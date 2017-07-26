Girls Trip Star Tiffany Haddish Has Always Been Funny AF

The R-rated comedy Girls Trip killed at the box office on its opening weekend, raking in $31 million as of Sunday! (That’s $23 million more than Rough Night’s opening weekend, in case you’re wondering.) If you haven’t seen it yet (and you NEED to), check out the trailer:

Critics have been raving about the movie’s awesome performances—particularly that of Tiffany Haddish, dubbed its breakout star. But Haddish has been on her comedy grind for a while now. On top of her regular stand-up comedy gigs, you’ve likely seen her on all sorts of shows, from Chelsea Lately to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia to New Girl—not to mention her iconic guest spot on That’s So Raven!

If you’re not familiar with her earlier work, don’t sweat it. We’ve rounded up five videos for a crash course in all things hilariously Haddish.

1. The one where she dishes about the instantly iconic “grapefruit scene” in Girls Trip

2. The one where she details taking Will and Jada Pinkett Smith on a Groupon swamp tour

3. The one where she narrates a male bodybuilder comp (and Evanescence plays in the background)

Party over here in the Dirty old lady section. #sheready #bodybuildercompetition A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on Jul 8, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

4. The one where she tries speed-dating on The Arsenio Hall Show

5. The one where we get a sneak peek at her solo stand-up show coming out on Showtime in August!

Related:

We Took a Male Stripper to See Rough Night and Immediately Regretted It

A Teary Girl at Comic Con is All the Reason We Need for a Wonder Woman Sequel

Netflix’s New Star Katherine Ryan on What It’s Like to Be a Comedian