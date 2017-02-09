The 3 Best Explanations for Trump’s “Easy D” Tweet

Trump fired off the latest in a series of questionable tweets yesterday, bashing the federal judiciary for challenging his immigration ban.

Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

With no further explanation from the President about what, exactly, “EASY D” means, people on Twitter are v. confused.

What the hell does EASY D even mean?! — Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) February 8, 2017

Today’s fun newsroom conversation: What “EASY D!” means — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) February 8, 2017

But, thanks to social media, we have now gathered three of the most plausible explanations for Trump’s Easy D Tweet.

Reason #1: Easy D is Trump’s rap alter-ego.

With the ascendancy of Big Sean’s new album and the announcement of Drake’s new EP More Life dropping this month, it’s possible that Trump is trying to stay relevant.

I’m #EasyD the truth I be spittin’

I got real small hands so I wear kid mittens pic.twitter.com/3RFIoxdoEC — Terry McGurrin (@standupmonkey) February 9, 2017

Reason #2: Trump is trying to relate to his audience.

Trump’s strongest campaign tactic was being the most “relatable” politician in U.S. history. Even some Democrats are finding the president’s latest Tweet relatable.

Aren’t we all just waiting for some Easy D though? @realDonaldTrump #EasyD — Zara Paris (@zaraannep) February 8, 2017

I don’t dig the racism, homophobia, misogyny and hypocrisy, but I’m all about the #EasyD — Joseph Mellors (@mellorsxx) February 9, 2017

#EasyD I could have sworn I knew a guy who was called that in college… — Over The Clouds (@TheEmerald_Lady) February 8, 2017

Bitch we’re ALL waiting for #EasyD Get in line, queen https://t.co/g1FxTa08ma — Spencer Blow (@SpencerBlow) February 8, 2017

Reason #3: Despite his professed hatred for the show, Trump is secretly a huge SNL fan and he’s trying to get more air time.

With the recent viral success of Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer impersonation, it’s safe to assume that Trump is a bit jealous of all the attention his White house Press Secretary has been getting.

Step 1: Cut a hole in a box

Step 2: Put an #EasyD in that box

Step 3: Make America open the box

… And that’s the way you do it pic.twitter.com/tvqN9CAQNd — Bryant Schaefer (@bryantschaefer) February 8, 2017

SNL’s musical guest this week #EasyD and the Spicer Girls. Featuring hit song Bannon On The Run — gabberj (@gabberj) February 9, 2017

