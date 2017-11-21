10 Times Tyra Was the Most Extra on ANTM—like the Brand-new Teaser

She just couldn’t stay away and we are so here for it. ICYMI, Tyra Banks is reclaiming her throne as the host and head judge of America’s Next Top Model next season which means Rita Ora (who took on hosting duties for just one cycle) has to sashay away. There’s no confirmed date yet for when we can expect the Queen of the Smize to grace our screens once more but cycle 24 is set to debut in early 2018 on VH1—and we were just blessed with a fresh teaser for the new season. In honour of this most momentous and joyful occasion, please enjoy the teaser in all its delightful extra-ness, plus a celebration of Tyra Banks’ ANTM majesty, in GIFs.

When she did the absolute most in a 15-second teaser for the forthcoming season of ANTM

When she described the lewk we’re low-key always trying to achieve

When she was really, really rooting for Tiffany

When she was all tongue

When she made “fierce” part of our everyday language

When she was basically the most subtle

Um, see above

When she was feeling herself (literally?)

When her smize was just too good

When she said goodbye the way only Ty-Ty can

