Tristan Thompson Says Having a Baby Girl “Changed Him,” But We’re Not Convinced

Basketball player Tristan Thompson was in real hot water when he was caught cheating on GF Khloé Kardashian just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April. And, in case you forgot, it was rumoured that he cheated on girlfriend Jordan Craig—who was pregnant with their now 17-month-old son Prince—when he got together with Khloé. But the 27-year-old says he’s ~different~ now, and it’s all thanks to baby True.

In his first interview since the v. complicated cheating scandal broke, the NBA star opened up on sports podcast Uninterrupted: Road Trippin’ about the differences between parenting daughters and sons, and how baby True has changed him.

“I think with a girl, you’re just so much more like, emotionally like… with a boy, it’s just like, ‘Hey man, you’ll be all right man. Stop crying,’” he said. “But [with True], it’s like, ‘True, it’s gonna be okay. You know, we’re right here. Daddy’s here to feed you. It’s me! Look, yeah!’ It’s way different, but it’s fun, though. It changes you. It changes your whole life.”

While we’re sure parenthood does change you, we’re going to call BS on the idea that becoming the father of a daughter automatically makes you a better person. (Has Thompson been hanging out with Matt Damon??)

The Cleveland Cavaliers player also revealed that True is “doing good” and is “eating, sleeping and sh-tting.” One thing he didn’t dish on? His relationship status. But, TMZ recently reported that he and 33-year-old Khloé are still together—despite alleged disapproval from the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

On May 4, TMZ posted photos of Khloé and Thompson out with friends at a restaurant in Cleveland where the couple currently live. Khloé was also spotted the next day at a Cavaliers game on May 5, cheering on Thompson as he played against the Toronto Raptors. Then, on May 8, TMZ spotted the new parents together at a movie theatre, where they were seen “looking very much like a couple again.”

While it looks like Khloé is giving Thompson a second chance, the NBA player’s ex apparently isn’t convinced that True’s birth will put an end to his philandering ways. According to Hollywood Life, a source close to Craig says she’s not surprised he cheated on Khloé.

“Jordan has only ever wanted to handle herself with class when it came to Tristan. But, in her mind, she knew that it was only a matter of time before Tristan broke Khloé’s heart,” the source told Hollywood Life. “Jordan is disappointed in Tristan because she hoped being with Khloé would have at least matured him a bit more as a man.”

“Jordan has always been tight-lipped about Tristan’s behaviour after he left her while she was pregnant with their son Prince. But, she’s seen this type of behaviour before from Tristan, and as a woman, she’s sad for Khloé because she knows this feeling all too well,” she source said. “Jordan knows that how you get them is how you’ll lose them, and Tristan was with her before he left for Khloé.”

So has Thompson learned from his mistakes and will he *actually* be a better partner now? If his pattern of behaviour is any indication, all signs point to… nope.

