Because We’re in Tessa & Scott Withdrawal, Let’s Appreciate Tessa Virtue’s Twitter

Seriously, can she be our friend?

  0

(Photo: Getty Images)

Anyone else feel like summer camp just ended? Or like you just graduated high school and don’t know when you’ll see your best friends again after you all move away for college? I’m of course referring to the end of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics, or as I like to call it—because let’s be serious we’re all pretty obsessed with them—the end of Tessa and Scott Fest 2018.

Well, while the obvious soulmates (come on, if ice dancing duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir aren’t meant to be, literally who is?!) might not be skating across our TV screens multiple times a week for the foreseeable future, we are still blessed with adorable ways to keep the Canadian sweethearts in our daily lives.

Behold, Tessa Virtue’s Twitter. She’s funny, sassy, sincere—and basically someone we’d love as our bestie (plus, she gets tweeted at by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself, nbd). Call us?

Here are some of Virtue’s best Twitter moments…

Like when she was all of us, binge-watching our fave show and crushing beer:

Or when she was almost funnier than hilarious human Ryan Reynolds:

There was also the time she called Moir her “partner in crime” and we died a thousand deaths:

And lest we forget, how she perfectly captured our own feelings about the Olympics being over with this tweet:

Call us for a Suits and brews night anytime, girl!

Related:

Scott & Tessa Say Their Relationship Is “So Much Better” than People Imagine
We’ve Got a Fever—and the Only Cure Is More Tessa & Scott
Too Sexy for the Olympics?! Why a Canadian Ice Dancing Duo Cut This “Risqué” Move

Subscribe to Our Newsletter
FLARE - Newsletter Signup

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
Filed under:

Comments are closed.

Resources