Because We’re in Tessa & Scott Withdrawal, Let’s Appreciate Tessa Virtue’s Twitter

Anyone else feel like summer camp just ended? Or like you just graduated high school and don’t know when you’ll see your best friends again after you all move away for college? I’m of course referring to the end of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, or as I like to call it—because let’s be serious we’re all pretty obsessed with them—the end of Tessa and Scott Fest 2018.

Well, while the obvious soulmates (come on, if ice dancing duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir aren’t meant to be, literally who is?!) might not be skating across our TV screens multiple times a week for the foreseeable future, we are still blessed with adorable ways to keep the Canadian sweethearts in our daily lives.

Behold, Tessa Virtue’s Twitter. She’s funny, sassy, sincere—and basically someone we’d love as our bestie (plus, she gets tweeted at by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself, nbd). Call us?

Here are some of Virtue’s best Twitter moments…

Like when she was all of us, binge-watching our fave show and crushing beer:

And we’ll just be over here jet lagged, drinking beer, and watching Suits — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 22, 2018

Or when she was almost funnier than hilarious human Ryan Reynolds:

And here I’ve been wracking my brain to come up with a post-competition career path … Scott, get the mini van! — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 22, 2018

There was also the time she called Moir her “partner in crime” and we died a thousand deaths:

My reaction when I didn’t have my partner-in-crime at the “mandatory” exhibition practice today SO happy at least one of us could be there to cheer on our girls! I’m with you in spirit!!!!! https://t.co/4Yr6AD6T89 — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 22, 2018

And lest we forget, how she perfectly captured our own feelings about the Olympics being over with this tweet:

Where are all of my @TeamCanada friends?

Is it still OK to wear sweatpants 24/7?

Where’s the bibimbap?

Why aren’t @arkellsmusic playing live for my kitchen dance party?

The post-Olympic reality check is real. And it’s a struggle. — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) February 27, 2018

Call us for a Suits and brews night anytime, girl!

Related:

Scott & Tessa Say Their Relationship Is “So Much Better” than People Imagine

We’ve Got a Fever—and the Only Cure Is More Tessa & Scott

Too Sexy for the Olympics?! Why a Canadian Ice Dancing Duo Cut This “Risqué” Move