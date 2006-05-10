Toronto’s own Zark Fatah

Zark Fatah The Toronto nightlife scene has never been so colourful with each downtown street possessing a unique set of people, places, and things. If you’re looking for the typical nightclub crowd with large venues and loud music, head to Richmond Street; for an artsy, low-key feel, Queen West is your best bet; for a chic night out on the town, the trendy King West district is the place to be. Why? Ask Zark. Zark Fatah: he’s sexy, he’s savvy, and he’s taken the urban lifestyle business by storm. This 31-year-old entrepreneur is the marketing genius behind some of our city’s hottest spots. The busy boulevard, trimmed with Starbucks’ and SUVs, is the landscape for Zark’s creative imagination. Whether you’re planning at day at the spa or an evening of dinner and drinks, chances are it will be a Zark-inspired experience. Hammam Spa – 602 King Street West

A true oasis for city-dwellers, the zen-like design, earthy tones, and soothing sounds of this Holistic Urban Spa will whisk you away with its international menu of purifying, energizing, and rejuvenating treatments. Blowfish Restaurant and Sake Bar – 668 King Street West

On the cusp of trend as one of the city’s first resto-lounges, Blowfish’s award wining design, mixed with a blend of sushi and French and Pan Asian cuisine, is the ultimate recipe for savory success. Century Room – 580 King Street West

A true picture of class and elegance, this versatile space defines “chic,” catering to the upscale lounge crew who love sheet-enclosed private booths, vases of fresh flowers, and martinis by candlelight. Doku 15 – 8 Colborne Street

Described as a resto-lounge-bar with trans-Asian cuisine, Doku 15 is a truly hyphenated experience aimed to blur the lines of traditional dining.

The food: in an attempt to bring together the various elements of Asian cuisine, Doku 15 offers innovative dim-sum, gourmet sushi and Asian tapas dishes.

The ambiance: not just a restaurant, not just a lounge, not just a bar; at Doku 15, Zark and Tadrissi break categorical convention by keeping an open concept and creating a social interaction between the dining room and lounge areas. Situated in the 5-star boutique hotel, The Cosmopolitan, at Doku 15 you can eat, drink, or just chill out. – Laura Serra City Beat: Toronto

