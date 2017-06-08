(Photo: Getty)
On the morning of June 6, BIGBANG K-Pop star T.O.P, whose Korean name is Choi Seung Hyun, was found unconscious and rushed to Ewah Woman’s University Mokdong Hospital in Seoul, South Korea. According to his talent agency, YG Entertainment, it’s suspected that the singer overdosed on prescribed muscle relaxants.
Only a day before his overdose, Hyun was charged for smoking marijuana—which is illegal in South Korea. Despite originally denying it, drug tests returned positive. The star has since issued an apology and his military service—a two-year service requirement for all South Korean men—has been put on hold.
Fans have been showing their support on Twitter and responding the shocking news.
We love you TOP. Please stay strong. https://t.co/aPjW08VaB7 via @koreaboo
— Kai. (@ideshiiee) June 6, 2017
Thank you for fighting! We will wait for you and we wish your speedy recovery!!!#STAYSTRONGTOP #WELOVEYOUTOP pic.twitter.com/MFISAn9tTU
— KING JIYONG (@GDtotheTOP) June 6, 2017
Everyone, let us all send prayers for BIGBANG’s TOP he’s on a critical state right now, and all we can do is to pray for his fast recovery pic.twitter.com/VjxfpFWeG1
— ponyo (@sewoojins) June 7, 2017
Hyun is currently in critical condition. His mother initially issued a public statement saying he was unconscious and may have experienced brain damage. Most recently, she had an update: T.O.P has regained consciousness. His doctors say they are unsure of his recovery timeline, but that it will likely take a couple weeks to see improvements. He’s due to be discharged from the hospital tomorrow.
We’re continuing to look out for any developments and hope for T.O.P’s full recovery.
Related:
K-Pop Group BTS Wins Big at BBMAs
16 Ways to Take Your Style Cues From K-Pop This Summer
Here’s How to Get BLACKPINK’s Perfect K-Beauty Gradient Lip
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.