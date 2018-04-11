The Kardashians Just Unfollowed Tristan Thompson Which Basically Means He’s Donezo

When the entire Kardashian family unfollows you on social media, you know you’re in trouble.

In case you’ve been living under a Kardashian-free rock, Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend—and father of her soon-to-be-born daughter—has apparently been cheating on her. After TMZ posted a video on Tuesday of 27-year-old Thompson making out with a woman and “motorboating” another at a Washington hookah lounge back in October, the famous fam swiftly unfollowed the b-ball player on Instagram, according to Elle.

But the TMZ makeout vid isn’t the only proof that Thompson hasn’t been faithful to the 33-year-old reality star. On Sunday, the Cleveland Cavaliers player was spotted heading into a hotel in New York with a woman (reported to be a bartender named Lani Blair) around 5 a.m. According to TMZ, the woman was apparently seen, “hanging all over Tristan at an NYC nightclub earlier in the evening.” Thompson was in town for a basketball game, while pregnant Khloé was apparently back at his place in Ohio.

Tristan Thompson was brazenly cheating on a pregnant Khloe Kardashian with not one but two women. #TMZ pic.twitter.com/CZ2UUbexPd — TMZ (@TMZ) April 11, 2018

Apart from the social media snubs, the Kardashian sisters have been silent about the cheating sitch. Kim Kardashian-West and Kourtney Kardashian have even continued posting pics of them lounging in bikinis on vacation throughout the scandal, causing people to speculate that they fam is trying to downplay the drama. As for Khloé? On Monday, she posted a pic of her kissing Thompson on IG with the caption: “We are ready whenever you are little mama.”

Khloé announced she was expecting in December on Instagram, over a year after she and Thompson first started dating in September 2016. Whatever’s going on between the two, we are sending positive vibes to the expectant mama and her baby girl.

