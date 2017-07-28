Katy Perry Will Host the MTV VMAs as a “Moonwoman”—Plus the Full List of Nominations

After going without a host for the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, MTV has announced that Katy Perry will be hosting this year’s VMAs on August 27, as a… moonwoman? We’re not exactly sure what that means, but according to Perry, she’s prepping for the job in rather… unconventional ways. “I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” Perry told MTV. “Come August 27, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

Perry, who is nominated for five VMAs this year including Best Pop for her song “Chained To The Rhythm,” is also the first performer to be announced. Fans are over the moon about the news, naturally.

WAIT!! i love this!! congratulations on the hosting gig, i’m excited to watch!! — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) July 27, 2017

MTV is continuing what they started earlier this year at their Movie & TV Awards and doing away with gender-specific categories. “Best Male Video” and “Best Female Video” have been combined to form the ultimate “Artist of the Year.” A new category has also been introduced—”Best Fight Against the System”—which, according to Variety, celebrates “videos that inspire viewers to stand up and fight injustice.”

As for nominations, Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with a whopping eight nominations for his latest album DAMN., including “Video of the Year” and “Artist of the Year.” Tied with Perry for second most noms is beloved Canadian The Weeknd, with five nominations of his own. The complete nomination list is below, save the socially voted category “Best Song of Summer,” whose nominees will be announced at a later date.

VOTING IS NOW OPEN FOR THE 2017 #VMAs ON https://t.co/Jp9WA18tl9! pic.twitter.com/efqJdw8rRY — Video Music Awards (@vmas) July 25, 2017

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

The Weeknd – “Reminder”

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bruno Mars

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Lorde

BEST NEW ARTIST (Presented by Taco Bell®)



Khalid

Kodak Black

SZA

Young M.A

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

BEST COLLABORATION



Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”

Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”

BEST POP



Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape Of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

BEST HIP HOP



Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs”

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”

BEST DANCE



Zedd and Alessia Cara – “Stay”

Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

Calvin Harris – “My Way”

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”

BEST ROCK

Coldplay – “A Head Full Of Dreams”

Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace”

Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”

Green Day – “Bang Bang”

Foo Fighters – “Run”

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan”

The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”

Big Sean – “Light”

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”

John Legend – “Surefire”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY



Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Cinematographer: Scott Cunningham)

Imagine Dragons – “Thunder” (Cinematographer: Matthew Wise)

Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill” (Cinematographer: Steve Annis)

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak” (Cinematographer: David Proctor)

Halsey – “Now Or Never” (Cinematographer: Kristof Brandl)

BEST DIRECTION



Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Directors: Dave Meyers, The Little Homies)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Director: Mathew Cullen)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Directors: Cameron Duddy, Bruno Mars)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Director: Aaron A)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Director: Glenn Michael)

BEST ART DIRECTION



Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Production Designer: Spencer Graves)

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic” (Production Designer: Alex Delgado)

Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit” (Production Designer: Natalie Groce)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts” (Production Designer: Damian Fyffe)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Production Designers: Lamar C Taylor, Christo Anesti)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS



Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)

A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation” (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy” (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm” (Company: MIRADA)

Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times” (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY



Kanye West – “Fade” (Choreographers: Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze, Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins)

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side” (Choreographers: Brian & Scott Nicholson)

Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.” (Choreographer: Dave Meyers)

Sia – “The Greatest” (Choreographer: Ryan Heffington)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down” (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead)

BEST EDITING



Future – “Mask Off” (Editor: Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)

Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean” (Editors: Ryan Staake, Eric Degliomini)

Lorde – “Green Light” (Editor: Nate Gross of Exile Edit)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer” (Editor: Jennifer Kennedy)

The Weeknd – “Reminder” (Editor: Red Barbaza)

Related:

10 of the Most Delightfully WTF MTV Movie Awards Moments Ever

All the 2016 MTV VMA Behind the Scenes Shots!

8 Musicians You Just Can’t Miss at WayHome This Summer