describe the behaviour he is accused of.

George H.W. Bush

The allegations: The Turn actress Heather Lind was the first of four women to claim that Bush Sr. groped her. Lind says the incident happened four years ago during a photo op, when the former POTUS referred to himself as “David Cop-A-Feel” before grabbing her rear.

The aftermath: A Bush representative claims that the David-Cop-A-Feel routine is “intended to be a good-natured joke,” adding, “To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely.”

Terry Richardson

The allegations: For more than a decade, claims of inappropriate sexual behaviour—ranging from assault to exchanging coverage in prominent magazines for sex—have dogged the provocative fashion photographer. While there have been no new allegations, the conversation around Weinstein resulted in a re-examination of Richardson’s decade-long rap sheet.

The aftermath: Last week, Conde Nast (Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ, Allure, W) issued a memo saying their publications would no longer be working with Richardson, while Elle magazine decided to reshoot its January cover featuring Zoe Kravitz, which Richardson originally shot. He denies all allegations, saying he has never acted without consent.

John Besh

The allegations: A group of 25 current and former employees report being sexually harassed while working for the Besh restaurant group, and in some cases the allegations are specific to Besh himself.

The aftermath: The New Orleans celebrity chef and TV star has stepped down from both his position as head of his company and active duty at his restaurants. Representatives for the television show Top Chef say they are “evaluating” an already-taped episode in which Besh appears.

Ben Affleck

The allegations: After speaking out against Weinstein, the Oscar winner became the subject of his own sex assault narrative when a Twitter user unearthed a clip of Affleck grabbing the breast of then-MTV VJ Hilarie Burton during a 2003 taping of Total Request Live.

The aftermath: Affleck has apologized for “acting inappropriately” towards Burton. Meanwhile, Matt Damon confirmed to Good Morning America that both he and Affleck knew about Weinstein’s alleged harassment of Gwyneth Paltrow in the late 1990s.

Oliver Stone

The allegations: Former Playboy model Carrie Stevens says that the celebrated director grabbed her breast at a party in the 1980s, while the Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette has described a “weird” encounter with Stone, who she says pursued her inappropriately after an audition.

The aftermath: Stone originally voiced some support for Weinstein and has since apologized. He has made no comments on the allegations made by Stevens and Arquette.

Roy Price

The allegations: Rose McGowan says the former head of Amazon Studios ignored her claims that Harvey Weinstein raped her (and cancelled her Amazon series shortly after she made those claims). A female producer says Price sexually harassed her while they were working together in 2015.

The aftermath: Price resigned after being put on leave earlier this month. In related (though much less serious) news, new reports claim that Price passed on Big Little Lies because he was concerned there wouldn’t be enough female nudity.

Chris Savino

The allegations: A dozen women have come forward to file against the Nickelodeon show-runner and Loud House creator. He is accused of unwanted sexual advances and threats of industry blackmailing.

The aftermath: Savino says he is “ashamed” and “deeply sorry” for his actions. Nickelodeon fired him last week.

Gilbert Rozon

The allegations: Nine women say they were harassed or assaulted by the Montreal-based founder of Just For Laughs, including Salomé Corbo, an actress who alleges that Rozon grabbed her and slid his hand into her underwear at an industry party in 1990 when she was fourteen.

The aftermath: Rozon has resigned as president of JFL and also from his role overseeing Montreal’s upcoming 375th anniversary celebrations. Via a Facebook comment, he said he is “shaken,” but has not commented directly on the charges.

With files from Chatelaine and Courtney Shea.

If you have been sexually harassed or assaulted, contact the Assaulted Women’s Helpline at 1-866-863-0511 or find a rape crisis centre or women’s centre in your province via The Canadian Association of Sexual Assault Centres.

