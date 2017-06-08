(Photo: Getty)

On the morning of June 6, BIGBANG K-Pop star T.O.P, whose Korean name is Choi Seung Hyun, was found unconscious and rushed to Ewah Woman’s University Mokdong Hospital in Seoul, South Korea. According to his talent agency, YG Entertainment, it’s suspected that the singer overdosed on prescribed muscle relaxants.

Only a day before his overdose, Hyun was charged for smoking marijuana—which is illegal in South Korea. Despite originally denying it, drug tests returned positive. The star has since issued an apology and his military service—a two-year service requirement for all South Korean men—has been put on hold.

Fans have been showing their support on Twitter and responding the shocking news.

We’re continuing to look out for any developments and hope for T.O.P’s full recovery.

