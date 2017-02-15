140 Celebrities Sign A Letter Opposing The Texas Bathroom Ban

Hundreds of celebrities signed a letter, released on Tuesday, opposing the Texas bathroom ban. The ban would restrict trans people from using public bathrooms that don’t match the gender on their birth certificate.

“We are deeply troubled by the current legislation that would target the LGBT community in Texas,” the letter reads. “Transgender and gender non-conforming young people also already face higher rates of family rejection and homelessness, mental health issues and suicidality.” A 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey found that 59% of trans Americans already are afraid enough of reprisal to avoid using public bathrooms.

Join me & hundreds of other artists in rallying against anti-LGBTQ legislation in Texas. https://t.co/MxL5H9e8DS #TXtogether #txlege — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 15, 2017

Bills like #SB6 etc. put LGBTQ Texans in danger. I’m urging TX leaders to support equality & acceptance: https://t.co/JMvi6vGc4Y #TXtogether — Tatiana Maslany (@tatianamaslany) February 14, 2017

Bills like #SB6 put LGBTQ Texans in danger. I’m urging TX leaders to support equality & acceptance: https://t.co/nSfqixlbrx #TXtogether

— Ross Mathews (@helloross) February 14, 2017

Senate Bill 6 (SB6) was introduced in early January by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a local Huston radio host and proud Republican.

According to Patrick’s list of his top 25 legislative priorities for 2017, the Women’s Privacy Act is number-six. This act would give, he says, “women and girls…privacy and safety in their restrooms, showers and locker rooms.” Other priorities on his list include abortion bans and lowering fees on licenses to carry firearms.

The NFL has also issued a statement saying, “If a proposal that is discriminatory or inconsistent with our values were to become law there, that would certainly be a factor considered when thinking about awarding future events,” i.e. no more Superbowl games for the football-crazed state of Texas.

Thank you @NFL for standing up for trans rights. This is what America should look like. Your patriotism and integrity is appreciated! https://t.co/utqdUrRn1R — Aaron Ximm (@quiet) February 13, 2017

@NFL I applaud your request for trans rights and support your stancehttps://t.co/glq0SyiirH — DJCupcake (@SubaruSlab) February 15, 2017

Related:

Trans Ontarians: ID Makeovers Are Great, But There’s More to Do

What It’s Really Like to Be Young and Trans in Canada Now

Briony’s Teeny-Tiny Talk Show Episode 20: Trans Women on Hollywood

Laverne Cox on Orange Is the New Black and Trans Activism

Gender Revolution: Mind-Blowing Facts From Katie Couric’s Special

