10 Times Tyra Was the Most Extra on ANTM—like the Brand-new Teaser

She just couldn’t stay away and we are so here for it. ICYMI, Tyra Banks is reclaiming her throne as the host and head judge of America’s Next Top Model next season which means Rita Ora (who took on hosting duties for just one cycle) has to sashay away. There’s no confirmed date yet for when we can expect the Queen of the Smize to grace our screens once more but cycle 24 is set to debut in early 2018 on VH1—and we were just blessed with a fresh teaser for the new season. In honour of this most momentous and joyful occasion, please enjoy the teaser in all its delightful extra-ness, plus a celebration of Tyra Banks’ ANTM majesty, in GIFs.
When she did the absolute most in a 15-second teaser for the forthcoming season of ANTM
Missed her? @TyraBanks is BACK. #ANTM pic.twitter.com/qfCvkdnaWq
— ANTM (@ANTMVH1) November 20, 2017
When she described the lewk we’re low-key always trying to achieve
When she was really, really rooting for Tiffany
When she was all tongue
When she made “fierce” part of our everyday language
When she was basically the most subtle
Um, see above
When she was feeling herself (literally?)
When her smize was just too good
When she said goodbye the way only Ty-Ty can
