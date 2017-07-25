What to Know About Vanessa Morgan, the Ottawa-Born Actress Who Just Joined Riverdale

Super excited about this one!! So happy to be joining the @thecwriverdale fam!@archiecomics A post shared by Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan) on Jul 22, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

Vanessa Morgan might not be a household name just yet, but that’s sure to change after season 2 of the smash-hit teen (but, like, also adult) drama Riverdale kicks off on October 11. News that the gorgeous Canadian actress, 25, would appear in Riverdale’s second season broke over Comic-Con weekend in San Diego on July 22 and we couldn’t be more stoked for another talented Canuck to join the cast of our fave show (Hayley Law, who plays standout Valerie, is also a Vancouver native). Here’s everything we’ve learned about Vanessa and her Riverdale character, Toni Topaz, so far.

She’s an Ottawa native

Vanessa was born and raised in O-town but now calls L.A. home.

She has a pageant past

Before getting into acting and modelling, Vanessa won the Junior Miss America pageant in 1999.

Girl can sing

In addition to sometimes singing on the delightfully kitschy Canadian teen sitcom, The Latest Buzz, Vanessa sang the National Anthem at an NHL game in 2013 and girl can belt!

She played Sarah on the fan-beloved but short-lived comedy-horror show, My Babysitter’s a Vampire, from 2011 to 2012

Six years after it was cancelled, fans are still legit obsessed—just Google “my babysitter’s a vampire fanfiction.”

6 years later but..WERE BACKKK!! My heart is so full #mybabysittersavampire #bloodsisters #rideordies Sarah+Benny+Erica+Rory+Ethan for lyfe A post shared by Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan) on Jul 14, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

She appeared as a contestant on season 1 of Amazing Race Canada

Vanessa competed with her sister, Celine, in 2013 and the pair made it to the top three. The petite sisters were a surprise success on the physically challenging show, as early on they weren’t viewed as a threat. “We motivated a lot of people who are smaller and might not be Olympic athletes to try out,” Vanessa told the Toronto Star after the show wrapped. “Because there’s a lot of other skills and as long as you’re a healthy person I think you can have a shot.”

She had a guest spot on the Canadian classic, Degrassi: The Next Generation, in 2013

Vanessa played a single teen mom who returns to school after having her son. (And no, she didn’t cross paths with Drake, unfortch, as he left the show in 2009.)

She once breathed the same air as RiRi so we’re basically dead from jealousy.

They even snapped a pic together.

Lakers vs Goldenstate Warriors game @badgalriri A post shared by Vanessa Morgan (@vanessamorgan) on Mar 6, 2016 at 6:23pm PST

Most recently, she joined the cast of MTV’s The Shannara Chronicles, a series based on the best-selling fantasy book

She plays a character named Lyria in the second season of the show, which is filmed in New Zealand.

She’ll play a Southside Serpent named Toni Topaz on season 2 of Riverdale

Vanessa takes on the role of Toni, a bisexual female Southside Serpent with pink hair who will become a friend and confidante to Jughead and, you guessed it, create dramz between our beloved Bughead.

She seems to already be tight with castmate Madelaine Petsch, a.k.a. Cheryl Blossom, and it’s pretty darn adorable

More Riverdale #friendshipgoals.

I loveeeeeee youuuso happyyyyyyy!!!! https://t.co/kB12IKBM74 — Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) July 24, 2017

