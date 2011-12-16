The Hunger Games Poster Revealed

Yesterday, a Hunger Games viral marketing campaign sent rabid fans on an online scavenger hunt for 100 jigsaw pieces that would make up the movie’s official poster. One ambitious Twitter user solved the puzzle, and the final product has been revealed. The poster seems to condense the general plot of the movie (which involves a group of teenagers fighting each other to the death on national television) into one image: Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) stands in the centre of a traditional gladiatorial arena, while close-ups of her and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) fill several giant screens so that spectators don’t miss a single flinch. We only have one question: is it March, yet? -Allison Friedman

