After Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss hinted at it in a tweet during last week’s broadcast—“I have just received approval to make an historic announcement in the coming days regarding # TheBachelor !!!”—People magazine dropped the news last night, mid-episode 7: current contestant Rachel Lindsay, the babely lawyer from Texas, has been cast as the next Bachelorette. It makes total sense, and also makes history: she’s the first black lead in the franchise’s 33-season history. For more on why this matters so goddamn much, this essay by Kathleen over at Lainey Gossip is a must-read. For everything we know so far about Lindsay—whose new role was officially announced on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live—read on.

She’s a total boss Lindsay is (or was?) a personal injury lawyer at the Dallas firm Cooper & Scully, where she was recently named “One to Watch” by the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers.

She’s a devoted dog mom Future Bachelors take note: Rachel already has a man in her life—who happens to have four legs. Lindsay is the proud mom to Copper Ash, a two-year-old rescue pup who, according to her Instagram account, is a mix between a Finnish Spitz and German Shepherd.

She’s tight with her fam jam Even though we’re fairly certain Nick and Rachel’s hometown date doesn’t go all that well (???), Nick will meet Lindsay’s tight-knit family on next week’s episode, including her “strict” father, a federal judge, and her mom, Kathy, to whom Lindsay wished a sweet Happy Birthday via Instagram last month. Lindsay is also close to her Atlanta-based younger sister (who she called her “twin”) as well as her 95-year-old grandmother, and recently shared a photo with her adorable nephew, Allistair.

She has a super squad From attending country music concerts (she loves Shania Twain, BTW) to celebrating weddings and birthdays together to cheering on one another’s accomplishments, Lindsay is definitely a girl’s girl who likes to refer to her very best besties from law school as her #sistersinlaw. Aww.

She likes to get her fitness on Girl loves playing a variety of sports, and recently posted a video of herself in the gym, pumping iron while doing mad crunches with a stability ball at the same time. #goals

She’s still close with her former Bachelor roomies As also documented on Instagram, Lindsay keeps in close contact with Whitney Fransway, Alexis “Shark/Dolphin Girl” Waters, Sarah Vendal and Astrid Loch—whose photos she hastags with #realfriends and #friendsforlife. And we totally buy it. Which makes us all the more excited to watch her on her next journey.

