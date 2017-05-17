It’s been 15 years since the OG Bachelor, Alex Michel, stepped out of the infamous limo to meet the first batch of women vying for his heart. Like many Bachelors and Bachelorettes to come, Michel did not find his wife-to-be on the highly addictive reality show. In fact, only 10 out of 44 official* couples from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Pad, The Bachelor Canada and The Bachelorette Canada are still together today. Peep our full gallery to find out the fate of every single Bachelor couple in franchise history, from the shortest hook-up to everlasting love.

*We’re not counting post-show hook-ups among Bachelor Nation members, otherwise this gallery would have a BAJILLION slides

The Bachelorette premieres Monday May 22 at 8:00 EST on City

1 of 44 Previous Next Tumblr

(Photo: Getty Images) Brad Womack & Nobody: N/A Show + Season: The Bachelor, Season 11

Engaged? No

Actually got married? N/A What went down at the finale? Brad Womack was the first and only Bachelor to straight up reject BOTH women at the final Rose Ceremony.

Where are they now? Womack decided to give the show another try and returned as the Bachelor in season 15, and this time actually proposed to finalist Emily Maynard; they broke up shortly after. He’s still single.

Related:

Bachelor in Paradise 2017: Who Should Sign Up & Hook Up

Bachelor Vill Corinne Olympios Has a Book & Radio Show in the Works!

Bachelor Alert: Corinne Just Dropped a Team Corn Clothing Line!

Is Bachelor Nation’s Luke Pell the Ultimate F-ckboy?