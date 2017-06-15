Kim Is Accused of Blackface + More of the Kardashians’ Tone-Deaf Ways

Hate ’em or love ’em, the Kardashians are everywhere. The family’s obsessive need to be in the spotlight fuels their careers, but their ignorance pisses a lot of people off, too. Now, Kim Kardashian is being accused of blackface in relation to an ad promoting her new KKW beauty line, in which her skin appears to be abnormally dark. The internet is not impressed.

From Kendall Jenner’s controversial Pepsi commercial to Khloé’s Indigenous headdresses, the Kardashians continue to show how tone-deaf—and downright offensive—they can be. Here’s 11 times the famous fam got it oh-so-wrong.

When Kim Promoted Her Beauty Collection and the Internet Called Blackface

You dont have to do blackface pic.twitter.com/MLcJ5Hbg9R — Wynters (@Sacha_Wynters) June 14, 2017

When Kim Compared Herself to the Virgin Mary

Last night, Kim released a prayer candle on her Kimoji shop that depicted the reality star as the Virgin Mary. Yup, that’s right, Kim has compared herself to a biblical figure. Offended Catholics—and people who just know better—were quick to point out how disrespectful the candle is, and highlighted how sacred the Virgin Mary is in Catholicism. We’re betting Kim skipped most of her high school religion classes.

When Kendall Saved the World with Pepsi

The now-pulled Pepsi commercial was so offensive for so many reasons, we’re shocked it even made it to air. Between trivializing Black Lives Matter to belittling police brutality, the ad was so wrong. The commercial shows Kendal modelling in a photo shoot when she notices a protest happening in the streets outside. Intrigued, the star joins the protestors—many of whom are people of colour—who are holding signs that feature vague slogans like, “Join the conversation” and “Peace.” After grabbing a Pepsi from a cooler, Kendall notices that angry-looking police are blocking the protestors. She hands a cop a Pepsi—a moment captured by a Muslim photographer wearing a hijab—and, like magic, the officer smiles. Success! Kendall has saved the day. The offending scene appears like it could have been modelled on the well-known photo of Ieshia Evans, a Black woman who stood peacefully before police during a protest in Baton Rouge, La., last year.

When Kim Snapchatted About Minimum Wage

This February, Kim posted a Snapchat of a poster that read, “You can’t have a million dollar dream with a minimum wage work ethic.” It was classist garbage and we got real annoyed by it.

When Kim and Kayne Played “Middle-Class”

my boys ❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

The power couple were accused of “playing middle-class” when they staged a photo shoot in a rustic house that clearly wasn’t theirs.

When Khloé Wore a Headdress…Twice

Ray of clouds. Chirping of birds. Gurgling of water. Granting desire. One with water. #Kidchella my first Coachella!!! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 21, 2014 at 1:33pm PDT

Khloé posed for pics in a Indigenous headdress at North West’s first b-day bash in 2014, which was themed “Kidchella.”

She also wore a headdress around the house while making out with a stuffed giraffe and filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Ugh, take a history lesson, Khlo.

via GIPHY

When Kylie Wore Braids

I woke up like disss A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 11, 2015 at 11:12am PDT

When Kylie posted a pic of her hair in cornrows, people were not impressed. The Hunger Games actor Amandla Stenberg responded to Jenner’s post by pointing out that she was appropriating Black culture while failing to empower Black Americans. That didn’t change her mind, though, as she still wears braids and sisters Khloé and Kim frequently sport the style, too.

When Scott Disick Dressed as “an Arab” for Halloween

via GIPHY

Even after Khloé read him comments from social media on why he’s a tool, he still didn’t seem to get it.

When Khlo é Posed by the Fidel Castro Monument in Cuba

Social media users fired back at the reality star, calling her uneducated and pointing out how many people suffered under the Castro dictatorship. One commentator said, “I guess Fidel is cool now? …. Ignorance or stupidity? I can’t decide.” Again, TAKE A HISTORY LESSON, KHLO!



When Kylie’s Skin Was Darkened

This is a black light and neon lights people lets all calm down @marcelocantuphoto @joycebonelli @chrisdylanhair @hubblestudio A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 4, 2015 at 3:48pm PDT

People accused the 19-year-old of blackface, to which she replied “calm down,” and said her darkened skin tone was due to lighting. Sort of missing the point, Kylie.

When Scott Tried to be Funny?

And a Jew A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Nov 11, 2014 at 4:10pm PST

We can’t even.

