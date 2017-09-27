Khloé K is Allegedly Preggers! Here’s Everything We Know About Her Canadian BF

Kylie isn’t the only Kardashian adding to the famous fam!

It was just reported that 33-year-old Khloé is also expecting a child with her 26-year-old boyfriend, basketball player Tristan Thompson. The couple, who have been dating since last year, have yet to confirm they’re pregs, but a source told People that, “Yes, Khloé and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled.”

Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:25pm PST

“This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world,” Kris Jenner the source continued. “It’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.”

Khloé’s baby news comes days after reports that lil’ sis Kylie, 20, is five-months pregnant with BF rapper Travis Scott. And earlier this month, People confirmed that 36-year-old Kim and hubby Kanye West have hired a surrogate to carry their third child. This means THREE new Kardashian kids just might be on the way! Kan You Keep Up????

While we anxiously await an offish announcement from KoKo, here’s everything we know about her boo and alleged father-to-be, Tristan Thompson.

He met Khloé on a blind date

Thompson was set up with the reality star through mutual friends. “I was put on a blind date with Tristan,” Kardashian recently told Ryan Seacrest. “Brandon Jennings, who’s a basketball player, he’s a friend of mine and Malika’s, and he’s like, ‘You’re such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone.’ I was at the Bel-Air Hotel. He came to the dinner, cause I didn’t want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. So I had a bunch of people, and he brought him, and we just connected.”

While the official timeline is fuzzy, they’ve been together since at least September 2016.

He’s Canadian

Much like Drake, Thompson is originally from Toronto. Which means… there just might be a half-Canadian Kardashian!!!!! Also, he eats at Tim Horton’s just like the rest of us, so we’re assuming he’s #humble.

I saw Sidney Crosby brought the Stanley Cup to @timhortons so only right I brought Larry!! #timhortons A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Aug 26, 2016 at 9:03am PDT

He is #sporty

Thompson has been playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers since 2011, and is reportedly the highest-drafted Canadian in the NBA. This means both he and Khloé both make some pretty serious cash, as demonstrated by their mutual love of fur coats.

He’s already a dad

Back in December, Thompson welcomed his first child, son Prince Oliver, who he had with his ex-GF, model Jordan Craig. Since baby PC (nicknamed coined RN) is soooo freakin’ cute, we can’t wait to see how adorable Thompson’s second child will be.

To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 14, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

He has a big heart

Thompson has a little brother who has epilepsy, so the basketball player started the Amari Thompson Foundation to raise funds for Epilepsy Toronto.

“My brother having epilepsy and seeing what he goes through and hearing the stories of other families and what they got through really touches my heart, it motivates me,” he told the Toronto Star in 2015. “I try to do everything I can to raise money and awareness with my voice and my name.”

He’s stylish AF

When he’s not on the court, Thompson rocks some serious styles. Whether he’s wearing trendy sneakers, a Chanel sweater, or one of his aforementioned furs, he legit looks like he walked off the set of a fashion shoot (and sometimes he has).

Always special playing at the Garden.. You know me and @kingjames had to bring fashion week to the arena A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:15pm PST

He’s a family man

The athlete loooooves his fam, and they often make appearances on his Instagram account. While his young son stays out of the public eye, his siblings and mom often get shout-outs. Plus, Kris Jenner apparently adores him. D’awwww.

